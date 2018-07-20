 
 
A young Iranian's letter to President Trump

By Iranian Young

President Donald Trump

Hello

Hope this letter, which I write to you, reaches you and read and I hope you have good days in life and do not be poor or helpless like the poor people of Iran.

President!

I'm a 30-year-old Iranian (I do not mind being a girl or boy) and I do not remember anything about the Islamic Revolution and Iran's war, but since I remember, we've always been in sanctions and threats and poverty. Iran is a rich country, where all its money and assets are plundered by its leaders and only people are in trouble and misery.

Mr President!

If you are trying to destroy the Islamic Republic, please consider a big difference between the people and the government.

Many people in Iran do not like the Islamic republic but they can not object because they are killed. Many people in Iran have been refugees, and this is what the Iranian government wants (people go and leave the government alone with Iran's wealth).

I ask you if you intend to destroy Iran, have mercy on the people of the refugees and the oppressed Iran, and consider sanctions for the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sanctions on medicine, food and Iranian businessmen only kill people.

Instead of placing people in difficulty, boycott the leaders of Iran and their children and expel them from the Americans and Europeans. The children of the officials of the Islamic Republic with the money of the people have traveled to the United States and Europe, and now they have formed a great life for themselves, while we are in Iran hardly, and even do not have the money, to rent, enjoy, and buy an average car.

The president

If you are thinking of pushing people to rise up and abolish the government, it's a mistake because the people are so tired and helpless that they can not come up with any complaints they can not react to, and they are afraid of being killed or imprisoned.

You can not imagine how much we hate government and life when in our country, national capital, cost for the Syria and Yemen wars, for Iraq and Palestine, and for ourselves in poverty.

You can not imagine how poor and helpless people feel when they can not afford to buy clothes or toys for their 4-year-old child, but the Iranian government contributes about $5 billion to the center of the Al-Mustafa Society (the Islamic teachings of clerical education in other countries).

Mr. Trump!

Please do not prohibit medication. The Iranian government sends noise and distorts the TV to make people, foreign media outlets and foreign television networks uninterrupted, and Iran has become a large microwave, and most Iranians have diseases such as cancer, respiratory problems. They have heart and brain problems and the sanctions are causing them to die, but the government does not die.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

a 30 year old Iranian young who punished because of Government's mistakes

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Iranian Young

(Member since Jul 18, 2018)


  New Content

God bless all people

Submitted on Friday, Jul 20, 2018 at 1:49:34 AM

j dial

(Member since Nov 9, 2009)


Comment by j dial:

Sanctions are about the only non-military tool in the US toolbox, and they see a lot of use. Yet who always gets hurt the worst from sanctions--the people of the country being punished, who usually have as much to do with their government's actions as do people in the US.




Submitted on Friday, Jul 20, 2018 at 1:52:25 AM

