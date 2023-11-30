 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 31 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 11/30/23

A thread of connection

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

Compost ugly
Compost ugly
(Image by Dogtrax)   Details   DMCA

There is a bottle of turmeric on the table
Next to two small yellow gourds
Lying next to each other by the green glass vase
That is 2/3s full of murky water.

There are yellow flowers in the vase,
Old ones (wilted)
And fresh ones with longer stems
That lean out over a stack of junk mail

And a bunched up green napkin
That is one of a dozen
That my brother and his wife
Gave us for Christmas last year.

I am typing this on my old Apple computer
With the screen leaning against a crystal candle holder.
We light the beeswax candle at dinner
If we remember to.

Ayla is hiding among the plants by the sliding door.
She had surgery on her teeth yesterday
And has been acting skitterish
Ever since we brought her home.

Yesterday I wrote to a friend who would understand,
"Sometimes I hate the United States.
It shits on everything I hold sacred."
I wasn't angry when I wrote it.

I wasn't sad either.
I didn't feel anything.
It was just something I needed to do
Like taking out the compost.

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

No comments

 

Tell A Friend