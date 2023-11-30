A thread of connection



Compost ugly

(Image by Dogtrax) Details DMCA



There is a bottle of turmeric on the table

Next to two small yellow gourds

Lying next to each other by the green glass vase

That is 2/3s full of murky water.

There are yellow flowers in the vase,

Old ones (wilted)

And fresh ones with longer stems

That lean out over a stack of junk mail

And a bunched up green napkin

That is one of a dozen

That my brother and his wife

Gave us for Christmas last year.

I am typing this on my old Apple computer

With the screen leaning against a crystal candle holder.

We light the beeswax candle at dinner

If we remember to.

Ayla is hiding among the plants by the sliding door.

She had surgery on her teeth yesterday

And has been acting skitterish

Ever since we brought her home.

Yesterday I wrote to a friend who would understand,

"Sometimes I hate the United States.

It shits on everything I hold sacred."

I wasn't angry when I wrote it.

I wasn't sad either.

I didn't feel anything.

It was just something I needed to do

Like taking out the compost.