A poem for loggers

Between the trees

Are many inviting spaces

Through which moths pass freely

Like honored guests

In a great palace.

And all the while

I'm waking up

I'm wondering

What opening will be left for me

When I receive my invitation

To pass between the trees.

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation.



