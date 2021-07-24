Between the trees
Are many inviting spaces
Through which moths pass freely
Like honored guests
In a great palace.
And all the while
I'm waking up
I'm wondering
What opening will be left for me
When I receive my invitation
To pass between the trees.
A poem for loggers
By Gary Lindorff (Page 1 of 1 pages) No comments
Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
