A Set of SJ Tweets for the End of 2023. Happy New Year? Let's Hope So

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)

(No picture this week)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is set of Tweets from my twitter page, thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine, for 2023, in reverse chronological order (and slightly modified). Enjoy (or not).

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/26/23)

Click Here .

Ms. Anderson, Republican pollster: "Trump is beginning to work to portray himself as the safer, more stable pick and to go to great even misleading lengths to claim that Mr. Biden actually wants chaos and has created a world filled with more terror." [Emphasis added.]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/26/23)

Click Here.

More stable, eh? [As he said]: "Merry Christmas to all . . .Crooked Joe Biden . . .deranged Jack Smith. . . evil and 'sick' as [all] the THUGS we have [in] our Country who. . . with their INFLATION, Open Borders, etc., MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!"

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/25/23)

George Takei's picture book on his years in Cal.'s WWII Japanese internment camps will be published next spring (Click Here). It should be noted that NO Japanese were imprisoned in Hawaii (where there were many people of Japanese descent), and NO Germans or Italians were imprisoned anywhere (in the country). All political; an FDR favor for CA Gov Earl Warren (yes, THAT Earl Warren).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/25/23).

Trump has what I call his "Seven Magic Tricks" (Click Here) that have kept him afloat for the whole of his business and political life (see Roy Cohn & Roger Stone). Among those tricks is "Always attack; Never defend," fully on display with this tactic: Trump wants to subpoena 'missing' Jan. 6 committee records in election interference case.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/25/23)

Click Here.

Mike Johnson "blurs the footage" of the Jan. 6 riot tapes he released "to protect peoples' identities." What? He doesn't know that the DOJ has had the unedited versions for quite some time and has gotten tons of convictions with them? And this man is Speaker of the House? Oh my!

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/ 25/23)

Click Here.

Trump gets away with incitement to violence while Pres. Gay is pilloried for inadequate editing/proof-reading. As a much-published author (37 books/over 200 academic papers/reviews), I know how tough that is to do. What Pres. Gay needed was better editing.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/25/23)

Steve Bannon calls for arming kids with guns to stop school bullying. I'm sure that Bannon also has a plan for making sure that only the "good" kids get guns, then identify the "good" kids, and then provide all the kids ("good"/"bad") who use the guns with legal representation.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/25/23)

The L. A. Dodgers have signed a star Japanese pitcher: Yoshinubo Yamamoto (to a very large contract). Could he be related to another well-known Yamamoto, Isoruko, Japanese Navy Commander at the time of Pearl Harbor? Unlikely. Yamamoto is the 7th most popular surname in Japan.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/25/23)

By both admirers and detractors, Trump has been pictured, clothed as an English monarch. That does not suit him. English monarchs always had parliaments to deal with, with gradually increasing power, from the time of Magna Carta (1215). Dictators, as Trump would like to be, don't have them.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/25/23, yes, I had a busy Christmas Day)

There is one person in the U.S. who knows exactly of how many offenses Trump is guilty. That is Trump himself. That is why he is always using/trying to use procedural/delay tactics on-and-on-and on. If he knew that he was innocent, and had the proof, he would just go to trial.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/23/23)

Click Here.

That Trump said what he said about "Poisoning the blood," and then in essence excusing it ("Always attack; never defend," a favorite) because "I have never read Mein Kampf," makes it even worse. He just made up an echo of Hitlerian propaganda, all by himself.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/22/23)

As is said, consistency is the hobgoblin of small minds. Trump does have a small mind. And DELAY has been his 1st legal tool forever. But now, while he wants the Supremes to delay in dealing with Jack Smith's motion (and etc.), he sure wants them to hurry up in dealing with the Colorado Supreme Court.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/18/23)

Click Here

Trump says that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of the US." He is absolutely right. Yes, the poisoning began when his grandfather, Fred Trump, avoided Prussian military service (sound familiar?) and immigrated to the U.S., in 1885.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/7/23)

Click Here.

After giving up on some blocks, Tuberville maintained others. He said: " [Some of] our Generals and Admirals should be vetted to some degree." Could this be to provide for that, if Trump wins and attempts to establish martial law, there will be no high-ranking military officers in his way?

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/7/23)

Click Here.

Why is Trump always scowling in court? Could it be that he knows that he is guilty and is about to get caught? In re that, Trump just yells "unfair," or "political," or "I'm a gonna get you, as soon as I can." Funny, but I have never heard him say: "I'm innocent."

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/7/23)

Click Here Mike Johnson spoke at an anti-LGBTQ+ event where homosexuality was compared to pedophilia. Johnson explained how God told him that he is the new Moses. So? Mike, meet the Establishment Clause (of the 1st Amendment): "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion."

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/7/23)

Click Here.

"Trump says he would be a dictator only on 'Day One'" in a second term." I have read the Constitution numbers of times. I even wrote a book about it (Click Here). I have never found in it the "Dictator" clause to which Trump must be referring.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine (12/7/23)

Click Here.

Trump: would be dictator for "only one day." Hannity goes "Phew!" Ah, but what could Trump do in one day? Proclaim his dictatorship, ignoring both Congress and Supreme Court, then bringing in his private "militia" (Click Here) to carry it out.