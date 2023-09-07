A Selection of Tweets from 2023

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)



Yellow canary, Crithagra flaviventris, at Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, Northern Cape, South Africa

(Image by Derek Keats) Details DMCA



I presume that this canary, from South Africa, tweets, like the all-yellow canaries we know so well, do.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For those who might not know, I have a Twitter account. It's got over 2000 entries (which, as it happens is well above the number of regular viewers that I have. (But at least I have some, and after reading this collection of Twitter from the least half-year or so, you might decide to sign on. Or not.)

And here is the introductory info, from "X," which, as just about everyone knows, used to be known as "Twitter:"

"https://twitter.com/tpjmagazine, thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine

Steven Jonas, MD, MPH, is a regular columnist for http://OpEdNews.com. His website is http://stevenjonaspolitics.com. His latest book is: 'Trump's Presidential Years' is on Amazon.

Thepoliticaljunkies@tpjmagazine. Steven Jonas, MD, MPH, is a regular columnist for http://OpEdNews.com. His website is http://stevenjonaspolitics.com. He has made 2042 posts to date.

Here is a selection of Tweets that I have posted during the last six months or so, in reverse chronological order.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9-7-2023

Click Here.

"He [King George III] has waged cruel war against human nature itself, violating its most sacred rights of life and liberty in the persons of a distant people . . . carrying them into slavery in another hemisphere . . ." Written by Jefferson in a first draft, cut by other slaveholders.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Click Here. After all, atmospheric CO2 has nothing to do with climate change Click Here. Some "Lefties" hold to this view too, see "Global Research"). Hottest year on record? Click Here. Pure coincidence Not carbon. Must be something else.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reply-fec316757265037b-27_HTML -47794617-514029435-6003|AT|email.pencehq.comEmail address . M. Pence: "I believe in . . . the power of prayer and conviction in Christ" [to solve the nation's probs.]. Mike, meet the Estab. Clause: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion."

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Click Here. Eastern "Red" (oh how meanings change over time) OR wants to leave the Blue part for Idaho. Let 'em, and let the nation's Blue states begin to prepare for secession should Trump win in '24. I will be writing on planning for this in my column on OpEdNews.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Click Here. I never thought that I would see the day when I agreed on anything with Rand Paul. Here I previously said that I thought Sen. McConnell is having mini-strokes. I still do, as do several outside neurologists (Click Here), as well as Dr. Paul.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Click Here. Just wait until the reports on the side effects, for this drug and Ozempic too, both said to have none (ho, ho, ho), start coming in. I know of no medicine that is without side-effects. They show up eventually. (Steven Jonas, MD, MPH)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9-4-23

Click Here. Follow-up on "The Mug Shot." Practice, practice, practice, for Trump made it just right. Just like Hitler, who practiced his speeches in front of a mirror. From 2015, an SJ column: Hair Trump or Herr Trump?

Click Here

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Click Here Ah yes, the (to date) most famous mug shot in history. The only question about it is, how much practice and coaching did it take to get it just right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9-2-23

Mike Pence: "God will heal our land. Help return humility and faith to Washington." The 1st Amendment to the Constitution (for all time, we hope): "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." Which is it, Mike?

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Click Here. Remember Herman "9-9-9" Cain, the 1-hit wonder from 2012? Prediction: Ramaswamy will occupy the same Repub. place in 2024. Let's just hope for his sake that when COVID comes back (it's on its way), he will not refuse to wear a mask, like 'ol "9-9-9" did.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9-1-23

Beck asked Trump if he would imprison his polit. opponents if reelected. "You said in 2016, 'lock her up.' When you became Pres., you said, 'We don't do that in America. That's just not right.' Do you regret not locking her up?" Problem for Trump then: Nothing to charge her with.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8-31-23

Click Here . We are seeing episodes of McConnell "freezing," in public. Don't know what's happening in pvt. He's visibly lost weight. I thought "mini-strokes," as have other medical authorities. Just imagine the Repub. screaming if Biden were having similar episodes.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8-30-23

NBC NEWS, Monday, Trump called special prosecutor Jack Smith and his team "political SleazeBags" and complained they are "Indicating me OVER NOTHING!" Oh dear. Trump still (he did this a couple of months ago) does not know the difference between "indicating" and "indicting." [He'll find out soon enough.]

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8-24-23

Click Here. This one has "comin' to get 'chu' " written all over it. He must have practiced for hours to get it just right --- for use in campaign posters, his (and others') websites, and other campaign advertising. Sure is a scary picture --- NOT. It's a caricature.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8-21-23

Click Here. Trump's former lawyer was indicted in Georgia. She wants his defense funds to pay her legal fees. I was reliably informed Trump isn't funding any of us who are indicted." Aww, gee. Maybe you should have thought about that prospect sooner, Ms. Ellis.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8-18-23

Click Here. OK. I'm not the only one speculating that Trump might flee: Click Here. But this from a right-wing, generally Trump-supporting, on-line newspaper. They also discuss the extradition-not-nations scenario. Do they know something we don't know?

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8-15-23

One of the most fascinating things about the Repub. yammering about "how unfair it is[!]" is that virtually none of the yammerers ever say "Trump is innocent." There are two reasons for this: a) they know that he isn't and b) saying "innocent" justifies a trial.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7-19-23

H. Crow and membs. of Cong. are engaged in a fight over whether [Crow} needs to divulge details about his gifts to Just. C. Thomas, incl. globe-trotting trips aboard Crow's yacht. The real question is why Crow doesn't want to reveal any details. Something fishy going on? Hmmm?

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7-11-23

Click Here. Trump says that because he's running for President, he won't have enough time to prepare for trial. But he has been criminally charged. Needs time to prepare. Solution? Simple. Not run for President. He has to be tried. He does not have to run for Pres.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7-10-23

Roberts Court sez: a person offering public services can discriminate based on a personal religious belief. A private institute of higher ed. cannot discriminate in offering its services to a minority which, in its view, has suffered from much prejudice over several centuries.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6-21-23

Click Here. If Hunter Biden had been sentenced to being publicly hung on the Capitol Steps, using the same rope and gallows that the Repub. insurrectionists wanted to use for Mike Pence, McCarthy, Scott, and Grassley etc. would be demanding that Hunter be hung twice [added: if not drawn and quartered].

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6-12-23

Click Here. Tim Scott (and at least some of your non-"white" supporters), meet "Jews for Hitler." Yes, there really was such an organization, until the passage in 1935 of the "Nuremberg Laws" that deprived German Jews of their citizenship: Click Here.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6-7-23

"WOKE" means aware of the limitations of racial and social justice in the United States and striving for change in both. No wonder DeSantis comes down so hard on the term, while of course neglecting to apply any definition, like the one above, or one that he might make up, to it.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6-6-23 (an appropriate date for this one)

Click Here. Let's see. Churchill mobilizes the English language and takes it into war (ER Murrow) against the poss. Nazi invasion, while DeSantis attacks anti-Racism, and supports book-burning. (Oh yes, an early Nazi action was book-burning.) Wow! What a comparison.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5-18-23

Click Here. Poor MTG, such a kind and gentle lamb. Awww! BTW, did you notice that the man she is screaming at is Black? Just a coincidence, I'm sure.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5-8-23

aol.com/news/gop-committee-chair-threatens-blinken-135407138.html . Repubs. go after Blinken on the Afghan. withdrawal/Taliban takeover, which was, duh, some "surprise." In any case, the whole mess was set up by Trump's disastrous agreement on withdrawal: Click Here. Stand your ground, Tony!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4-18-23

Days after he took power, he imposed a ban on all LGBTQ persons; ordered raids on gathering places; LGBTQ books were tossed into a bonfire. The stripping of LGBTQ rights was largely cheered by the Right-wing. A DeSantis campaign? Nah. It was Hitler.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4-18-23

Repub. anti-Semitism goes mainstream. At the NYC "anti-Bragg" hearings Click Here, about a half-doz. Repubs. on the panel specifically mentioned George Soros [see "Morning Joe" 4-18-23]. "Soros" is now the code name for "rich Jew" just like "Rothschild" used to be.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4-17-23

Click Here. Jim Jordan, appearing right out of "Alice in Wonderland," just knows that Trump is/was innocent: "there was no crime." So why have a trial? Of Trump, that is. But let's have one of the prosecutor, for we know that HE is guilty (of something).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4-12-23

Here's the subject line of a promotional email sent by Jet Blue: "Look where we're Gogh-ing next." I am still trying to figure out how one flies in a Van.