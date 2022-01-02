A Question to the Civilized World

Dear people of the West,

I am a Syrian citizen, I live in Aleppo, Syria , I am a doctor in Medicine I work in a rural area of Aleppo I have a wonderful family, 4 kids all of them are in college studying medicine or related subjects. I am having great difficulty managing my family daily life , we are not starving, food is everywhere , ok, we are seeing huge increase of prices, sometimes we change the plan of the daily dinner because of high price of certain component.

All this is still within the normal, many countries in the third world, people may encounter same difficulties , though this was not at all the case in Syria 10 years ago,

The real difficulties now are something we Syrians never felt along our history, such as, no electricity , no fuel for cars or industry, no heat, no cooking gas no kids going to school( no school bus anymore) no primary medical care as the doctor unable to reach his surgery or can not use his ultrasound scanner or his ECG device that needs electric power, workers lost their workplace, the construction industry stopped or goes very slow. Poverty prevailed, the level of education quality dropped, healthcare quality dropped, productivity decreased significantly, life is becoming very difficult , most people in Syria are struggling to leave the country, although this option is not easy at all , , no visas , no country is willing to receive any Syrian, rate of suicide is going higher significantly in men aging 40s and 50s,

The reason for all this is the civil war for sure , but the war is over at least in the territory under the Damascus government control, even during the war things were not bad as it's now.

There are another reasons for this awful situation in Syria.

1- The Kurds who found an opportunity to take over the east and northeast of Syria under their control havig formed a militia ( Democratic Syria Forces), this entity is protected by American Troops present in some areas of Syria preventing the government from using the oil fields and gas production fields in that area.

2- The sanctions against Syria, no petrol import , no money transfer to Syria , no trade with Syria , no spare parts to Syria ,

So literally, turning Syria to stone age , economically, agriculture, industry, and most important socially

Why is this ?

because the Syrian regime doesn't respect the human rights of his own people

Can you please tell me what is the human rights?

I am really interested in hearing from you, do you think the Syrians at this stage are even thinking of their rights of free speech or free elections or democracy?

or they are struggling to find out ways to how to live day by day, to find out how to have a cooking gas and heat their house ?

Happy new year to you all

Wael