 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

A Possession of the World

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 17880
Message David Cox
Become a Fan
  (91 fans)


(Image by Flicker.com)   Details   DMCA

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank opened its doors yesterday to a mile-long line of cars. Offering fifty pounds of food, no questions asked. Note to self: the asteroid is coming, get to food bank early. If you've never been in a needful situation like this, set your imagination on crazy. The rivers run red with fear. The fear of the unknown and the uncharted, the unhappened the inescapable truth. I love my brother but will kill him for the last can of pork & beans.

One day my grandfather took my father down to the railroad depot to pick up a fifty-pound sack of Mr. Hoover's cracked wheat. The mood was a foul as the line was long. A lot of rachet jawing going on as these men were in dire straits. Fifty pounds of cracked wheat was no picnic, you could bake bread or make cookies, if you had the butter and the sugar. The one thing you couldn't make out of cracked wheat was a meal. Like someone giving you a ride halfway home, thanks for the effort. Anyway, two men were tossing down sacks from the back of a flatbed truck, and they were tired and surrounded by a crowd of angry men. Someone didn't like the way that sack was thrown down and thought it disrespectful. Words were exchanged, and the mob sacked the truck.

Like the ghost to Scrooge, you're going to see a lot of peculiar things around here. I was cleaning up my urban capsule with the news on. "Trump proposes two trillion-dollar infrastructure stimulus." I was stunned as I said to myself haltingly, that's a good idea. That's exactly right! Donald Trump said something that was absolutely unmistakably correct. The broken clock rule proven true, but I knew then for certain that the polarity of the Earth had shifted. I was agreeing with Donald Trump, and that frightened me. Blue cows and green skies, waving mountains and purple wheat majesty coming up!

Then during his daily infomercial, the Cheeto was somber and serious with the pain of a high roller who just crapped out on his face. He appeared almost a sympathetic character, almost what's the word I'm looking for"human? It reminded me of the time I saw Miss America in the Macy's parade. It was a cold windblown day. Wet snow coming down in gobs. Miss America in an evening gown and a cape in no way attired for winter was trying to smile and wave her scepter as the snow stuck to her crown and soaked her hair trying to look happy in a situation which obviously sucked.

I worried for the Cheeto, when the Cheeto tells the truth. I have a sudden impulse to run blindly into the night. To try and run as far away as I can before the bomb goes off. It was almost reassuring when the orange one began to lie and heap cheap praise on himself again.

More At : https://carbonbaselife.car.blog/2020/04/01/a-possession-of-the-world/

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David Cox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I who am I? Born at the pinnacle of American prosperity to parents raised during the last great depression. I was the youngest child of the youngest children born almost between the generations and that in fact clouds and obscures who it is that (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hobo's Lullaby

100 Reasons for Revolution

Guns or Butter

Taken at the Flood

When will the Economy Collapse? You're Looking at It!

In this Country at Least, The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 