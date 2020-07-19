 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News   

A New Look at Syria, for the 14 Members of the International Court of Justice

For the 14 members of the International Court of Justice: Your Honors, please don't think for a moment that there are any double-entendres in in this article at all. That is not my intent nor my style nor certainly not my job. Mohandas Gandhi "experimented" with the Truth. I prefer to Explore the Truth, as best I can determine it.

________________________________________________________________________________

The reason for writing a short history of Syria is inherent in the history of the most recent Board of Inquiry of the Secretary General of the United Nations is that on 1 August 2019, the resultant report from the investigation into the bombing of UN buildings in Syria. Russia and Turkey was part of the whitewash, that is to say the report was a triumvirate triangle, or troika, as the Russians put it, between Syria, Russia, and Turkey, as if UN buildings could ever be as important as those in the city of Aleppo, one of the most important and most long-lived cities on earth.

Russia disputed from the start whether the UN had the power under various articles in the Charter, but eventually capitulated to settle this up on the small scale with a restricted and limited report, which, once again, never touched on the real issues of the Russian bombing of Aleppo.

This was a small concession to the Secretary General who at least got a small report back on what happened to the UN real estate in Syria. This got me interested in what the history of Syria looks like when condensed and telescopes into 2020. Going back from 2020, we first come to the grim and still unprosecuted facts of Donald Rumsfeld encouraging the looting of museums in Iraq by US soldiers, who robbed the bombed-out museums of their ancient artifacts going back to 2500 years before the Christian era, or BCE.

Even in ancient times, with competing kingdoms and tribes, those artifact treasures were either ignored or protected or left intact by changing powers, no matter who they were--Chaldeans, Hittites, Canaanites, Egyptians, Sumerians, Mesopotamians, and others.

Why the Russians bombed Aleppo remains unclear to me yet to this day. Allusions are made to "strategic power considerations", which makes more sense if the goal were to NOT bomb those cities, but others have stated that the reason was to put down the rebels fighting a genocidal ruler, Bashar al-Assad, who has killed at least ten million of his own Syrians, and who maintains an arsenal of biological weapons.

The educated Syrians with whom I speak often state that the UN is hampered as it is controlled by USA, UK, and Israel, a faction, or civil segment, or panel of influence, or a streak, if that is a more accurate description, so theatrics of that nature are to be quietly accepted and tolerated by Syrians, expected not to criticize Israel or the United States, each with their thermonuclear capabilities, wherever these Syrians are in the world, whether Chaldeans with corner grocery stores in Michigan, or electrical engineers working in electronic industries, and so on.

Who is Syria's president? If we attempt to break away from the always-present mantra of overarching USA-Israel interpretations and manipulations, we start with Wikipedia with Assad as officially the president of the Syrian Arab Republic, vested with sweeping powers that may be delegated, at his sole discretion, to his vice presidents. He appoints and dismisses the Prime Minister and other members of the Council of Ministers (the cabinet) and military officers.

Bashar Hafez al-Assad was born in Damascus on 11 September 1965, the second-oldest son of Anisa Makhlouf and Hafez al-Assad. Al-Assad in Arabic means "the Lion". Assad's paternal grandfather, Ali Sulayman al-Assad, had managed to change his status from peasant to minor notable and, to reflect this, in 1927 he had changed the family name from Wahsh (meaning "Savage") to al-Assad. Assad's father, Hafez, was born to an impoverished rural family of Alawite background.

Medicine: 1988-1994

Bassel al-Assad, Bashar's older brother, died in 1994, paving the way for Bashar's future presidency.

In 1988, Assad graduated from medical school and began working as an army doctor at the Tishrin Military Hospital on the outskirts of Damascus.[50][51] Four years later, he settled in London to start postgraduate training in ophthalmology at the Western Eye Hospital.[52] He was described as a "geeky I.T. guy" during his time in London.[53] Bashar had few political aspirations,[54] and his father had been grooming Bashar's older brother Bassel as the future president.[55] However, Bassel died in a car accident in 1994 and Bashar was recalled to the Syrian Army shortly thereafter.

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

