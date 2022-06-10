 
 
A Declaration of Human Rights for the 21st century, World Peace

By       (Page 1 of 9 pages)   1 comment
Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould
Violence begets violence, war begets more wars. These facts have been known to generations before our time and we should not have to learn this horrible truth again. Events have been forgotten by history and covered up by administrations. Angers and hatreds have been instilled in generations. We cannot continue in this manner and survive as a people. We must calm down, face the facts of where we have come from, and put our minds to diffusing the crises and not making it worse. Is there a solution? YES, there is; knowledge, understanding and the courage to face our past and vow to resolve it without violence or prejudice. Americans are in a unique position to help through JFK's peace legacy enshrined in his American University Speech. Activating his plan will be a new Declaration of Human Rights for the 21st century that will lay the foundation for a peaceful world to emerge out of the final chaotic stage of empire.

Eternal flame at the Grave of John F. Kennedy in Arlington National Cemetery
Overview

John Fitzgerald Kennedy is regularly rated as one of our greatest presidents, a testament to his continuing ability to inspire hope, faith and courage in Americans. He asked us to take on the most important challenge of our times in 1963; helping him to create world peace. His American University Speech laid out that plan with words that are powerful - so powerful he could have lost his life five months later just because of them. Resurrecting JFK's plan for world peace is long overdue! We the People must do it. We the People can do it! We the people will do it! And the first step is for We the People to imagine the peaceful future we want, starting today.

Research into how positive ideas move from one person to the next suggests that just sharing ideas is not sufficient to change the world. We need to translate consciously the power of positive ideas into action. The first step is to unblock our feelings of fear and despair about the threats to our planet from the endless war agendas we face. If we don't unlock our creative power to imagine the peace we want now it will not be able to materialize as our future. Once we do unlock the full potential for peace everyone will eventually join with us to make it happen.

JFK 1963 Commencement Address, American University Washington, D. C
The next step is transforming JKF's June 10, 1963 American University speech into the blueprint for world peace intertwined with historical and mythical stories from his Fitzgerald family's Irish roots. The finished plan would be delivered at a musical concert set in Ireland. It will be modeled after the 1985 Live Aid concert for famine relief in Africa. The sponsors of Live Aid took an issue nobody cared about, put it in front of 2 billion people through music, and raised $127 million. Unfortunately, not only are millions of lives still at risk today from famine in the third world, the first world is facing an unprecedented food crisis of its own. This exposes the truth that focusing on famine relief was never going to be a remedy for famine itself. Our concert will promote the real solution; establishing the peace as the only underlying foundation that will address all human-made problems.

Live Aid Concert at JFK Stadium, Philadelphia, PA 1985
Our musical "peace" focus will be modeled after the wildly popular American Tribal Love-Rock Musical HAIR. In its time HAIR was the center of the Anti-Vietnam War Movement; delivering a riveting political and social awakening that we experienced in 1970 as participants in the Boston production for a year. Its finale song Flesh Failures Let the Sunshine In still stirs the soul to know that, in their heart, all people want peace and not war. It will become the anthem for the world wide peace movement we are building.

Our effort towards peace through dialogue and music will break us free from the dialectic's narrative of defeating the "other," opening us to a self-aware perspective that can function as a spiritual and moral gauge by testing our own values instead of others. The concert will also be a re-awakening to bring back the peace robbed from our generation by dark forces manipulating from behind the scenes. Those forces did destroy our generation's cohesion but our vision for activating world peace is even more inspired towards action by what we connected to back then.

Finally a new and shocking departure from the toxic war narrative is needed to totally change the tone and reorient people's thinking away from war to peace as the only solution. This can be accomplished by connecting to our shared past in Ireland, the land that gave birth to the prophecy of the Fitzgerald family's most beloved ancestor, Gearóid Iarla. It has been believed for close to 700 years that he will rise from the dead at the end of time to free the Irish people from the tyranny of empire. The time is now for the fulfillment of that prophecy and we believe that can be accomplished by resurrecting JFK's plan for world plan.

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire and The Voice,a novel.
 

Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould

You sound like you believe that by activating JFK's plan we the people can really lay the foundation for a peaceful world to emerge out of the final chaotic stage of empire? YES!

Submitted on Friday, Jun 10, 2022 at 9:34:45 PM

