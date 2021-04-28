A Comment from a Friend on my Column on the History of British Royal Family Scandals

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation will kill racism, or racism will kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)



Vintage Postcard Collection - The Royal Family At Windsor, Circa Mid-1930s. The Queen's dogs were Corgis then too.

(Image by France1978) Details DMCA



Introduction

Readers may recall that about a-month-and-a-half ago I published a column on the dust-up over the "Meghan-and-Harry-Interview-with-Oprah," and then went to briefly present a history of British Royal Family scandals, with an emphasis on the 20th century but going back to Queen Elizabeth I.

Subsequently I received a lengthy comment from a friend who is, to my knowledge, not a Royalist, but certainly has a degree of sympathy for the contemporary Royal Family and a sense of its history. With the permission of the writer (who shall of course remain nameless) and our Editor-Publisher Rob Kall, for your consideration I present it to you here (in quotation marks, with a very few minor edits in [ ]).

The Commentary

"I lived in London for a long time and like you, have also studied English history and the royal family. They have their issues but frankly are no more dysfunctional than any other family. Re Meghan and Harry, I have to take the opposite point of view. I am always cynical when people cry they want privacy, and at the same time, they do interview after interview. It is usually celebrities, but in this case Meghan and Harry. The ultimate irony (or cognitive dissonance) is that nobody would be interested in them at all if they weren't royalty, so why bite the hand that feeds you. There are always 2 sides to everything but a couple of facts that Oprah glossed over, or didn't mention. (I was actually very disappointed in her style, period. She didn't interview, she didn't probe, she brought up no uncomfortable facts. She fed Meghan's narrative).

"Baby Archie was never going to be a prince. This has nothing to do with his mother/father/colour/nationality, but [the title of Prince is] ONLY decreed to grandchildren of a reigning monarch. This is part of the "royal constitution" and many (such as Princess Ann) whose children would be eligible, actually said no to the title as she wanted her children to grow up, earn a living etc. Baby Archie will become a prince when Charles is crowned but not before.

"Baby Archie was not refused security. Children of royalty do not get security independently and when royalty or government officials travel overseas, the security is largely provided by the country they are traveling to. The exception is the U.S. President who (if I am not wrong) always takes all his own armoured cars etc. Both Pierre Trudeau and then latterly President Trump said they would not provide security after Harry stepped down from his royal duties. When you understand that it is tax-payers' money that pays [for] this security, then you can see that in Canada in particular, this was a hot potato. Australia would have done exactly the same.

"Prince Charles did not cut Harry off - quite the contrary - he has funded him for many years, which again is ironic as Harry has consistently said he wants to be independent. Secondly Harry inherited well over $20mm from his mother [the Princess Diana], and about $5mm from his grandfather [the late Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh] - sums of money that the majority of the population in both countries would never see.

"There has never been any sign of racism in the royal family except for 2 well documented incidences - ironically both Harry - one when Harry himself dressed up in a Nazi uniform to attend a party (well photographed) and another when (yet again) Harry was caught on a mike referring to "my little Paki friends" that he made in the army (both incidents fully documented). I for one, do not believe that Harry is racist, but he made 2 big mistakes, so he should be more careful when throwing stones.

"Oprah also did not mention that one of the Queen's first cousin's daughter, married a Maori, from New Zealand. He has been frequently seen on the balcony during [the] Trooping the Colour etc., and always stands out, not because he is black, but because he is tall and very good looking!

"Secondly, the reigning monarch is the Head of the Church of England [this from the time of Henry VIII]. However, Prince Charles wants to be known as Defender of ALL Faiths. He has regularly attended mosques, synagogues etc. and has been very inclusive of all religions from very early on. He was "green" well before it was acceptable (in fact, was seen as rather eccentric way back) and is a true conservationist. In fact, I am confident that you would really enjoy talking to Charles (yes, I have met him, and William and Harry). He is smart, thoughtful and quite left of centre. He is not just a lazy rich kid!

