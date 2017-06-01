Refresh  

A Big Message I have For Corporate America

Bernie Sanders
It is outrageous that Carrier is planning on laying off hundreds of workers right before Christmas, after receiving a $7 million tax break courtesy of Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

During the campaign, Donald Trump made a 100 percent commitment to prevent United Technologies from shipping 2,100 jobs from Indiana to Mexico. All of us need to hold Mr. Trump accountable to make sure that he keeps this promise. It is not good enough to save some of these jobs. We cannot rest until United Technologies signs a firm contract to keep all of these good-paying jobs in Indiana without slashing the salaries or benefits workers have earned.

Let's be clear: This company which is owned by United Technologies is not going broke. It makes billions in profits and receives billions more in defense contracts from the Pentagon. In 2014, United Technologies gave its former CEO (Louis Chenevert) a golden parachute worth over $172 million. If Donald Trump was really serious about saving these jobs, he would make it clear to the CEO of United Technologies that if his firm wants to receive another defense contract from the taxpayers of this country, it must not lay off these workers.

We need to send a very loud and very clear message to corporate America: the era of outsourcing is over. Instead of offshoring jobs, the time has come for you to start bringing good-paying jobs back to the United States of America.

 

Bernie Sanders is the independent U.S. Senator from Vermont.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Hugh Forbes

Author 507826

(Member since Dec 28, 2016), 3 comments


I believe that when we purchase a product we are supporting the corporate culture that produced the product. As a result, I no longer buy Nike, Walmart or Carrier. We should all be buying locally because the money bounces around the community supporting our neighbors directly and us indirectly.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 1, 2017 at 5:30:19 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 128 articles, 3018 quicklinks, 12212 comments, 179 diaries


Bernie you continue to support the MIBC and war. You did nothing to fight the provable snuffing by the DNC, then tried to deliver your followers into Hillary's clutches.


Please look in the mirror, and close the bathroom door behind you.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 1, 2017 at 6:46:12 PM

