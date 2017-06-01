It is outrageous that Carrier is planning on laying off hundreds of workers right before Christmas, after receiving a $7 million tax break courtesy of Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

During the campaign, Donald Trump made a 100 percent commitment to prevent United Technologies from shipping 2,100 jobs from Indiana to Mexico. All of us need to hold Mr. Trump accountable to make sure that he keeps this promise. It is not good enough to save some of these jobs. We cannot rest until United Technologies signs a firm contract to keep all of these good-paying jobs in Indiana without slashing the salaries or benefits workers have earned.

Let's be clear: This company which is owned by United Technologies is not going broke. It makes billions in profits and receives billions more in defense contracts from the Pentagon. In 2014, United Technologies gave its former CEO (Louis Chenevert) a golden parachute worth over $172 million. If Donald Trump was really serious about saving these jobs, he would make it clear to the CEO of United Technologies that if his firm wants to receive another defense contract from the taxpayers of this country, it must not lay off these workers.

We need to send a very loud and very clear message to corporate America: the era of outsourcing is over. Instead of offshoring jobs, the time has come for you to start bringing good-paying jobs back to the United States of America.