OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/1/23

"9/11 Truthers" and the RAND Corporation: Pariahs and Saviors in a Post-Truth Society

According to the "9/11 Truthers" the Trade Towers in New York were destroyed by controlled demolition. For this we hold them in contempt, as looney conspiracy theorists. The RAND Corporation on the other hand is held in great esteem for its objective research and analysis .

If the "Truthers" want to shed their stigma and have the American people consider their story, the RAND Corporation might be their sa lvatio n, because the two display an identifiable overlap.

Born after WWII as a think-tank for the Pentagon, RAND addresses today th e spectrum of public affairs. Its website lists these concern s : Children, Families, and Communities; Cyber and Data Sciences; Education and Literacy; Energy and Environment; Health, Health Care, and Aging; Homeland Security and Public Safety; Infrastructure and Transportation; International Affairs; Law and Business; National Security and Terrorism; S cience and Technology; Social Equity; and Workers and the Workplace. i

O ur confidence in RAND is well placed. The evidence of their integrity has been scrutinized by the Media Bias/Fact Check organization. Among the universe of media groups they rated RAND as "Least Biased," "High" for factual reporting, and "High" for credibility . ii The Heritage Foundation by contrast is rated far-right biased, and "Mixed" for factual reporting and credibility. iii

Of particular note at RAND is their project, Countering Truth Decay . It grew from a book published in 2018: Truth Decay: An Initial Exploration of the Diminishing Role of Facts and Analysis in American Public Life. From the Preface:

Much has been written about the growing disregard for facts, data, and analysis in political and civil discourse in the United States. Increasingly, it seem s that import ant policy debates, both within the federal government and across the electorate, are as likely to hinge on opinion or anecdote as they are on objective facts or rigorous analysis. iv

Enter the "9/11 Truthers." The "disregard for facts, data, and analysis" is their raison d'etre.

There's the overlap.

T h e " Truthers" own passion for countering truth decay is displayed in searching their websites. On every page the Bush Administration stands accused of disregarding facts and data, with particular respect to the collapse of the Trade Towers.

Scrutinizing carefully the history of the movement reveals "The Truthers" for who they are and what they have to say.

The 9/11 Truth Movement today is not a tiny isolated fringe. It is a worldwide force of tens of thousands of concerned and committed people. "Truth" organizations are found in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Puerto Rico, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. v

A dozen or so national organizations are active in the U.S. and localized groups are found in 43 state s. One of the core nationwide groups is Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. Supporting it are 3,700 professional architects and engineers, and 32,900 persuaded citizens. A typical state level group is Colorado for 9/11 Truth . Serving as the Truth Movement's clearinghouse and archive is The International Center for 9/11 Justice .

The Truth Movement was borne in curiosity. Still in memory was a B-25 bomber in 1954 crashing into the Empire State Building, which withstood the collision and remained standing with only localized damage. The Trade Towers were designed to absorb the impact of a Boeing 707 flying at 600 mph. vi W hy did they cascade into rubble in a matter of 15-20 seconds?

In 2005 the National Institute of Standards and Technology published its Final Report on the Collapse of the World Trade Center Towers. It was the Bush Administration's explanation for the collapse of the buildings : the Trade Towers were brought down by the impacts of the aircraft and the subsequent fire s.

By this time t he 9/11 Truth Movement had its own vigorous investigation underway, and they saw in the NIST report a stupefying example of "the growing disregard for facts, data, and analysis."

T he "Truthers" knew of a contradicting history. In the roughly 100 years of steel-framed building construction, many such structures endured devastating fires; some were fully involved and gutted, but every single one remained standing. During those years, however, many cases of total collapse were recorded as well, and every one was intentional, through the use of controlled demolition in one form or another. vii

According to the NIST Final Report that's not what happened to the Trade Towers. Instead, this did: the crashing airplanes scraped the fireproofing insulation from the structural steel, causing the core columns to be weakened by the heat of the fires, causing the concrete floors to sag, causing the perimeter columns to be pulled inward, and that is when the "...top sections of the buildings tilted..and began their descent." (Th e NIST relied on computer modeling to reach this conclusion, not the scrutiny of evidence.)

And then, "Once the upper building sections began to move downward, the weakened structures in the impact and fire zones were not able to absorb the tremendous energy of the falling building sections , and global collapse ensued." viii

The top sections acted like pile drivers, pancaking the buildings to street level in a sequence of collapsing floors.

Not a single word in the Final Report supported this scenario, with "facts, data, and analysis." It was anecdotal. It was unsubstantiated opinion .

The Truth Movement rejected the pancaking scenario totally, initially by comparing it to the video images. If the floors simply collapsed vertically in sequence , what explained the boiling clouds of building debris and concrete dust blasting out laterally twice the width of the buildings? What were those energetic puffs of smoke and debris expelled from the buildings, 20 to 30 stories below the collapse front? ( In the trade, they're called "demolition squibs." ) Sections of steel girders rocketed from the buildings horizontally for hundreds of feet : in a pancaking building, wouldn't they drop straight down ? A pancaked building should result in a quadrangular pile of debris not a great deal larger than the dimensions of the building, 208 feet on a side: why were the debris piles roughly circular in shape, and six times wider than the buildings? Largely intact concrete floors should have piled up in the debris, admixed with bent and broken structural steel. But no floors survived; most of the concrete in the floors was pulverized into billowing clouds of dust, 424,000 tons of it blanketing Lower Manhattan . ix That required an input of energy far greater than pancaking floors could generate from gravity alone.

The undeniable reason to reject the NIST scenario is its violation of Newton's Third Law of Motion: since every action propagates an equal-but-opposite reaction, unidirectional, top-down pancaking is physically impossible,

Large buildings have been demolished by pancaking, without the use of explosives, by the abrupt destruction of the mid-level floor in the building. A French technique called Vèrinage does this, removing the vertical supports of the mid-level floor with synchronized hydraulic jacks. As equal-and-opposite actions take place the pancaking proceeds both upward and downward equally from the mid-level floor until the destruction is complete. The pancaking is bidirectional, by Isaac Newton's intractable dictum .

(YouTube videos of Vèrinage demolitions can be viewed here. )

The compromised floors in the Trade Towers were far above mid-level, so any (bidirectional) pancaking would cease not far below the impact zones, leaving tall smoking stumps in the Manhattan skyline.

But there were no stumps. There were mounds of rubble. Total destruction. Caused by what?

The Truth Movement argues for explosives, and to this day they are ostracized, the claim of controlled demolition still dismissed with impatient vehemence.

Is our denial based on fact, drawn from evidence and objective analysis? Or is it an example of post-truth social behavior, of truth decay ? We prefer to parrot a comfortable opinion, because the intentional destruction of the Trade Towers is a concept too ghastly to bear. It raises inescapable questions--who did it and why?--and the prospective answers are unthinkable . We scoff go on .

If this is irresponsible citizenship, can we atone by agreeing on this: we truly need to know the truth about 9/11, however painful it might be, and then act on it.

What might happen if the story of controlled demolition was delivered by a messenger of impeccable integrity? If the 9/11 Truth Movement is not to be trusted, can we ask the RAND Corporation to check their work?

i See, RAND Corporation website, here:https://www.rand.org/research.html

ii See, "Rand Corporation Bias and Credibility," Media Bias/ Fact Check website, here: Click Here

iii See, "Heritage Foundation Bias and Credibility," Media Bias/Fact Check website, here: Click Here

iv See, Jennifer Kavanagh Michael D. Rich, Truth Decay: An Initial Exploration of the Diminishing Role of Facts and Analysis in American Public Life, Santa Monica: RAND Corporation, 2018, p. iii.

v See, the 9/11 Grassroots website, here: Click Here

vi See, " FAQ #2: Were the Twin Towers designed to withstand the impact of the airplanes?," Architects and Engineers for 9/11Truth website, here:Click Here See also, "THE WTC WAS DESIGNED TO SURVIVE THE IMPACT OF A BOEING 767, " Indymedia website, December 2, 2002, here:Click Here.

vii See, Ted Walter, Beyond Disinformation: What Science Says About the Destruction of World Trade CenterBuildings 1,2, and 7, Berkeley: AER Publications, 2015, p. 4.

viii See, Final Report on the Collapse of the World Trade Center Towers, Washington: U.S. Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology, September, 2005, Section E.3, Summary ofFindings, pp.xxxvii-xxxviii, here: Click Here

ix See the report on the environmental effects of the buildings' collapse by the National Resources Defense Council, here: Click Here

Retired professor of public policy and administration. Author, frequent contributor to progressive websites.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Richard Behan

(Member since Oct 1, 2016), 1 fan, 13 articles, 26 comments
The climate deniers refuse to examine the evidence. The election deniers refuse to examine the evidence. Yet we continue to condemn the "Truthers" without examining their evidence.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 1, 2023 at 3:16:59 PM

Bob Stuart

(Member since Nov 19, 2008), 5 fans, 6 articles, 768 comments
Make that 3,701 architects and engineers on the truth side. Getting the twin towers to collapse even close to straight down was not easy, and not plausible with damage on just one side. However, even more anomalous is the collapse of Building 7 from almost zero damage, again quite symmetrically, and at free-fall speed, not slowed down by the effort of progressive destruction. The Pentagon damage, though, involves the wildest fable. Aircraft are not any stronger than they need to be. The engines barely stay on in a hard landing. We are told that a thin aluminium shell punched a hole in a wall designed to withstand heavy artillery, and pulled the engines in with it, continuing far inside.

I smelled a rat just from the official reaction, grounding all civil aviation for weeks to create the maximum disruption, as if on-board security could never defeat a box cutter. Then, 911 became the excuse for vast expansion of the wars. Have we forgotten that WWII started with a false-flag attack?

There are many other bits of evidence I can't verify from here, but I hear that the wreckage didn't have tangled steel framing to cut up. All the chunks fit neatly on trucks, and were whisked out of the country for recycling, just like evidence shouldn't be.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 4:59:35 AM

Richard Behan

(Member since Oct 1, 2016), 1 fan, 13 articles, 26 comments
Thanks for the comments, Bob. So make it one more engineer in fact, by signing the petition at this website: https://www.ae911truth.org/

I appreciate your ingenuity as well, having checked your website: integrating some of the springing function into the chassis itself is truly brilliant. Good on yer, Mate.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 7:42:10 PM

Jack Flanders

(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 13 fans, 2 quicklinks, 766 comments
I must say I am impressed that the author is willing to cite Newton's Third Law and the "Pancake Theory" given that his area of expertise is public policy and administration. If only he had stuck to the science instead of appealing to authority, this article could have been just as wrong with far fewer words. Then again, I doubt brevity is considered a virtue in the Ivory Towers of public policy administration.

If I could offer just one point. I think it's novel. I have never seen it mentioned but it is the engineering, and material science related to the phenomena called "shearing".

There are a couple of facts that one needs to know to grasp it, but they are readily available to anyone with access to undergraduate engineering textbooks.

1. Steel is a crystal. Who knew? A crystal is a highly organized molecular structure where the bonds tend to be very strong and directional. As a result, crystals tend to shear along planes - like salt or diamonds - as opposed to fibrous materials with long-chain molecules - like paper or plastic - that can be torn. This is important because when a crystal shears, all of the molecular bonds (along a plane) are broken simultaneously.

2. Shearing always occurs in the direction of the force. No exceptions. A vertical force can only produce a vertical sheer.

3. When subjected to a force, steel has only three ways it can deform (change shape): plastic deformation, elastic deformation and shearing. 'Plastic deformation' means the material does not return to its original shape. Springs deform elastically.

4. Once steel deforms under load, the load is reduced. The load is greatest at the moment of impact. No exceptions. If the force at the moment of impact is not sufficient to cause shearing, then it will either a) move unopposed or b) deform. Either way, the load is decreased in the next instant.

5. When shearing occurs, none of the force is transferred to the other piece of the material. This is not obvious, but in order for any force to be transferred, the material must be intact in order to transfer it. The WTC certainly looked chaotic and random from our perspective. Surely there were things flying about that might have knocked our houses down, but these towers had over a hundred, massive steel columns. The force required to shear them horizontally is unimaginable. And yet none remained standing.

6. These columns were not as fixed horizontally as one might think. All buildings this size are designed to flex under wind loading. The wind load on any building the size of the WTCs is enormous and the columns must be allowed to deform elastically. It's standard, common practice. Without it, the wind loading would produce a constant metal fatigue at the base, where it is fixed horizontally. That's the very last place you want metal fatigue.

To summarize, the pancake theory is irrelevant because it only concerns the vertical forces. There is no force on Earth that can shear 100+ steel columns of any thickness horizontally without bracing - and clearly, there is no effective horizontal bracing for such a contingency because it would be enormously expensive and offer no benefit.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 2:24:10 PM

Richard Behan

(Member since Oct 1, 2016), 1 fan, 13 articles, 26 comments
Hey, Jack,

Your snide sarcasm does little to encourage civil discourse, but I'll write it off to the contemporary toxic parlance of social media, and remain personally indifferent to it. But do try to be nice, eh? Doesn't cost anything.

Did you miss my point? The NIST's pancake scenario is indeed irrelevant; I made that very clear, so I can't disagree with your assertion. But wait a minute: there's no force on earth that can shear...steel columns of any thickness horizontally?

How about explosives?

Cheers,

RWB

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 8:17:30 PM

Jack Flanders

(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 13 fans, 2 quicklinks, 766 comments
Sorry. I think I misunderstood you.

Yes. I am so tired of debating this. My excuse is simple exhaustion on the subject. I have friends who are highly intelligent, well-educated, some with professional credentials and yet refuse to consider explosives or 'inside job' scenarios.

Yes. Explosives aka cutting charges are the only way those columns could have been severed. It wasn't shearing per-se; cutting charges melt steel almost instantaneously.

You cited the RAND Corporation several times, but not a particular study. I searched but did not find anything. I looked for information about who they are and where they get their funding, but did not that very revealing either in terms of partners with vested interests. I have become very skeptical of private think tanks. I've read some papers and found them extremely biased and lacking academically.

That's what threw me. When you said, "If the 9/11 Truth Movement is not to be trusted, can we ask the RAND Corporation to check their work?" I thought you were referring to a position they had expressed - which I couldn't find. If they were going to take a position on 9/11, they should have done it by now.

So that is where we still disagree. Perhaps not on the conclusion, but on the case for it. I don't care what the RAND Corporation says; they can't change well-established facts of steel deformation.

My apologies again for misunderstanding you.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 10:18:14 AM

Richard Behan

(Member since Oct 1, 2016), 1 fan, 13 articles, 26 comments
Hi again, Jack,

No, RAND hasn't taken a position of 9/11, but they have a standing project, "Countering Truth Decay." Click on the link in my first endnote; that will take to RAND's website. Then in the search box, enter "Truth Decay." That will show you the relevant publications.

I wrote the piece when I learned about RAND's concern for our "post-truth society," and I'm urging them to look into 9/11. At this point they have far more credibility than the 9/11 Truth Movement, and if they endorsed controlled demolition, it would help spur a new and objective investigation.

Otherwise, sir, we're good.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 1:17:23 PM

Jack Flanders

(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 13 fans, 2 quicklinks, 766 comments
I read RAND's 'Truth Decay' and 'Countering Truth Decay'. Sadly, they confirm why I despise economics, 'think tanks' (especially economic think tanks).

Have you ever wondered why the hard sciences don't have think tanks? They don't need 'em. They do research and publish in peer-reviewed journals. But just to make sure facts don't have the wrong kind (economic) influence on policy, even scientific journals have been subverted. See how quickly the British Journal of Medicine became "controversial"when they published findings on vaccines that challenged Big Pharma's "truth". Did you know that RAND's CEO did his doctoral dissertation on "pharmcoeconomics"? I read the intro and the conclusion and found it pretty pharma-friendly.

'Think Tanks' are how the 'corpses for Capitalism' are bathed in perfume so they can keep winning elections.

These articles about 'Truth Decay' are good examples. RAND found four (4) reasons for "Truth Decay". None of them include 1) 'systematic lying to the public', 2) 'taxation without representation' or 3) the 40-year Princeton study that showed empirically that American has been a functional oligarchy for a generation. This are just a few things just right off the top-of-my-head that I figured out on my own in my spare time. No funding whatsoever.

Instead of pursuing those avenues, RAND cites "political and social polarization" and not the economic centralization and privatization that is deliberately cultivating it.

RAND cites the "changes to the information ecosystem" (twice) but fails to identify the players, the struggle or the economic forces driving them.

Instead they cite "cognitive bias" i.e. it's our fault. Of course it is. This is not misdirection. They have PhDs.

I suggest that 'truth' does not decay. Relative truths and conventional truths can change, but they don't 'decompose' without reasons.

'Truth' decays when it is no longer plausible or serviceable as a myth, decoy or is shown to be false. That's not a problem that needs to be "fixed".

The problem that needs to be fixed is economic - and our authorities on economics are part of the problem.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 4:53:41 PM

Richard Behan

(Member since Oct 1, 2016), 1 fan, 13 articles, 26 comments
Jack, our thinking may be closer to congruent than either of us realize. I'm just now fininshing a book: "The Perils of a Post-Truth Society: Defeated Democracy and Fraudulent War." It chronicles the history of "corporate oligarchy," the nature of contemporary federal governance. Public policy always tilts toward the benefit of corporate America, even if it compromises the interests of the American people. (Fully documented is the origin and expanding influence of the Heritage Foundation, the American Enterprise Institute, and the Cato Institute: no doubt on your list of despicable think tanks.)

Hey. I clicked on your highlighted name and discovered someone named "Walter Sargent."

Is "Jack Flanders" real or imagined? Or is "Walter Sargent?" Whichever, I found more congruence there....

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 3:48:13 PM

Wayne Coste

(Member since Apr 9, 2018), 7 articles, 246 comments
Here are two articles that I wrote for OpEdNews that provides some clarifications about the mechanism of destruction of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and some really interesting observations.

The 9/11 Truth community loves to use the words "Controlled Demolition" -- however, while it may be technically correct, it doesn't really describe what was observed.

I hope that you find the following article insightful. They should still link to copies of the papers that provide more detail.

Destruction of the WTC South Tower on 9/11: Analysis of Perimeter Column Trajectory Reveals Mechanism of Demolition
click here


Why Were the WTC Twin Towers Destroyed That Way: Explaining the Mechanism of Their Destruction on 9/11
click here

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 9:53:49 AM

Richard Behan

(Member since Oct 1, 2016), 1 fan, 13 articles, 26 comments
Greetings, Mr. Coste;

Thanks for reading my piece; I take that as a compliment, because your name is quite familiar. I participated in the Zoom meeting last spring, sponsored by Colorado for 9/11 Truth, when you presented your ingenious research.

I did read your two linked OpEd articles--but they sounded familiar...

All the best,

RWB

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 1:06:38 PM

Richard Behan

(Member since Oct 1, 2016), 1 fan, 13 articles, 26 comments
Wayne, I meant raise a specific question about your paper. The source of energy to pulverize the concrete floors has always puzzled me. I understand (now, after your paper and Zoom presentation) how thermite can be "tuned," and how it must have been, to produce the "propelled demolition" of the perimeter columns. If the energy was propagated from the core columns outward, wouldn't the force exerted on the floors have been equal to the force applied to the perimeter walls? If so, would it be sufficient to pulverize them? I hope you can clear this up for me.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 4:46:03 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 106 articles, 1 quicklinks, 5772 comments
Richard,

It is essential to explore why 9/11 occurred, and the raison det're of the perpetrators behind the scenes.

Crossing the Rubicon: The Decline of the American Empire at the End of the Age of Oil provides key information in this regard.

Thank you for writing this piece.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 2:35:49 PM

Richard Behan

(Member since Oct 1, 2016), 1 fan, 13 articles, 26 comments
Hello, Blair,

Thanks for the kind words. I'm familiar with Ruppert's work, and it remains as relevant as when it was published.

And thanks for your concerns and activism. (I checked your impressive bio.)

All the best, RWB

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 4:01:30 PM

Rebecca R S

(Member since Sep 4, 2023), 1 comments
"The Truth Movement argues for explosives, and to this day they are ostracized, the claim of controlled demolition still dismissed with impatient vehemence." Thank you. I had an apartment in the NYU area with my significant other on 9/11. He was a programmer who was part of a small start-up company that had an office which was about 2 blocks from the WTC complex. On the morning of 9/11, his business partner was stuck on the subway at the WTC complex subway stop. He said the tunnel was filled with smoke at the WTC, the train stopped, an announcement was made that there was a "smoke situation in the tunnel" (or something along those lines) and everyone was evacuated. This was prior to the smartphone era, so when he got out on the street, he had no idea what was going on and assumed there was a fire in the subway. He just walked back toward the WTC, to go to work. Then he witnessed the first tower collapse. He told this story to us in person at a gathering at his apartment a few days after 9/11. There was no truth movement or anything yet. In fact, we were so bewildered, we wondered if it was the beginning of a war. There was a general expectation that the city might be attacked again. Only later, after considering his story, I realized the official version of 9/11 was impossible. He was in the smoke-filled subway near the WTC before either building came down. A plane crashing into the tower at high floors would not have caused the subway under the WTC to be filled with smoke. As uncomfortable as it is to think about, there must have been explosives placed under the buildings. I was a long time Green, until pretty recently. I lost many friends, had a slander campaign against me, and have experienced a lot of other stressful BS, all because I support 9/11 truth. However, confronting the problems with the official account of 9/11 is the only sane way forward.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 12:38:27 AM

Richard Behan

(Member since Oct 1, 2016), 1 fan, 13 articles, 26 comments
Rebecca, thanks for your kind words and your chilling account. The purpose of my piece is to attack the stigma the 9/11 Movement suffers. To deny an event while consciously refusing to examine the evidence is clearly unjust: those who shriek "Conspiracy theory!" are no less guilty than the climate deniers or the election deniers, in my mind.

Thanks again; you have my sympathy--and my great respect.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 4:18:27 PM

