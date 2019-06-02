50 years of failure of the Organization of Islamic Conference

- Advertisement -

The 14th Islamic Organization of Islamic Cooperation ended Friday Night (May 31) in Mecca. A final statement accused Iran of supporting Yemen's Houthi rebel group; illegally occupying three islands in the Persian Gulf; and "interfering" in the domestic affairs of both Syria and Bahrain.

Not surprisingly, the Mecca summit reiterated support for Saudi/western-backed Yemeni government of President Abdu Rabuh Mansour Hadi which is fighting the Houthi rebels.

The OIC summit condemned a "terrorist attack" on Saudi Arabia's oil pumping stations which targeted global oil supplies. The summit statement also condemned "sabotage operations" against four vessels near the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates, which it said threatened international maritime traffic safety.

- Advertisement -

Tehran rejects OIC statement

Iran on Friday rejected a final communique issued following a Mecca-hosted summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), saying it did not reflect the views of all OIC member-states, according to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi accused summit host Saudi Arabia of "exploiting the holy month of Ramadan, and the holy city of Mecca, to level allegations against Iran."

- Advertisement -

Mousavi also reportedly accused Riyadh of "missing the opportunity provided by International Quds Day and the OIC summit to press for the rights of the Palestinian people" and choosing instead to sow discord among Muslim and regional countries".

Saudi Arabia's behavior at Thursday's summit, he added, "are in line with the futile efforts of the U.S. and the Zionist regime against" Iran".

Mousavi went on to voice hope that leaders of OIC member-states "will not allow the Palestinian issue to be overshadowed by divisive policies".

Syria also rejects OIC statement

Syria is rejecting the final statement of the Arab emergency summit held in Saudi Arabia, which criticizes what it calls Iranian intervention into Syrian affairs.

Syria says the statement is an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of Syria.

- Advertisement -

A Syrian Foreign Ministry statement said the Iranian presence is "legitimate because it came at the request of the Syrian government and contributed to support Syria's efforts in combating terrorism supported by some of the participants in this summit."

The Syrian statement said the summit should instead condemn the involvement of other countries in Syrian affairs, "which lacked legitimacy and legality" and provided "unlimited support in various forms to terrorist groups and prolonging the crisis in Syria."

The leader of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group told supporters in Lebanon on Friday the Mecca summits are a Saudi call for help from Arab countries after Saudi Arabia failed to win in Yemen, where the kingdom and its allies have been at war since 2015 against Iranian-allied Yemeni rebels.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4