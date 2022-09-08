 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News   

"50 Years a Doctor"

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Karl Grossman
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)

A physician long active in the New York Metropolitan Area has written a candid and remarkably honest book titled 50 Years A Doctor, The Journey of Sickness and Health, Four Plagues and the Pandemic.

Ronald Halweil, M.D., has practiced in New York City and New Jersey. A resident of Southampton on Long Island, he tells first in his book of the changes in medicine through his half-century as a doctor, how his "journey through medicine, health and health care" began "in a very different time than today. The things I saw as a medical and surgical practitioner" started "in an era without the technological advances we have today."

"Things happen much faster nowadays," he says, "and what used to be normal can now seem unusual, and yet it was valid and worked at the time, just as things we take for granted about health and health care today may be looked upon as primitive in the future."

He adds: "Sometimes it feels like every new advance is paired with a loss of older wisdom, as if there is no room for the old with the new, and I think this is a big mistake that causes needless suffering and premature death."

Dr. Halweil is an otolaryngologist--an ear, nose and throat specialist.

When he began in medicine "the fabulous imaging technologies of today were nonexistent. There was no CAT scan or MRI to reveal the hidden spaces of the human body, not even ultrasound to help determine if a swelling was benign or malignant.

"This was a time when the surgeon was called upon to make the diagnosis from patient history, physical examination, and personal experience, and often that needed a closer inspection, an exploratory operation, and possibly a life-saving procedure being performed at the same time."

Chapters in his book include "The Smoking Epidemic." He writes: "Cigarettes and other tobacco products plus the advertising agencies that cleverly promoted them were important parts of the American economy." He tells of the "TV ads of white-coated actors representing doctors explaining why one brand of cigarette was better than other brands." Meanwhile, "Everyone knew there were deleterious health effects from smoking, but the occasional sore throat or the 'smoker's cough' or hoarse voice was considered an incidental inconvenience."

A U.S. surgeon general "made the first official government statement" linking smoking to cancer in 1957.

Still, he relates: "Our first lectures in medical school in 1963 were about smoking and alcohol" and "at that time nearly one-quarter of the class were smokers, and our lecture hall often smelled of lighted cigarettes since there were few prohibitions against smoking anywhere you wanted." However, after "our professors presented slide after slide of x-rays showing lung cancer and pathology slides of what lung cancer looked like under the microscope--there were fewer smokers in the auditorium!"

He comments that "it's sad to think of all the deaths and miseries that could have been prevented if the doctors and the AMA [American Medical Association], and the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] and all the other governmental agencies had been more proactive in alerting the population to the problems of smoking."'

He has a chapter titled "HIV" on the AIDS epidemic and celebrates how "fastidious researchers were able to find the virus that they called the human immunodeficiency virus" and how "several antiviral drugs were tested, and finally excellent, effective treatments were available though only for controlling the virus... This was a triumph of rapid medical research and pharmaceutical production."

But, "Unfortunately, poorer countries dealing with this infection had to pay the prevailing U.S. cost of the patented medication, which was in the range of thousands of dollars per month."

All along, Dr. Halweil emphasizes the need for healthy living. "We are indeed lucky to have an advanced health-care system, but sadly we have neglected health," he writes. He says, "Today we need a guardrail to prevent the preventable diseases," he writes.

"And if we ever have the courage to truly enable positive health changes in our society through the old wisdom of proper diet, exercise and rest, I fear that most doctors will need new careers," declares Dr. Halweil.

This book both praising and being critical "and providing an insider's view--of medicine, health and health care--is available through Dorrance Publishing at

Click Here

Rate It | View Ratings

Karl Grossman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Karl Grossman is a professor of journalism at the State University of New York/College at Old Westbury and host of the nationally syndicated TV program Enviro Close-Up (www.envirovideo.com)

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

New Book Concludes: Chernobyl death toll: 985,000, mostly from cancer

Siemens' Abandoning Nuclear Power

Murdoch Media Empire: A Journalistic Travesty

Fukushima: A Month of Media Disinformation

The Cancer Epidemic: Its Environmental Causes

What Could Truly End the Space Program: A Nuclear Disaster Overhead

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend