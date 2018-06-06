Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Life Arts

5 Things I Learned From Blowing My TEDx Talk

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michael McCray       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 6/6/18

Author 16912
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

Michael McCray on stage at the Historic Delaware Public Library
(Image by Alessandra Nicole)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Many people think giving a TEDx Talk is the chance of a lifetime. You can share your message and reach a billion people over a global platform. But what happens when you fcuk up on the biggest, grandest international stage--a performance that will be relived forever because the internet does not forget?

A good friend of mine described it like this: "Think back to how it felt when you tripped and fell in front of the Student Union. Now imagine you're not falling in front of a hundred students, but failing in front of a billion viewers."

- Advertisement -

My July 30 TEDx Wilmington talk on judicial reform constituted the absolute best, "worst" 15 minutes of my life. My presentation was so bad that I now want to do a TEDx Talk on "Blowing Your TEDx Talk." It was as painful to watch as it was to deliver.

I had planned to start by citing popular contemporary themes (Hands Up, Don't Shoot, Black Lives Matter, etc.), then mention the names of victims of police brutality in chronological order. I mentioned Michael Brown, and Sandra Bland but became flustered when I couldn't remember Trayvon Martin's name. That broke my rhythm, throwing me off stride, as I watched the digital timer counting down faster than any stopwatch I'd ever seen.

- Advertisement -

In one moment, I was transported back to my sixth grade piano recital solo when I forgot which notes to play next. Scared, sweating and shaking, that day I started over three times before finishing my piece. Decades later, and after being a lawyer and accomplished speaker in a more traditional format, I never expected to find myself back in that dark place.


Michael McCray on stage at the Historic Delaware Public Library
(Image by Alessandra Nicole)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Here's what I wish I knew before I gave my talk:

- Advertisement -

1: Give yourself six months' planning time.

To give a TED Talk most people prepare for six months, spending up to 50 hours crafting and practicing. I had six weeks to plan, organize and practice my talk while simultaneously planning a major convention event and coordinating the other speakers at the TED Talk. Be careful you don't overcommit too.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael McCray is a public interest advocate who combats racism and corruption in the government and other institutions which deprive individuals of their basic civil rights, human rights and constitutional liberties. McCray is co-chair of the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CBC Chair Marcia Fudge, Senators Ron Wyden, Rand Paul and OpEdNews / Rob Kall honored with the Pillar Human Rights Award

ACORN Whistleblower / Anita Mailroom MonCrief

Shirley Sherrod / Sister Soldier

Blowing the Whistle on Mortgage Fraud

Georgia House Representative supports Mortgage Fraud whistleblowers all the way to the Georgia Supreme Court.

Senator Charles Grassley Opens Whistleblower Summit and Recieves Prestigious "Pillar Human Rights" Award

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Michael McCray

Become a Fan
Author 16912
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2008), 4 fans, 33 articles, 71 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

You can hear most of the TEDx Whistleblower Salon speakers on Capitol Hill at the next Whistleblower Summit for Civil & Human Rights on July 30-31, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 6, 2018 at 4:42:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
eesabi

Become a Fan
Author 81124

(Member since Aug 27, 2012), 1 fan, 110 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thank you for being a whistleblower. (And I thought that your Ted talk -- the story of your whistleblowing experience) was very interesting.)

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 6, 2018 at 8:32:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 