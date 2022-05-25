21 Dead and Counting

Our president is an ancient plastic ghost.

Why am I thinking of this now?

Our democracy is a joke, our collective soul is lost.

Maybe it's best that our leader is old Joe.

We need new blood. A new vibe. A new vision.

We know the old ways have to die.

What we need is demolition.

Not tearing buildings down but the lie.

The lie that says we're better than this.

Maybe we really aren't after all.

Were skirting a bottomless abyss

In a dark night of the American soul.

If we do make it through, two things are certain:

We're on our own. There is no one behind the curtain.