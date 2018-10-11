20 Questions You Have to Ask U.S. Political Candidates Because Nobody Else Will

- Advertisement -

1. What would you like the U.S. discretionary budget to look like? With 60% now going to militarism, what percentage would you like that to be?

2. What program of economic conversion to peaceful enterprises would you support?

3. Would you end, continue, or escalate U.S. war making in: Afghanistan? Iraq? Syria? Yemen? Pakistan? Libya? Somalia?

4. Would you end the exemption for militarism in Kyoto, Paris, and other climate agreements?

5. Would you sign / ratify any of these treaties: Paris Climate Agreement? Convention on the Rights of the Child? International Convention on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights? International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights optional protocols? Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women? Convention Against Torure optional protocol? International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families? International Convention on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance? The Convention on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities? International Convention Against the Recruitment, Use, Financing, and Training of Mercenaries? Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court? Convention on the Non-Applicability of Statutory Limitations to War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity? Principles of International Cooperation in the Detection, Arrest, Extradition, and Punishment of Persons Guilty of War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity? Convention on Cluster Munitions? Land Mines Convention? Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons? Proposed treaties banning the weaponization of space and banning cyber crimes?

6. Would you halt or continue expenditures on the production and so-called modernization of nuclear weapons?

7. Would you end weapons sales and the provision of military training to any governments? Which?

8. Would you close any foreign bases? Which?

9. Would you halt or continue the practice of murder by missiles from drones?

10. Do you recognize the ban on war, with exceptions, contained in the United Nations Charter? And the ban on threatening war?

11. Do you recognize the ban on war, without exceptions, contained in the Kellogg-Briand Pact?

12. Will you end discriminatory bans on immigrants?

13. Should actual, non-military, no-strings-attached foreign aid be eliminated, reduced, maintained, or increased? How much?

14. 84% of South Koreans want the war ended immediately. Should the United States block that?

15. Should NATO be maintained or abolished?

16. Should the CIA be maintained or abolished?

