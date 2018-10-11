 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

20 Questions You Have to Ask U.S. Political Candidates Because Nobody Else Will

By David Swanson

1. What would you like the U.S. discretionary budget to look like? With 60% now going to militarism, what percentage would you like that to be?

2. What program of economic conversion to peaceful enterprises would you support?

3. Would you end, continue, or escalate U.S. war making in: Afghanistan? Iraq? Syria? Yemen? Pakistan? Libya? Somalia?

4. Would you end the exemption for militarism in Kyoto, Paris, and other climate agreements?

5. Would you sign / ratify any of these treaties: Paris Climate Agreement? Convention on the Rights of the Child? International Convention on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights? International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights optional protocols? Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women? Convention Against Torure optional protocol? International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families? International Convention on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance? The Convention on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities? International Convention Against the Recruitment, Use, Financing, and Training of Mercenaries? Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court? Convention on the Non-Applicability of Statutory Limitations to War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity? Principles of International Cooperation in the Detection, Arrest, Extradition, and Punishment of Persons Guilty of War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity? Convention on Cluster Munitions? Land Mines Convention? Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons? Proposed treaties banning the weaponization of space and banning cyber crimes?

6. Would you halt or continue expenditures on the production and so-called modernization of nuclear weapons?

7. Would you end weapons sales and the provision of military training to any governments? Which?

8. Would you close any foreign bases? Which?

9. Would you halt or continue the practice of murder by missiles from drones?

10. Do you recognize the ban on war, with exceptions, contained in the United Nations Charter? And the ban on threatening war?

11. Do you recognize the ban on war, without exceptions, contained in the Kellogg-Briand Pact?

12. Will you end discriminatory bans on immigrants?

13. Should actual, non-military, no-strings-attached foreign aid be eliminated, reduced, maintained, or increased? How much?

14. 84% of South Koreans want the war ended immediately. Should the United States block that?

15. Should NATO be maintained or abolished?

16. Should the CIA be maintained or abolished?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


Well. David, I'm not clairvoyant, but I think I know what your answers would be...so I'm all about you running! I think "would you End the Fed?" would be appropriate in your list as well..which would require you wear a bullet proof vest while in office.....



Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 2:44:44 PM

Mrs. Fuxit

Author 508454

(Member since Mar 18, 2017)


Unaccredited online education is a great idea. Sending non-violent terrorists to trade schools is more cost effective than reform school or prison. Trade school for opium farmers, instead of armed drones is yet another #MAGA achievement. Opium farmers can learn to pick apples!

Corrupt bankers can learn how the waste management sector smells, from the ground up. There's a high paying job for all students & alumni

of YouTubeUniversity.Trump.Com

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 7:25:46 PM

John Jonik

Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008)


A few other questions:

- Do you, or does your family, have any economic links to corporate entities over which you have regulatory input? (Similar must be asked of judges/prosecution witnesses in criminal cases.)

- Do you have religious bias against cannabis, tobacco, alcohol, extramarital or same-sex relationships, or other religions?

- Do you believe police are automatically truthful?

- Do you believe that poor people, perhaps in desperate situations living under bridges, deserve no health care or housing?

- Do you believe that certain corporations are 'Too Big To Fail" despite the harms they've caused to many?

- Do you accept that Public Broadcasting can be deemed "Public" in spite of its acceptance of PRIVATE corporate funding?

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 3:38:41 AM

