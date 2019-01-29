17 Articles of Impeachment for Trump, and 1 for Pence Too

By RootsAction.org

Violation of Constitution on Domestic Emoluments

Violation of Constitution on Foreign Emoluments

Incitement of Violence

Interference With Voting Rights

Discrimination Based On Religion

Illegal War

Illegal Threat of Nuclear War

Abuse of Pardon Power

Obstruction of Justice

Politicizing Prosecutions

Collusion Against the United States with a Foreign Government

Failure to Reasonably Prepare for or Respond to Hurricanes Harvey and Maria

Separating Children and Infants from Families

Illegally Attempting to Influence an Election

Tax Fraud and Public Misrepresentation

Assaulting Freedom of the Press

Supporting a Coup in Venezuela



Violation of Constitution on Domestic Emoluments

In his conduct while President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, in violation of his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty under Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution "to take care that the laws be faithfully executed," has illegally received emoluments from the United States government and from individual state governments.



The Constitutional ban on domestic emoluments (Article II, Section 1) is absolute, not waivable by Congress, and not subject to proving any particular corrupting influence.



President Trump's lease of the Old Post Office Building in Washington D.C. violates the General Services Administration lease contract which states: "No " elected official of the Government of the United States " shall be admitted to any share or part of this Lease, or to any benefit that may arise therefrom." The GSA's failure to enforce that contract constitutes an emolument. A January 16, 2019, report by the Inspector General of the General Services Administration confirmed this.





