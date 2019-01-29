 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

17 Articles of Impeachment for Trump, and 1 for Pence Too

By David Swanson

By RootsAction.org

Violation of Constitution on Domestic Emoluments
Violation of Constitution on Foreign Emoluments
Incitement of Violence
Interference With Voting Rights
Discrimination Based On Religion
Illegal War
Illegal Threat of Nuclear War
Abuse of Pardon Power
Obstruction of Justice
Politicizing Prosecutions
Collusion Against the United States with a Foreign Government
Failure to Reasonably Prepare for or Respond to Hurricanes Harvey and Maria
Separating Children and Infants from Families
Illegally Attempting to Influence an Election
Tax Fraud and Public Misrepresentation
Assaulting Freedom of the Press
Supporting a Coup in Venezuela

In his conduct while President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, in violation of his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty under Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution "to take care that the laws be faithfully executed," has illegally received emoluments from the United States government and from individual state governments.

The Constitutional ban on domestic emoluments (Article II, Section 1) is absolute, not waivable by Congress, and not subject to proving any particular corrupting influence.

President Trump's lease of the Old Post Office Building in Washington D.C. violates the General Services Administration lease contract which states: "No " elected official of the Government of the United States " shall be admitted to any share or part of this Lease, or to any benefit that may arise therefrom." The GSA's failure to enforce that contract constitutes an emolument. A January 16, 2019, report by the Inspector General of the General Services Administration confirmed this.

Since 1980 Trump and his businesses have garnered, according to the New York Times, "$885 million in tax breaks, grants and other subsidies for luxury apartments, hotels and office buildings in New York." Those subsidies from the state of New York have continued since President Trump took office and constitute emoluments. The Trump organization receives emoluments from other states as well.

In these and many similar actions and decisions, President Donald J. Trump has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as President, and subversive of constitutional government, to the prejudice of the cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States. Wherefore, President Donald J. Trump, by such conduct, is guilty of an impeachable offense warranting removal from office.

In his conduct while President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, in violation of his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty under Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution "to take care that the laws be faithfully executed," has illegally received emoluments from foreign governments. Foreign emoluments are banned by the U.S. Constitution (Article I, Section 9).

Donald J. Trump's business has licensing deals with two Trump Towers in Istanbul, Turkey. Donald J. Trump has stated: "I have a little conflict of interest, because I have a major, major building in Istanbul."

China's state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is the largest tenant in Trump Tower in New York City. It is also a major lender to the Trump organization. Its rent payments and its loans put President Trump in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Foreign diplomats, including the Embassy of Kuwait, have changed their Washington D.C. hotel and event reservations to Trump International Hotel following Donald J. Trump's election to public office.

In these and many similar actions and decisions, President Donald J. Trump has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as President, and subversive of constitutional government, to the prejudice of the cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States. Wherefore, President Donald J. Trump, by such conduct, is guilty of an impeachable offense warranting removal from office.

In his conduct while President of the United States, and while campaigning for election to that office, Donald J. Trump, in violation of his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty under Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution "to take care that the laws be faithfully executed," has illegally incited violence within the United States.

A partial sampling of public statements by candidate Donald J. Trump:
"If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them. I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees."

"You know what I hate? There's a guy, totally disruptive, throwing punches, we're not allowed to punch back anymore. I love the old daysyou know what they used to do to guys like that when they were in a place like this? They'd be carried out on a stretcher, folks."

"See the first group, I was nice. Oh, take your time. The second group, I was pretty nice. The third group, I'll be a little more violent. And the fourth group, I'll say get the hell out of here!"

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

Must Read 3   Well Said 2   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Art Costa

  New Content

Problem there is precedence for everyone of those impeachable offenses. The US has little illegal corruption because it's all been legalized one way or the other. Bad systems can't be The corrected by impeaching or jailing one or 2 political criminal actors who are acting within the parameters of said system.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 at 6:21:22 PM

Author 0
Kenneth Johnson

Reply to Art Costa:   New Content

The American Dream is not about having enough to live a reasonably comfortable life, so we can rest on a soft pillow with our loved ones.

It is about getting FU money, one way or another. Lawmakers see no problem with this 'Dream'.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 at 9:37:08 PM

Author 0
Kenneth Johnson

  New Content

But... Pence is a card-praying Christian.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 at 7:29:17 PM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

  New Content

Yes,"well warranted", indeed, except for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who took "impeachment" and "removal from office", "off the table" for W Bush and Cheney, and for Trump the Speaker is saying "we have to be strategic in whatever we do," the leader of the House Democrats said, considering the desire some in her party had to zealously investigate the Trump administration. #ASenseOfDuty #SignThePetition (over 1 million signatures translates to over 1 million more votes for the Democrats in 2020 only if they "impeach" - a "simple majority vote" in the House Judiciary Committee and on the House Floor).

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 at 8:47:32 PM

Author 0
