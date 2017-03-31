Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

$15 an Hour Should be the Absolute Minimum Minimum Wage

By Frank Stricker
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/31/17

There are many important issues on the national political table right now, but sometime soon, fixing the federal minimum wage should be there too. Of course, the politics of reform don't look good, but there is a Congressional election coming next year, and we need to be sure that voters understand that almost every Republican in Congress and the self-proclaimed workers' champion in the White House don't think people deserve a helping hand to get a living wage. The current federal minimum wage, $7.25 an hour, is a disgrace. Even $10 an hour yields only $20,800 for year-round, full-time work. That's below the extra-low official poverty line for a family. And it would not be enough for a single person in most American cities.

But how high a wage should we push for in the long run? Of course, $15 an hour is a great starting point and courageous workers and local politicians have succeeded in getting a $15 minimum or something like it in quite a few states and cities. Two years ago, 42% of American workers were earning less than $15 an hour, so movements that are winning a $15 minimum in states and cities are helping millions workers. But workers in other states and cities need federal help. Getting a $15 national minimum wage would be a tremendous victory. But just the beginning. In the not-so-long run, $15 an hour won't be enough. That's because $15, while a huge advance for many workers, yields only $31,000 before taxes for a full year of full-time work. And many low-wage workers do not work full-time. [1]

If we are debating with people who think $15 is terribly high, can we defend something higher? What would be an ideal minimum down the road? There are several ways to construct an ideal minimum wage, but two approaches seem compelling. One is about minimum living standards and the other is about equality. As to the first, we can ask how much a family needs to live, not in affluence, but in modest comfort. Experts have estimated that a two-parent, two-child family requires $54,500 a year for a modest living standard. (The amounts vary by where the family lives and household size.) If there is only one earner, he or she must work full-time all year and earn $26 an hour to reach $54,500. [2]

Next, if we apply the equality method, it seems a matter of elementary justice that everyone should share increases in the national income. To estimate how much income did not go to the people, we can use per capita income--the total national income divided by the population. Per capita income increased 16 times between 1965 and 2015. But average hourly pay increased only half as much. One reason is that a tiny group of "capitas"--the rich--seized most of the increase in the national income. If the hourly wage of the average rank-and-file worker had increased as much as per capita income, it would be $40 today, not $21. If the federal minimum wage of 1965 had increased by a factor of 16, it would be $20 an hour, not $7.25. [3]

In light of these facts, it is astonishing that many politicians on the national scene are happy with the pathetically low minimum of $7.25. This indifference to the working poor occurs while big bankers and business tycoons grab massive compensation packages of millions and even billions of dollars.

One wonders what the President's working-class supporters expect of him on the wage front. He likes to visit factories and talks big about job creation, but it tells us something about what he really thinks of the working class that he, his appointees, and Congressional members of his party, are fine with a $7.25 national minimum wage, do not support the $15 movement, and would be horrified if we dared to talk about a minimum wage that started at $20.

[1] . A full year would be 52 weeks of 40 hours = 2,080 hours. Actual average weekly hours in America are usually just below 35. Useful is Irene Tung, Yannet Lathrop, and Paul Sonn, "The Growing Movement for $15," National Employment Law Project, November, 2015.

[2] . James Lin and Jared Bernstein, "What We Need to Get By," EPI Briefing Paper #224, October. 29, 2008, www.epi.org. The budgets ranged from a high in New York City ($68,758) to a low in rural Mississippi ($35,733). The national average was $48,778, which, after inflation, is about $54,500 in 2017. See also Andrew Khouri, "Low-Wage Workers Can't Afford Rent," Los Angeles Times, March 25, 2014, B2.

[3] . Annie Lowrey, "Raising the Minimum Wage Would Ease Income Gap but Carries Political Risks," New York Times, February 13, 2013, accessed at nytimes.com, 2/13/2013; Lydia Saad, "Americans Say Family of Four Needs Nearly $60K to 'Get By,'" accessed at gallup.ocm/poll162587 on 5/22/2013; Don Lee and Shan Li, "Raising the Wage Floor," Los Angeles Times, February 14, 2013, B1, B4. Per capita income from the Bureau of Economic Analysis at united-states.reaproject.org/analysis/comparative-trends.

ProfessorEmeritus of History, Labor and Interdisciplinary Studies, California State University, Dominguez Hills.
Author of Why America Lost the War on Poverty--and How to win it (Univ. of North Carolina Press, 2007)


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Frank Stricker

Author 29167

(Member since Jan 18, 2009), 9 articles, 9 comments


This article does not address all relevant issues about the minimum wage. It focuses on why $15 is essential but is not enough. Perhaps that seems obvious, but not in the White House or the U.S. Congress.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 3:07:42 PM

John Jonik

Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 15 fans, 38 articles, 1470 comments, 6 diaries


Minimum Wage ought not be any arbitrary hard dollar figure...but a percent of some figure based on inflation, cost-of-living, dollar value, employer profits, CEO pay, etc.

Why do We, The People, employers of everyone in government, agree to pay our "representatives" more than $15 an hour?...not to mention allowing them to collect fortunes in campaign funding from private industry backers.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 7:40:06 AM

Frank Stricker

Author 29167

(Member since Jan 18, 2009), 9 articles, 9 comments


Reply to John Jonik:

Jon, tell me how this might work. I am as angry as you are about our pols and would like a higher minimum wage paired with a lower maximum compensation package for the business tycoons and pols.

And why not start with a basic minimum of $15?

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 5:45:42 PM

Kenneth Morris

Author 506896

(Member since Oct 15, 2016), 4 articles, 47 comments


  New Content

I have always thought that the best policy regarding both the minimum wage and tax rates is to set both as a ratio between the net incomes of the rich and the poor.

For example, suppose that a law were passed mandating that the net incomes of the most affluent fifth of the population (or those at the 90th percentile) can be no higher than five times the incomes of the least affluent fifth (or those at the 10th percentile). The law need not specify how this is to be accomplished, although it would be assumed that if it is not accomplished via earnings, the richest 20% would simply be taxed on their incomes above the fivefold limit and transfer payments would be made to the poorest 20%.

This way, the rich would still have every incentive to earn more money (and good for them if they do), but they would also know that they will only get to keep it if they bring the poor along with them. Thus, self-interest would force the rich to look out for the poor, and we'd kind of have enforced trickle-down.

Meanwhile, we wouldn't have to fool with a lot of specific policies, like a mininimum wage, while being assured that they will take care of themselves. Employers paying low wages to part-time workers would scramble to raise the wages of their workers and move them to full time, since the cost of not doing so is to pay higher taxes that go to the workers anyway. Indeed, employers would surely institute workplace-sponsored skills' training for employees whose productivity doesn't currently merit a high enough wage, even as they'd stop dumbing down jobs and actually start smarting up jobs. Much good would come more simply from a policy along the lines I favor.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 9:54:40 PM

Frank Stricker

Author 29167

(Member since Jan 18, 2009), 9 articles, 9 comments


Reply to Kenneth Morris:

Kenneth, interesting idea. I will ponder it. But it actually sounds more complicated than have a higher national minimum wage. I am all for cutting pay at the top and believe that your system provides a way to make the transfer, but the mechanism seems complex. Let me think about it.

Frank Stricker

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 11:50:48 PM

Derryl Hermanutz

Author 64335

(Member since Apr 27, 2011), 47 fans, 24 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1302 comments


  New Content
Raising the minimum wage imposes the cost on employers, most of whom are small businesses, many of whom are only marginally profitable if not outright money losers. Most new businesses fail within the first 5 years, Raising their employee costs without raising their sales revenues just puts them under faster. If the purpose of a minimum wage is a social welfare or social justice program, a better way to provide it is by a government-paid minimum income for everybody, not just for low-paid workers.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 1:02:06 AM

Frank Stricker

Author 29167

(Member since Jan 18, 2009), 9 articles, 9 comments


Reply to Derryl Hermanutz:

Most of the studies of a few years back could not find much evidence of job loss from increases in the minimum wage. Maybe you have some good new sources. There must be many reasons why businesses rise and fall so fast and labor costs would be just one. Some experts claim that businesses can raise prices a little to absorb some wage costs; also they may get a more loyal work force and thus less inconvenience with rapid turnover. May even save them money. Also a few more customers because workers have more money. (Wal-Mart decided to raise their employees a little and found that the employees shopped more at Wal-Mart, either because they had more money or because they felt better about Wal-Mart.)

I like the EITC, but think employers should pay a fair wage. 15$ really isn't much but it it is a real burden on very small employers, one could think in two ways: they should not be in business, or they should get a tax credit equal to some portion of the wage increase.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 9:21:55 PM

John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 49 articles, 2014 comments, 2 diaries


  New Content

Here's a question I would love answered ...

Polls suggest enormous support for raising the minimum wage. 75% of Americans want a federal minimum wage of $12.50 per hour.
63% of Americans want a federal minimum wage of $15.00 per hour.

BUT ... is this a decisive issue with voters? Meaning, would they refuse to vote for a candidate who did not support raising the minimum wage?

Obviously, among the underpaid underclass there is probably that kind of support. But what percentage of the voting public views this as a line-in-the-sand issue?

Any takers?

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 9:50:27 PM

Frank Stricker

Author 29167

(Member since Jan 18, 2009), 9 articles, 9 comments


Reply to John Rachel:

John, from what you say, it is an issue that voters care about, if not the main issue. There must be opinion polls that show where people rank the $15 wage in a list of issues. I have not researched it.

But what you say is encouraging. I'd like my side to make $15-ASAP a line-in-the-sand issue, along with other things--perhaps fixing ACA.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 6:24:17 PM

