Why Bernie Sanders is the Most Important Thing to Happen in American Politics Since Ronald Reagan

By Pascal Robert
Bernie Sanders Campaign Image
Bernie Sanders Campaign Image
(image by Sanders Campaign)   License   DMCA   Details

The most important thing to happen in American politics since Ronald Reagan contrary to what people believe was not Barack Obama. It was Bernie Sanders. Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign did more to introduce mainstream Americans to real left progressive politics than any person in the modern history of American politics, and I say that as someone who was not a Bernie Sanders supporter. Barack Obama, on the other hand, had the most toxic effect on American politics ever imagined. Barack Obama got Black America, the constituency with the most extensive and proud history of challenging the American political status quo to almost full throatily support and endorse neoliberal privatization, corporatism, and horrific imperialism all under the guise of racial symbolism. Black America has now moved to the right of a whole segment of the Democratic party when in reality it has traditionally been the other way around.

Sanders, on the other hand, did something that many with true progressive and left politics thought was almost impossible. He shattered the neoliberal pro corporatist consensus in the Democratic party. Bernie Sanders should be remembered as one of the most important figures in modern American political history, and I truly hope he is remembered as such.

Lawyer, Blogger, and iconoclast advocating for Haiti and the children of the Haitian Revolution. I love all things politics. SHEER political independent unafraid to slay the most sacred cows of ideological orthodoxy from the Left, or the Right. I (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

