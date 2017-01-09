- Advertisement -

From Truthdig

Alexander Solzhenitsyn in "The Gulag Archipelago," his profound meditation on the nature of oppression and resistance in the Soviet gulags, tells the story of a man who was among prisoners being moved in the spring of 1947. The former front-line soldier, whose name is lost to history, suddenly disarmed and killed the two guards. He announced to his fellow prisoners that they were free.

"But the prisoners were overwhelmed with horror; no one followed his lead, and they all sat down right there and waited for a new convoy," Solzhenitsyn writes. The prisoner attempted in vain to shame them. "And then he took up the rifles (thirty-two cartridges, 'thirty one for them!') and left alone. He killed and wounded several pursuers and with his thirty-second cartridge he shot himself. The entire Archipelago might well have collapsed if all the former front-liners had behaved as he did."

The more despotic a regime becomes, the more it creates a climate of fear that transforms into terror. At the same time, it invests tremendous energy and resources in censorship and propaganda to maintain the fiction of the just and free state.

Poor people of color know intimately how these twin mechanisms of fear and false hope function as effective forms of social control in the internal colonies of the United States. They have also grasped, as the rest of us soon will, the fiction of American democracy.

Those who steadfastly defy the state will, if history is any guide, be decapitated one by one. A forlorn hope that the state will ignore us if we comply will cripple many who have already been condemned. "Universal innocence," Solzhenitsyn writes, "also gave rise to the universal failure to act. Maybe they won't take you? Maybe it will all blow over."

"The majority sit quietly and dare to hope," he writes. "Since you aren't guilty, then how can they arrest you? It's a mistake!

"Does hope lend strength or does it weaken a man?" Solzhenitsyn asks. "If the condemned man in every cell had ganged up on the executioners as they came in and choked them, wouldn't this have ended the executions sooner than appeals to the All-Russian Central Executive Committee? When one is already on the edge of the grave, why not resist?"

"But wasn't everything foredoomed anyway, from the moment of arrest?" he asks. "Yet all the arrested crawled along the path of hope on their knees, as if their legs had been amputated."

Resisting despotism is often a lonely act. It is carried out by those endowed with what the theologian Reinhold Niebuhr calls "sublime madness." Rebels will be persecuted, imprisoned or forced to become hunted outcasts, much as Chelsea Manning, Julian Assange and Edward Snowden are now. A public example will be made of anyone who defies the state. The punishment of those singled out for attack will be used to send a warning to all who are inclined to dissent.

"Before societies fall, just such a stratum of wise, thinking people emerges, people who are that and nothing more," Solzhenitsyn writes of those who see what is coming. "And how they were laughed at! How they were mocked! As though they stuck in the craw of people whose deeds and actions were single-minded and narrow-minded. And the only nickname they were christened with was 'rot.' Because these people were a flower that bloomed too soon and breathed too delicate a fragrance. And so they were mowed down."

"These people," he goes on, "were particularly helpless in their personal lives; they could neither bend with the wind, nor pretend, nor get by; every word declared an opinion, a passion, a protest. And it was just such people the mowing machine cut down, just such people the chaff-cutter shredded."

When I returned to the newsroom at The New York Times after being booed off a commencement stage in 2003 for denouncing the invasion of Iraq, reporters and editors lowered their heads or turned away when I was nearby. They did not want to be touched by the same career-killing contagion. They wanted to protect their status at the institution. Retreat into rabbit holes is the most common attempt at self-protection.

The right-wing cable shows were lynching me almost hourly. Soon I was given a written reprimand and public rebuke by the newspaper. I was a leper.

The machinery of the security and surveillance state, the use of special terrorism laws and the stripping of civil liberties become ubiquitous. The lofty rhetoric of liberty and the reality of the chains readied for the public creates magic realism. Reality and the language describing reality are soon antipodal. The pseudo-democracy is populated with pseudo-legislators, pseudo-courts, pseudo-journalists, pseudo-intellectuals and pseudo-citizens. Nothing is as it is presented.

