Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

[Video] Police violence on Christmas Eve in Tel-Aviv

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joseph Zernik     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 7 pages)
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/25/16

Author 81971
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
- Advertisement -

Only a few months ago, former Justice Minister, Law Prof Daniel Friedman said: "The Attorney General cannot shut the mouths of the entire nation..." Well, it appears that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is working at it -- no holds barred. On such matters Voltaire said: "To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize".


(image by Public)   License   DMCA   Details

Figure: Meni Naftali, former PM Netanyahu's residence chief caretaker, during a violent attack by Israel Police ub the course of a demonstration against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and government corruption. Earlier in 2016 Naftali won a lawsuit claiming abusive conduct by Sarah Netanyahu. [i] The lawsuit revealed Mrs Netanyahu to be a frequent consumer of large volumes of alcohol, leading her to abusive, at times physically violent conduct against employees. The lawsuit helped break a code of silence in Israeli media regarding the bizarre conduct of the Prime Minister and his spouse. The latter is at times the one deciding on crucial national security matters... That, while many doubt her mental stability. [ii] At one point, media claimed that Mrs Netanyahu's mental condition was used to deflect her criminal investigation. [iii] It is likely that Naftali holds major evidence of criminality by the Netanyahu couple relative to embezzlement of public funds. Mrs Netanyahu was involved in the most bizarre practices, e.g. "bottlegate" - forcing the staff to collect empty bottles, then pocketing the refund money. [iv]

____


(image by Haaretz)   License   DMCA   Details

Figure: Social protest leader Daphni Leef was violently arrested by police in June 2012, during a major wave of social protest. She was later subjected to false criminal prosecution for "assaulting police". It was finally dropped by then Attorney General Yehuda Weinstein only in 2014. Police appeared on the stand and lied, while the public in the courtroom was laughing, since videos were screened by the defense, documenting the blatant lies of the prosecution. [v] A series of such false criminal prosecutions against protest leaders was effectively used to suppress political protest in Israel. Leef and Naftali met for the first time only a couple of weeks ago, in one of the Saturday night demonstrations in front of the Attorney General's residence. It was only then that Leef learned for the first time that the protests that she had led got Netanyahu, his family and his advisers hysterical. They were sure that she was going to lead the protest on the PM residence and topple the government. Leef never realized her power during that time.

- Advertisement -

____


(image by Public)   License   DMCA   Details

Figure: Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Netanyahu confidant, refuses to permit true criminal investigations of the Netanyahus and other senior government officers, regardless of rampant government corruption and blatant evidence of criminality. [vi] The latest in a never-ending string of corruption scandals [vii] involves the purchase of three submarines from German manufacturer ThyssenKrupp, in disregard of objection by senior ranks of both IDF and the Ministry of Defense. Netanyahu's confidants apparently collected huge commissions in the process. [viii] Corruption in major IDF procurement programs is perceived as crossing the red line of public tolerance. A true criminal investigation against Netanyahu or other senior State officers would have required their suspension or resignation. To subvert due process, Attorney Mandelblit invented a system where instead of criminal investigations Police is only permitted to conduct "examinations" in such cases, under his own micro-management. Media claim that he actively subverts even such "examinations".

____

- Advertisement -

Figure: Routine Saturday night, 7:00-10:00 pm demonstration across from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's residence, demanding criminal investigation in a list of corruption cases.

_____


(image by Monsonego, Kfir)   License   DMCA   Details

VIDEO: Monsonego, Kfir. Violence in a Christmas Eve demonstration in front of the residence of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. [The chants are mostly, "Police State"].

https://youtu.be/4EZCueUtqao

https://www.facebook.com/kfirmon/videos/10154931726693338/

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

https://www.scribd.com/Human_Rights_Alert

Dr Zernik has gained substantial experience in recent years in analyzing banking, courts, and prisons IT systems. His research documented the important role that large-scale fraud in such systems plays in enabling the current financial crisis (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Explosive corruption of the Israeli justice system is cured by gag orders...

ARGENTINA: Again on the verge of economic collapse - again the victim of US treachery!

Robbing Argentina in the US court in Manhattan - fraud of medieval style and proportions

What part of the missile attacks on Tel Aviv is an Israeli hoax?

Israel places journalist under incommunicado confinement

ISRAEL: Nation hijacked by a Shin-Bet Judiciary Gang

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 