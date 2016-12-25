- Advertisement -

Only a few months ago, former Justice Minister, Law Prof Daniel Friedman said: "The Attorney General cannot shut the mouths of the entire nation..." Well, it appears that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is working at it -- no holds barred. On such matters Voltaire said: "To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize".



(image by Public) License DMCA Details



Figure: Meni Naftali, former PM Netanyahu's residence chief caretaker, during a violent attack by Israel Police ub the course of a demonstration against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and government corruption. Earlier in 2016 Naftali won a lawsuit claiming abusive conduct by Sarah Netanyahu. [i] The lawsuit revealed Mrs Netanyahu to be a frequent consumer of large volumes of alcohol, leading her to abusive, at times physically violent conduct against employees. The lawsuit helped break a code of silence in Israeli media regarding the bizarre conduct of the Prime Minister and his spouse. The latter is at times the one deciding on crucial national security matters... That, while many doubt her mental stability. [ii] At one point, media claimed that Mrs Netanyahu's mental condition was used to deflect her criminal investigation. [iii] It is likely that Naftali holds major evidence of criminality by the Netanyahu couple relative to embezzlement of public funds. Mrs Netanyahu was involved in the most bizarre practices, e.g. "bottlegate" - forcing the staff to collect empty bottles, then pocketing the refund money. [iv]

____



(image by Haaretz) License DMCA Details



Figure: Social protest leader Daphni Leef was violently arrested by police in June 2012, during a major wave of social protest. She was later subjected to false criminal prosecution for "assaulting police". It was finally dropped by then Attorney General Yehuda Weinstein only in 2014. Police appeared on the stand and lied, while the public in the courtroom was laughing, since videos were screened by the defense, documenting the blatant lies of the prosecution. [v] A series of such false criminal prosecutions against protest leaders was effectively used to suppress political protest in Israel. Leef and Naftali met for the first time only a couple of weeks ago, in one of the Saturday night demonstrations in front of the Attorney General's residence. It was only then that Leef learned for the first time that the protests that she had led got Netanyahu, his family and his advisers hysterical. They were sure that she was going to lead the protest on the PM residence and topple the government. Leef never realized her power during that time.

- Advertisement -

____



(image by Public) License DMCA Details



Figure: Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Netanyahu confidant, refuses to permit true criminal investigations of the Netanyahus and other senior government officers, regardless of rampant government corruption and blatant evidence of criminality. [vi] The latest in a never-ending string of corruption scandals [vii] involves the purchase of three submarines from German manufacturer ThyssenKrupp, in disregard of objection by senior ranks of both IDF and the Ministry of Defense. Netanyahu's confidants apparently collected huge commissions in the process. [viii] Corruption in major IDF procurement programs is perceived as crossing the red line of public tolerance. A true criminal investigation against Netanyahu or other senior State officers would have required their suspension or resignation. To subvert due process, Attorney Mandelblit invented a system where instead of criminal investigations Police is only permitted to conduct "examinations" in such cases, under his own micro-management. Media claim that he actively subverts even such "examinations".

____

- Advertisement -

Figure: Routine Saturday night, 7:00-10:00 pm demonstration across from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's residence, demanding criminal investigation in a list of corruption cases.

_____

https://youtu.be/4EZCueUtqao

https://www.facebook.com/kfirmon/videos/10154931726693338/

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7