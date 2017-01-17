- Advertisement -

It appears that WTO rules directly conflict with state and political campaigns for single payer, raising questions as to the true situation. The WTO rule in question is WTO GATS Article I:3(b) and(c), which explains what constitutes a "service supplied in the exercise of governmental authority", which represents one of the only exclusions available from GATS liberalisation rules.



Real Road to Single Payer

The GATS would seem to bar most of what appears to be needed in order to make healthcare insurance (and other services such as higher education, water and many others) affordable in the current and coming years. It may even bar the long-term provision of subsidies as we know them today, instead shifting to low-cost provision of services. (It's quite likely that international trade will be leveraged in some manner to bring this about at low cost for the poor. It should be noted that GATS specifically endorses the concept of selling highly tiered services such as healthcare and education without government interference as corporate rights, and also that it operates at a supranational level, unaccountable to democratic rule of law. Changes, once allowed, cannot be reversed except by buying a nation's freedom at what would be in healthcare, a tremendous cost, via the so-called Article XXI procedure. For how this could work, the example of the US-Gambling WTO case between Antigua and the US is instructive; however, health insurance is such a large potential export industry for the US that the likelihood of the US insurance industry allowing any deviation from GATS orthodoxy is virtually nil. In effect the poor captive people in the US market's lives are in danger of being sacrificed on the altar of corporatism in perpetuity.)

The scope of GATS is very wide and offers little refuge for exceptions under the conditions that exist today, which are quietly being made irreversible.

GATS applies to measures (meaning virtually any law or action, or failure to take action, of any kind at any level of government or quasi-governmental authority). GATS applies to "measures of general application affecting trade in services" of all signatory World Trade Organization (WTO) Members. "[A]ffecting trade in any service" is the broadest imaginable scope, and it has few exceptions, one of the only ones being those services "supplied in the exercise of governmental authority", denoting that area of governmental activity that does not effectively relate to trade and commerce and should therefore remain the prerogative of governments (free of trade-liberalization constraints). Defining the phrase "service supplied in the exercise of governmental authority" in Article I of the GATS as only "a service which is supplied neither on a commercial basis, nor in competition with one or more service suppliers".



If it passes this test, basically the question is is the service completely noncommercial - rendered free of charge or at least in a manner that does not suggest commerce and competition - it is allowed to continue providing the service with governmental support. What this means is that single payer has to be just that, single payer, meaning there cannot be any competition, or private providers of services, and by extension it means it must be free because otherwise what would you do when people could not pay. Logic dictates that if there is only a single payer it has to be free because there has to be only one tier in a noncommercial venture.

If this test was passed, when negotiations were ongoing in 1994 then a country's entire service sector, in this case, healthcare payment, would have been excluded from the scope of the GATS. (That appears to be how Canada escaped having their health care privatized.)

When the GATS was still new, there was much discussion about if concepts such as "on a commercial basis" and "in competition with" still left much room for interpretation. However, in recent years, a number of scholarly works by members of the WTO staff have clarified much of this ambiguity putting the situation in the US under a bright light that it is unaccustomed to. Now the definition of "service supplied in the exercise of governmental authority" is no longer ambiguous; also the efforts of a great many American politicians can be seen to be messaging so as to make it clear to future WTO tribunals that US healthcare is to be seen as the most commercial in the world, and the one least likely to ever be framed as a "service supplied in the exercise of governmental authority" - if the rules are to mean anything. (A similar dynamic also would apply to other government services such as higher education, statutory systems of Social Security, and so on, if similar bright lines are crossed. It seems an effort is being made on one hand to clearly cross them, while on the other hand to hide the meanings of such behavior. If so, the American public needs to know these rules and the costly implications of them better.

This is a UNCTAD course on WTO dispute resolution, which right at the beginning spells out these rules and gives health care as an example (http://unctad.org/en/docs/edmmisc232add31_en.pdf).



Essay on Public Services and the GATS, also on the UNCTAD web site (http://www.ictsd.org/downloads/2008/06/cassim_steuart_part3.pdf).

Interpretation of Article I, Section 3 (b) and (c) of the General Agreement on Trade in Services by Markus Krajewski, published by Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL).

Video by Ellen Gould of the Council of Canadians describing GATS to a Seattle audience - this is the best video on GATS that I know of, it described these aspects of it in detail (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHIfSfb-RvM).

Health-Care Memo

What we will see is a chain of new, dishonestly framed initiatives (don't expect the US media to tell us about the WTO drivers of these changes) that could result in new "emergency" tiers in our US healthcare system (which would then become permanent additions to the health-care landscape due to the "ratchet" clauses in GATS and its progeny - more recent "negative list" deals that are even more potentially wide in scope, as they include service sectors unless explicitly excluded (i.e., carved out). Additionally, arrangements to send patients overseas to developing countries to save money on poorer patients' care increasingly are being framed and sometimes naively viewed as a form of "New Deal" for developing nations, and therefore could rapidly gain political importance and be very hard to reverse. (The idea of using world-services trade to reduce wages in developed countries is not new; however, the idea of using economic development of the poorer countries to justify it has become particularly popular recently due to work by Christoph Lakner and Branko Milanovic - specifically the work and one graphic, and the conceptual life taken on by the so called elephant chart, and the arguments for economic integration of the developing world without it needing to actually develop (an unwise and unsupported expectation, if it depends on the developed countries sacrificing the livelihoods of their allegedly "overpaid" workers to fulfill it) within the context of a "Global New Deal", which have been advanced by many.

