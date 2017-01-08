Refresh  
The GOP's "Healthcare Plan" was decided 20 years ago in the 90s by- the Clinton Administration

There is a lot of speculation about what Trump will do in health care, but his path is already fairly clear if one looks at the US's long stated policies on trade in health care services. It will be called deregulation, but it actually will involve the most Byzantine and non-intuitive new regulations imaginable, which will be totally out of our hands! Changing so much so fast will mean disaster for most Americans finances.

What will be the coming administration's healthcare policy- We already know!
It's already clear. Whatever they come up with it will have to lead to - "progressive liberalization" which means ever increasing privatization - and then globalization. It must involve more liberalization, never less (liberalization means global privatization) It will be called deregulation, but it actually will involve the most Byzantine and non-intuitive regulations imaginable, which will be totally out of our hands to change! (Even though it's likely to be a disaster for most Americans finances, it will be great for the biggest corporations.)

This was signaled clearly to an international audience by Donald Trump when he said that his plan would be "selling across state lines" that is a code word because it means foreign health insurers will come in as quickly as possible rapidly killing any chance of single payer forever, (policy is taken out of the realm of the changeable) as foreign corporations gain a perpetual entitlement to market access.

See The US-Gambling WTO case between Antigua and the United States.

There is a good description of this case in this paper by Nicholas Skala .:
http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.1.405.5725&rep=rep1&type=pdf


Health insurance is a covered service under GATS, and explicitly included, however up until now no foreign insurers have entered our market because of the complexities of selling 50 policies in 50 states, with different legal standards of care.

Once "one policy is sold across state lines" foreign trade begins and is locked in, killing single payer forever.

Another discussion of these triggers from the State of Maine here.
http://www.maine.gov/legis/opla/ctpchlthcaresub.pdf

The main goals of the (WTO) "GATS" are making business more profitable by lowering costs, such as wages, and encouraging international trade, especially when it acts as a sort of New Deal to assist the economic development of the developing world.

Therefore, state owned monopolies in developed countries - as well as developing ones, have to be broken up and rendered profitable so they make attractive prospects for privatization and globalization. Irreversibly. This is the United States' goal, especially. Everybody knows this, except for us Americans. And it's very controversial, because other countries cannot afford to give up their public services, especially if they get nothing in return. So, there is an implicit promise of market access. (If they can be the low bidders.)

It's a huge shift of power away from democratic institutions that becomes irreversible, because of its international trade aspect, shifting wealth away from the workforce, especially the public sector, to global services firms, overwhelmingly large multinational corporations, it's a change that strongly favors large multinational corporations. Some of that wealth will also go to large staffing firms based in developing countries. The losses of the allegedly overpaid workers in the developing world will be divided between the owners of the multinational corporations and their employees who are expected to be largely from low wage developing countries. Since the changes will increase profitability in areas like health care they will be framed as gains. They won't lower costs, they will increase profits. That's the goal.

For a rough overview, see The Basic Economics of Services Trade - Brian Copeland - Aaditaya Matoo

It's seen to be a natural relationship where two countries gain from the interaction, poor countries very much want to export services, because they have high unemployment and the workers send home remittances.

Where there is no language barrier, natural opportunities will also likely open up for caring for poorer Americans in foreign health care facilities. (This is called "patient mobility" as it's similar to "labor mobility", it's one of the "four modes of supply" of the GATS)

The barriers are potential liability (which can be both ways, as iatrogenic injury is already the third highest cause of mortality in the US) laws will likely include ERISA like preemption of claims for injury and rollback of profit-killing ACA regulations which could be seen as violations of the WTO standstill which became effective on February 26, 1998. (See the WTO Understanding on Commitments in Financial Services) We likely will see cross licensing and cross border employment of professionals as required by GATS' 'disciplines on domestic regulation'. Laws (all 'measures' effecting trade in services") have to be the 'least trade restrictive measures possible. This will mean the proud Republicans and Democrats - who don't want the country knowing why these things are happening - basically our interests and our jobs being traded away for corporate profits- so they can get concessions they otherwise wouldn't, overseas- things which don't translate into more jobs here at all, often quite the opposite- For example, by trading away good jobs they may be able to eliminating some affordable generic drugs that compete with name brands, in addition to lowering wages.) Politics will have to be bent to cover up the facts, in a big scramble to hide the grand scheme- which is hijacking democracy globally-in the US, by duplicating trade rules, the real causes, with local laws is used to keep the deals out of the media. (This is already being done with state and national preemption in areas like fracking. Similar deals hide the freezes on numerous other regulations. (Anti-democratic Standstill" clauses that halt any changes which are not deregulation, unless carved out before the agreement is signed, blocking any more public services are at the core of called "negative list" and "top down" agreements- core features of US style trade deals. See "How to Design Trade Agreements on Services: Top Down or Bottom Up" WTO document ersd201308)

Chris is a person with a questioning and inquisitive mind living in the United States, who believes another world is possible.

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Guess what caused the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act in 1997, leading to the loss of the "firewall" between investment firms and banking, and huge losses to American families. The same 1990s services deal.

