Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Revise the Qur'an

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Nicholas Ginex     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 89178
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)
- Advertisement -

My article is written to encourage Muslims to end Islamic terrorism and destruction of our planet by having their religious leaders revise the Qur'an. They must understand that there are many abominable verses that must be replaced with God's Greatest Command to "Love one another". It is difficult for Muslims to challenge centuries of indoctrinated religious beliefs. Such an effort is extremely important to bring sanity into their lives so they can achieve the objective to preserve their culture and religious values.

Allah, We Our and Us
Allah, We Our and Us
(image by Nicholas Ginex)   License   DMCA   Details

Failure to revise the Qur'an will confirm that Muslim religious leaders are intent to make Islam prevail over all other religions with an objective to dominate the world. From its beginning to the present, Muslim leaders have used the Qur'an to cause terrorism and death of millions of innocent lives. Indoctrinated with the dogma of the Qur'an, Muslim leaders and their followers fail to accept that all ideas, inspired or created due to learning events, can be changed.

As long as religious leaders indoctrinate followers with the Qur'an, the killing of innocent people will never stop. T he Qur'an is the source of hatred, bigotry, violence and the killing of innocent people who have other religious beliefs.

Unless the Qur'an is revised to advocate the greatest command given by a man of God to "Love one another ", then the killing of innocent people will continue.

If the Qur'an is not revised, the solution for any country is to shut down all mosques and prohibit the religion of Islam from infecting innocent minds.

It is incumbent that media, national and international, including the internet, proactively educate Muslims and people world-wide about the abominable verses that exist in the Qur'an. The solution is clear. The Qur'an must be revised to eliminate the abominations it advocates. My book Allah, We, Our and Us defines the problem and proposes a solution. The need for change must be understood and implemented by the millions of Muslims themselves; otherwise they will continue to be indoctrinated and led by powerful religious leaders.

- Advertisement -

Revision of outdated dogma is not sacrilegious or blasphemous as strict religious leaders would like people to believe. Religious beliefs have been revised many times as demonstrated by the Egyptian Priesthood. As revealed in a one-page figure presented in my article titled, " Provide History of Religion and God ," inspired men have developed the belief in one-universal God after revising their beliefs through many centuries.

Why Must the Qur'an Be Revised? The Qur'an was written by a party of over-zealous, fanatic religious leaders identified in the Qur'an as "We, Our and Us." Presently, imams, caliphs and mullahs teach that "We, Our and Us," is Allah, which enables them to indoctrinate their followers to believe that they are commanded by Allah. This association empowers followers to believe they are authorized and commanded by Allah. In fact, the deceptive use of "We, Our and Us" is so effective that followers will even commit suicide believing that Allah commands them.

The Qur'an reveals it was written by a party of men.
The Qur'an reveals it was written by a party of men.
(image by Nicholas Ginex)   License   DMCA   Details

The Qur'an reveals it was written by a party of men.

- Advertisement -

The following Qur'an passage clearly reveals it had to be written by a religious leader or commander of high rank that tells his army to draw on the wrath of Allah to kill disbelievers or hell shall be their abode.

>>> Sura 8:16-19. "O ye who believe, when you encounter an hostile force of the disbelievers, turn not your backs on them. Whoso turns his back on them on such an occasion, unless maneuvering for battle or turning to join another company, shall draw upon himself the wrath of Allah and hell shall be his abode. An evil resort it is.

Thus on the day of Badr it was not you who slew them, but it was Allah who killed them; and it was not thou who didst throw gravel at their faces, but it was Allah Who threw it, that He might confer a great favour upon the believers. Surely, Allah is All-Hearing, All-Knowing. That is so; and Allah will surely undermine the design of the disbelievers."

The commander tells his army not to turn and run when encountering a hostile force unless it's necessary to maneuver for battle by turning and joining another company. Also, his leadership strengthens the resolve of his troops by stating, "it was not you who slew them, but it was Allah who killed them. " These are not the words of Allah but a commander or powerful religious leader.

All Muslims should read the Qur'an line-by-line to verify that the Qur'an has many passages written by religious men. Upon learning the Qur'an has many abominable passages, Muslims all over the world must demand their religious leaders to do two things:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.futureofgodamen.com

The objectives of my books are to inform and educate people to understand how mankind came to conceive a God that has influenced the development of the Judaic, Christian and Islamic religions. But my thinking ability also ventures into the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Islam Objective is to Dominate the World

Does Consciousness Prevade the Universe?

AMEN, The Beginning of the Creation of God

The Qur'an is the Source of Discontent in Many Countries

Indoctrination of the Muslim Mind

Allah, We, Our and Us Commentary (CW-Part 1)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Nicholas Ginex

Become a Fan
Author 89178
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 2 fans, 8 articles, 268 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Comments are welcomed to help us arrive at the best solution to have Muslims accepted and loved by people of other religious beliefs and cultural values. Change is difficult when one must review beliefs that have been ingrained from early childhood. But it necessary for each of us to examine the written word no matter how old and revered. Scriptures of many religions have their faults and myths that stifle the growth of an inquiring mind. Let us be honest and resect each other so together we can arrive at a better path to improve our lives, love one another, and be all we can be.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:22:33 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 26 fans, 32 articles, 132 quicklinks, 1690 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

From past articles this author has published at OEN, I find it hard to believe that he has written this article to help Muslims "bring sanity into their lives". It is just more of the same old Islamophobia that we see repeated ad nauseam by the main stream propaganda, bigots and professional Islamophobes.

Like all religions, Islam has its faults and contradictions. It is quite easy to find the same and similar faults in all the Abrahamic religions, of which Islam is one. Judaism and Christianity being others.

How easy it is to pick through the Old Testament, and while less so the New Testament, to pick out scripture promoting killing and violence. This does not make Jews and Christians insane bloodthirsty fanatics, just as it does not make Muslims such. Fanatics and those that abuse religions and use it for violence can be found in all religions. Isn't that one reason atheists reject religions?

As for the author's big deal about "we, our and us" it is pretty silly. None of the Holy Books were written in English, they are translations. Further the same usage of "we, our and us" is found in the Old and New Testaments.

None of the Holy Books are history, they were all written long past the events supposedly happened and they were written by "we, our and us" men. And like all religions, they all think they are the one and only true religion; that is nothing unique about Islam. As for "love they neighbor" it is in the Qur'an, as are passages of a merciful God.

I think the real purpose of the authors article, besides self promotion and selling books, is to advocate a religious persecution of a religion he does not personally believe in. To advocate to "shut down all mosques and prohibit the religion of Islam" is really un-American, a phrase I seldom use.

As for who will start WW3, well who started WW1 and WW2 that killed in the ten's of millions?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:49:06 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Kevin Anthony Stoda

Become a Fan
Author 5798

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 443 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1776 comments, 503 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

My local radio station DJ here in Oman went on a tirade yesterday. He told the listeners how he found unacceptable the way many social media users were greeting the murder of the Russian Ambassador in Turkey this week as revenge for how Muslims had been mistreated in Aleppo, Syria (via Russian bombings.)

He told listeners to realize first that that Ambassador was first of all a Human Being.


Second, murders of government officials is strictly forbidden in the Qoran and Islamic teachings.


Third, love and get to know the other sects. Don't take at face value claims of others in Social media, knews or even family.


Simply, go out of your way to talk to people of other sects or other religions and find out how their faith works, don't just yell at each other and celebrate when they are attacked.


Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 8:21:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 26 fans, 32 articles, 132 quicklinks, 1690 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Kevin Anthony Stoda:   New Content

The tragedy in Aleppo shines the spotlight on the US hypocrisy and insanity of US war policy. The US and its proxies are the ones that are financing and supplying Daesh, ISIS, Al Qaeda, Al Nusra and all the "Islamic" mercenaries. There are no moderate terrorists as the US and the main stream propaganda of fake news keeps touting.

Those civilians that could flee Aleppo fled to the Assad side for protection. Those that could not flee are being held hostage as human shields by the Aleppo terrorists. The mopping up of the US backed terrorists in Aleppo may indeed have violated some crimes of war, not any differently and extensive as the US "collateral damage" over the past 25 years invading non-sectarian governments in the Middle East: e.g. Iraq, Libya and Syria, all modern, prosperous non-theocratic regimes. The US proxies in the Middle East are all sectarian theocracies, the kind the US says it hates.

The US and its proxies are the ones that have been promoting the perversion of Islam. First is was US anti-communist strategy to turn the Islamic world against atheist communism. Then it was the US and its proxies Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran (yes Iran!), the UAE that whipped up fanatical Islamic teachings to defeat a non-sectarian government in Afghanistan backed by Russia's Soviet Union.

The US thought that "some stirred up Muslims" worked so well in Afghanistan that the US decided to use the same perversion of Islam for regime change elsewhere that the Empire wanted to conquer. That has been a disaster and the ultimate war crime.

Not to let a disaster go to waste, the US now uses its own Frankenstein monster to stuff the coffers of the military industrial complex and reap obscene profits for war profiteers.

Bigots, phony terrorist experts, Christian fanatics, Zionists and opportunists are jumping on the Islamophobia bandwagon. They talk about freedom of religion, women's rights, democracy, R2P, and "love thy neighbor" from the point of a gun, destroy progressive civilization, use weapons of mass destruction, kill millions of civilians and cause millions more to flee for their life and become refugees, who are then hated, despised by the so-called humanitarian civilized Western world.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 11:16:15 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 