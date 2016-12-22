- Advertisement -

My article is written to encourage Muslims to end Islamic terrorism and destruction of our planet by having their religious leaders revise the Qur'an. They must understand that there are many abominable verses that must be replaced with God's Greatest Command to "Love one another". It is difficult for Muslims to challenge centuries of indoctrinated religious beliefs. Such an effort is extremely important to bring sanity into their lives so they can achieve the objective to preserve their culture and religious values.



Allah, We Our and Us

Failure to revise the Qur'an will confirm that Muslim religious leaders are intent to make Islam prevail over all other religions with an objective to dominate the world. From its beginning to the present, Muslim leaders have used the Qur'an to cause terrorism and death of millions of innocent lives. Indoctrinated with the dogma of the Qur'an, Muslim leaders and their followers fail to accept that all ideas, inspired or created due to learning events, can be changed.

As long as religious leaders indoctrinate followers with the Qur'an, the killing of innocent people will never stop. T he Qur'an is the source of hatred, bigotry, violence and the killing of innocent people who have other religious beliefs.

Unless the Qur'an is revised to advocate the greatest command given by a man of God to "Love one another ", then the killing of innocent people will continue.

If the Qur'an is not revised, the solution for any country is to shut down all mosques and prohibit the religion of Islam from infecting innocent minds.

It is incumbent that media, national and international, including the internet, proactively educate Muslims and people world-wide about the abominable verses that exist in the Qur'an. The solution is clear. The Qur'an must be revised to eliminate the abominations it advocates. My book Allah, We, Our and Us defines the problem and proposes a solution. The need for change must be understood and implemented by the millions of Muslims themselves; otherwise they will continue to be indoctrinated and led by powerful religious leaders.

Revision of outdated dogma is not sacrilegious or blasphemous as strict religious leaders would like people to believe. Religious beliefs have been revised many times as demonstrated by the Egyptian Priesthood. As revealed in a one-page figure presented in my article titled, " Provide History of Religion and God ," inspired men have developed the belief in one-universal God after revising their beliefs through many centuries.

Why Must the Qur'an Be Revised? The Qur'an was written by a party of over-zealous, fanatic religious leaders identified in the Qur'an as "We, Our and Us." Presently, imams, caliphs and mullahs teach that "We, Our and Us," is Allah, which enables them to indoctrinate their followers to believe that they are commanded by Allah. This association empowers followers to believe they are authorized and commanded by Allah. In fact, the deceptive use of "We, Our and Us" is so effective that followers will even commit suicide believing that Allah commands them.



The Qur'an reveals it was written by a party of men.

The following Qur'an passage clearly reveals it had to be written by a religious leader or commander of high rank that tells his army to draw on the wrath of Allah to kill disbelievers or hell shall be their abode.

>>> Sura 8:16-19. "O ye who believe, when you encounter an hostile force of the disbelievers, turn not your backs on them. Whoso turns his back on them on such an occasion, unless maneuvering for battle or turning to join another company, shall draw upon himself the wrath of Allah and hell shall be his abode. An evil resort it is.

Thus on the day of Badr it was not you who slew them, but it was Allah who killed them; and it was not thou who didst throw gravel at their faces, but it was Allah Who threw it, that He might confer a great favour upon the believers. Surely, Allah is All-Hearing, All-Knowing. That is so; and Allah will surely undermine the design of the disbelievers."

The commander tells his army not to turn and run when encountering a hostile force unless it's necessary to maneuver for battle by turning and joining another company. Also, his leadership strengthens the resolve of his troops by stating, "it was not you who slew them, but it was Allah who killed them. " These are not the words of Allah but a commander or powerful religious leader.

All Muslims should read the Qur'an line-by-line to verify that the Qur'an has many passages written by religious men. Upon learning the Qur'an has many abominable passages, Muslims all over the world must demand their religious leaders to do two things:

