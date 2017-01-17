- Advertisement -

PM Netanyahu, his wife and his son are under a string of criminal corruption investigations. His hand-picked Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit does anything possible to undermine the investigations. Police and the Shin-Bet have been going out of their way in recent weeks to prevent protests. Here - a single person's protest, singing in the rain on Saturday night on the side-walk opposite the home of the Attorney General led to detention...

Freedom of Speech has become an everyday issue in Israel.



(image by Public) License DMCA Details



- Advertisement -