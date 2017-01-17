Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

ISRAEL: [Video] Arrested for singing in the rain...

PM Netanyahu, his wife and his son are under a string of criminal corruption investigations. His hand-picked Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit does anything possible to undermine the investigations. Police and the Shin-Bet have been going out of their way in recent weeks to prevent protests. Here - a single person's protest, singing in the rain on Saturday night on the side-walk opposite the home of the Attorney General led to detention...

Freedom of Speech has become an everyday issue in Israel.


(image by Public)   License   DMCA   Details

Figure: Small demonstration across the street from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's residence on Christmas Eve. Police now prevent any such demonstrations.

VIDEO: 2017-01-14 Arrested for singing in the rain - https://youtu.be/kpel5WU1MdM

BACKGROUND: Detained for singing in the street (no megaphone, no sound system, no drum), also a bit of dancing, at 8:00pm, alone, not part of any group, across from the home of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. Was held for 5 hours, had my fingerprints, mug shots taken...

PREVIOUS INCIDENT AT SAME LOCATION: Police violence on Christmas Eve in Tel-Aviv. In recent weeks police tries to intimidate people from any protest against the Prime Minister or the Attorney General. A number of incidents have been recorded.
SONG: Patterned after the 60's classic protest song "Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Round". The Hebrew lyrics say:
Ain't gonna let no corrupt prosecutors stop us, we are going to vanquish the corruption!
Ain't gonna let no corrupt police stop us, we are going to vanquish the corruption!
Ain't gonna let no corrupt judges stop us, we are going to vanquish the corruption!

COSTUME: Please notice the blinking flags head-set! A true patriot!

OFFICIAL CAUSE FOR DETENTION: Interference with policeman performing his duty - for refusing to stop singing when told to do so.

THE DEAL: Police tried to offer again and again a "Deal" - released from detention for consent to a 2-week restraining order prohibiting coming close to the same location. Various levels officers to tried to offer this great deal. Alternatively - they threatened to extend the detention until the morning, have a judge issued the restraining order.

RELEASE: At 1:00am with no restraining order, after they gave up on the "deal".
LEGAL COUNSEL: Many thanks to Attorney Dror Haklay.

VIDEO DOCUMENTATION: Many thanks to Kfir Monsonego

 

https://www.scribd.com/Human_Rights_Alert

Dr Zernik has gained substantial experience in recent years in analyzing banking, courts, and prisons IT systems. His research documented the important role that large-scale fraud in such systems plays in enabling the current financial crisis (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

