Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment

OpEdNews Op Eds

How We the People Were Screwed by Obama's Bogus "Recovery"

By       Message Mike Whitney     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/2/17

Author 33
Become a Fan
  (48 fans)
- Advertisement -

From Counterpunch

Hacking the Economy
Hacking the Economy
(image by hplusmagazine.com)   License   DMCA   Details

It's amazing how Obama was able to dupe the American people into believing that the weakest expansion in the postwar era, was an "economic recovery." Frankly, it boggles the mind.

Think about it for a minute: Productivity, business investment, personal consumption, inflation and growth have all been either sputtering-along at half speed or at historic lows for the entire period, and yet, President Flimflam has been out taking bows and high-fiving for his stellar performance as premier steward of the world's biggest economy. It's ridiculous. The whole storyline is completely fake.

So let's settle this once and for all. The economic machinations that transpired under Obama cannot be accurately called a "recovery," which is merely the public relations handle he used to conceal what was really going on below the surface.

And what was going on below the surface?

Why structural adjustment of course. The economy was being rejiggered in a way that deliberately kept growth weak (by withholding fiscal stimulus) in order reduce upward pressure on wages that would have pushed inflation higher forcing the Fed to raise rates. That may sound complicated, but it's actually a very simple and straightforward way to keep inflation at bay.

- Advertisement -

But why would Obama deliberately want to slow growth merely to keep inflation low?

It's obvious, isn't it? Because if inflation began to rise, then the Fed would be forced to raise rates and stop shoveling trillions of dollars to the big Wall Street investment banks which, by the way, happened to be drowning in red ink at the time. In other words, the economy was deliberately strangled in order to save the banks. But then you probably knew that already, didn't you?

Tell me you haven't noticed how all the money has been flowing upwards for the last eight years while the economy has languished on life support? Tell me you haven't noticed how the chasm between rich and poor has only gotten wider under Obama?

Do you seriously think it was all an accident? Do you really think that physically stuffing the coffers of banks with truckloads of cash behind the silly Madison Avenue-coined moniker "Quantitative Easing" was supposed to trigger more lending, boost hiring, and stimulate growth??

C'mon now, let's be serious. The whole idea is preposterous. We the People have been corn-holed big-time, that's what really happened. There's no other way to put it.

- Advertisement -

Why do I bring this up now?

Because on Friday the Commerce Department released its report on 4th quarter GDP, so now we can evaluate Obama's economic record en toto and put the whole matter to rest. The new data essentially cuts through the bullshit and allows us to see what a complete catastrophe President Snake-oil really was. Here's a clip from an article in the Wall Street Journal:

"The U.S. ended 2016 on a familiar trajectory of roughly 2% economic growth, the lackluster trend that has prevailed through most of the current expansion... Gross domestic product, a broad measure of the goods and services produced across the economy, expanded at an inflation and seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.9% in the fourth quarter... That has made this the slowest expansion since World War II."
(Economy Returns to Lackluster Growth, Wall Street Journal)

This is the flaccid, under-performing, pathetically-anemic economy about which Obama has been doing handstands and cartwheels for the last eight years. What a joke. No president in modern times has ever squeezed so many accolades out of -- what amounts to -- a complete failure. Here's more from the Journal:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Mike is a freelance writer living in Washington state.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Class Warfare Scoreboard -- Guess Who's Winning?

Newt's Victory: Was it a "Surge" of popularity or faulty voting machines?

Is Fukushima's Doomsday Machine About to Blow?

Troublemaking Washington: Pushing Ukraine to the Brink

Dominique Strauss-Kahn was trying to torpedo the dollar

Unraveling the Welfare Safety Net - Europe Moves Closer to Banktatorship

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 23 fans, 1766 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content
In any event, Trump promises to lift GDP to a mighty 4% by spending $1 trillion rebuilding America's dilapidated bridges, roads and infrastructure.

The Con Man-in-Chief's plan is to rape and pillage this country.

I have no doubt that his infrastructure plan (and border wall) will be constructed by (shell?) companies that he owns or has invests in.
trump does nothing out of the goodness of his heart or for the greater good. He will turn this country into one gigantic toll road.

He's already robbed us of at least $2M for charging the government for the Secret Service Agents who flew on his plane during the campaign.

Everything he does is to make himself more wealthy. There's never enough for him.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 2, 2017 at 5:56:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 