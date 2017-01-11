- Advertisement -

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

The Ruling Establishment Does Not Intend For Trump To Become President.

The latest "explosive" fake news is that "multiple US officials with direct knowledge" told CNN that they have "classified documents" that Russia has compromising documents on Trump that would allow them to blackmail the US President. The documents consist of memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative "whose past work US intelligence officials consider credible."

According to antiwar.com "the dossier claimed several figures in the Trump campaign were in league with the Russian government during the campaign, and that Russia had been conspiring with them to groom Trump as an ally for 'at least five years.' It also claims exchanges of information between Trump and the Kremlin for 'at least eight years' ... The dossier names former Trump adviser Carter Page, his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, as well as incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as having personally and repeatedly met with Kremlin officials on anti-Clinton leaks."

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn is the former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. If such a high level US intelligence official is repeatedly meeting with Kremlin officials and the CIA has to learn about it from memos written by an unidentified former British intelligent agent, the CIA is totally incompetent.

The dossier claims that in Russian hands are videos of "wild sex parties" staged by Trump on his numerous trips to Moscow. And it gets wilder.

The New York Times also ran with the story but did state that there was at the present time no confirmation for the story.

Consider these three questions:

How would a former British intelligence operative get such extraordinary documents from Russian intelligence?

If he had such documents, why wouldn't he hand them over instead of selling them to Trump for a major fortune?

Why would such a crazy story be on CNN and in the New York Times unless the ruling establishment intends to use it to block Trump from the presidency?

What this elevation in wild charges tells me is that the CIA's effort to sell Trump on the Russian hacking did not succeed, and the CIA has escalated its attack on the president-elect.

