- Advertisement -

"To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize." --Voltaire

"Division is the New World Order." --Rancid, "Life Won't Wait"

- Advertisement -

Progressivism in America has been thoroughly eradicated over the last four decades. Believe it or don't; it is true, either way.

Beginning with the administration of Jimmy Carter--where the plans for undermining the radical left of the Vietnam-War era were first instituted through the policies of repugnant ideologues like Paul Volcker and the late Zbigniew Brzezinski--America has been driven towards the sordid reality of one-world government, while sovereign American citizens have been manipulated through various means to accept political mediocrity and gross submission.

It became patently clear to me about two decades ago that there exists in America a cabal of contemptible, treasonous liars, who have usurped the U.S. government as a device by which they and their cronies may enrich themselves, to the impoverishment and detriment of the majority of Americans. Patriots are sorely beset on all sides by quisling slime--a bilious cross-section, as it were, of our public servants--all of whom have taken an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution and the American people... but whose treachery, in truth, knows no bounds.

- Advertisement -

Those who would conspire against the U.S. Constitution and American citizens are devout adherents to what I will henceforth refer to as the "Invisible Government." This moniker seems--to me, at least--to depict most acutely the immoral culture of greedy elite financiers and political kleptocrats who serve not the United States of America or its people--as they are by the spirit and letter of law obliged to--but, rather, inhumane neoliberal-corporate interests.

Call it what you will, but make no mistake: the Invisible Government is real... and it is the sworn enemy of the political, social and economic advancement of human society. Which is, of course, what true progressivism advocates.

Anyone who can say for sure is, alas, not saying, but close scrutiny of U.S. and indeed world history over the last 40 years seems to dispel the myth that the anti-Vietnam War insurrection of the sixties was, in fact, some variety of Tavistock Institute-facilitated psyop. It appears evident that--far from engendering that era's political and cultural revolution--the sophistic financiers behind the Invisible Government were actually caught unaware by that movement, which engendered importunate inroads to personal and political freedom. Quite obviously, those comprising this Deep State have vowed never again to let something similar materialize. Their agenda of injecting chaos into political systems through blackmail and coercion of the public-relations managers they place at the head of the nations they control clearly indicates this.

Indeed, we have, as Americans, been beleaguered for the last 70 years by the installation of a perpetual-war culture--coinciding, uncoincidentally, with the birth and rise of the Central Intelligence Agency; the subversion of all three branches of the U.S. government to tyrannical corporatocracy; the hideous demoralization of the family-unit structure; the systematic dismantling of the productive manufacturing base that provided an affluent living wage to the bulk of American families for three decades in the wake of World War II; a War on Drugs that has come to represent one tine of a multi-pronged criminal syndicate that simultaneously supports the Invisible Government agenda of profiting on illicit activities and instilling fear into the masses--lest they do as their masters say and not as they do; also, a wretchedly oppressive campaign of political correctness foisted on those same masses to the degree that far too many voices have been silenced, reluctant to criticize anything at all--particularly, those issues that most demand criticism; and the normalizing of an inferior public-education system, which has resulted in a successful campaign to destroy the most vital aspects of classical scholarship and impose a profound dearth of critical-thinking skills upon American society.

The goal of these, and other, myriad affronts to American commonweal and dignity is nothing less than a strategy of tension designed to induce the deliberate destabilization of the government of the United States of America, and the effective neutering and ultimate neutralization of any justifiable warrior class that might arise to provide a nuanced resistance blueprint at a time when the entire nationalistic identity of America is in jeopardy of being not just revised but debased and ultimately effaced by some of the more misplaced and ill-conceived tenets of identity politics and cultural Marxism.

... The Globalists, you see, fail in their quest to institute a one-world government so long as the United States of America remains a cohesive political entity.

- Advertisement -

Former U.S. diplomat Todd Huizinga provided adept insight on this issue in this excerpt from a speech he gave earlier this year, during The January Series at Calvin College. Huizinga's comments begin at about the 5:45 mark of the following video:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=azQbPflM7YU

I implore everyone reading these words to look around. If you suffer from the same exaggerated sense of justice as I, you likely will notice one thing above all: that America, since 1980 or so, has changed in sickening, disturbing and morbidly unnatural ways. This is the legacy of the Bush-Clinton-Obama neoliberalism (read: finance) and neoconservative mercenary globalist intrigue that has eviscerated and defiled many of the most sublime aspects of what was--before this cabal's hideous, deceitful intrusion--a far more charitable, magnanimous and wealthy nation.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4