The Ultimate European-American Statement of White Supremacist Absolution

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

The United States is in a perpetual state of war; all day, every day, all of the time. Be it international, civil or political it is constantly engaged in conflict in some way, shape or form and it has been so since conception and inception. At the root of these conflicts is racism for it is "baked in the cake" of the United States and once a cake is baked one cannot remove the eggs. Anyone wishing to pursue the folly of challenging this fact need not look any further than the U.S. media, for not a day goes by when "race" (a European construct) is not front and center; particularly Anti-Blackism.

This Anti-Blackism is pernicious, omnipresent and omniscient. Were it not for it, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, Newsmax and the average radio talk show would go out of business. The manifestation of this racism and white supremacy need not be blatant as it is often cloaked in stories on crime, poverty, voting rights, illiteracy and "civil rights". The fact of the matter is that Black People in the United States generate revenue (just as they always have) in what I call The Black Market. In fact, there is evidence that suggests that, quite often, the stock market rises after a police killing of a Black Person in the United States. I am still conducting that research and as soon as it is completed I shall revisit the issue in a more comprehensive manner.

I am completely convinced that European-Americans suffer from a dis-ease, a malady, of white supremacy and racism that must be genetic. I think that they know this, too, either consciously or unconsciously and I think that it is this awareness that causes them to make sweeping statements of absolution in an attempt to ease their dis-ease. We, Black People in the United States, have all heard them: I'm gay I can't be racist, I have black friends, I have a black grandchild (or relative), I went to the jazz festival, I love the blues (my personal favorite), I like Motown, I love collard greens, and, of course, the sickening references to Martin Luther King, Jr. (whom they murdered in a most violent fashion). The list is endless and they appear to be so caught up in the throes of their white supremacist thought patterns that they have no idea how insulting these statements are, or can be. However, the king, and most insulting, of the statements of white supremacist Anti-Blackism absolution is: "I'm not a racist!"

My query to the European-American that feigns righteous indignation when uttering this oath, or proclamation, is "how do you know?" What qualifies you to make the statement? What is your frame of reference? When have you last been subjected to your own behaviors; both collective and institutional?

The European-American also appears to think he/she is qualified to determine if other Europeans are racist. I have heard a thousand and one people state that Donald Trump is not a racist. That Joe Biden is not a racist. What yardstick are they utilizing? They seem unaware that the mere utterance of the statement is proof that they are white supremacist as they think that they are so superior that they can make a determination that they are abjectly unqualified to make.

Another aspect of this phenomena is the white-supremacist making false equivalencies. There are, right now, those reading this article and indicting me for being a racist. First of all, Black People in the United States cannot, by definition, be racist. Secondly, if I am responding to how you treat me and those like me, that does not put us on a level playing field with regard to prejudice and bigotry which is something vastly different than white supremacy and racism. When the European makes these paltry indictments, it is the ultimate form of denial and a pathetic attempt at putting the victim on defense. Ergo, the Black Person in the United States finds themselves, despite their own cognition and common sense, in an endless loop of waiting for the European-American to acknowledge what they are incapable of acknowledging. The Black Person in the United States has quite valid, damned good, historical and factual reason to be antagonistic towards the European-American and the European's word salad will not negate the realities on the ground. Not now, not ever.

And, therein, lies the problem.