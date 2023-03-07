 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 3/7/23

The Ultimate European-American Statement of White Supremacist Absolution

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   2 comments
Message Rohn Kenyatta
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

White Supremacy
White Supremacy
(Image by elycefeliz from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The United States is in a perpetual state of war; all day, every day, all of the time. Be it international, civil or political it is constantly engaged in conflict in some way, shape or form and it has been so since conception and inception. At the root of these conflicts is racism for it is "baked in the cake" of the United States and once a cake is baked one cannot remove the eggs. Anyone wishing to pursue the folly of challenging this fact need not look any further than the U.S. media, for not a day goes by when "race" (a European construct) is not front and center; particularly Anti-Blackism.

This Anti-Blackism is pernicious, omnipresent and omniscient. Were it not for it, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, Newsmax and the average radio talk show would go out of business. The manifestation of this racism and white supremacy need not be blatant as it is often cloaked in stories on crime, poverty, voting rights, illiteracy and "civil rights". The fact of the matter is that Black People in the United States generate revenue (just as they always have) in what I call The Black Market. In fact, there is evidence that suggests that, quite often, the stock market rises after a police killing of a Black Person in the United States. I am still conducting that research and as soon as it is completed I shall revisit the issue in a more comprehensive manner.

I am completely convinced that European-Americans suffer from a dis-ease, a malady, of white supremacy and racism that must be genetic. I think that they know this, too, either consciously or unconsciously and I think that it is this awareness that causes them to make sweeping statements of absolution in an attempt to ease their dis-ease. We, Black People in the United States, have all heard them: I'm gay I can't be racist, I have black friends, I have a black grandchild (or relative), I went to the jazz festival, I love the blues (my personal favorite), I like Motown, I love collard greens, and, of course, the sickening references to Martin Luther King, Jr. (whom they murdered in a most violent fashion). The list is endless and they appear to be so caught up in the throes of their white supremacist thought patterns that they have no idea how insulting these statements are, or can be. However, the king, and most insulting, of the statements of white supremacist Anti-Blackism absolution is: "I'm not a racist!"

My query to the European-American that feigns righteous indignation when uttering this oath, or proclamation, is "how do you know?" What qualifies you to make the statement? What is your frame of reference? When have you last been subjected to your own behaviors; both collective and institutional?

The European-American also appears to think he/she is qualified to determine if other Europeans are racist. I have heard a thousand and one people state that Donald Trump is not a racist. That Joe Biden is not a racist. What yardstick are they utilizing? They seem unaware that the mere utterance of the statement is proof that they are white supremacist as they think that they are so superior that they can make a determination that they are abjectly unqualified to make.

Another aspect of this phenomena is the white-supremacist making false equivalencies. There are, right now, those reading this article and indicting me for being a racist. First of all, Black People in the United States cannot, by definition, be racist. Secondly, if I am responding to how you treat me and those like me, that does not put us on a level playing field with regard to prejudice and bigotry which is something vastly different than white supremacy and racism. When the European makes these paltry indictments, it is the ultimate form of denial and a pathetic attempt at putting the victim on defense. Ergo, the Black Person in the United States finds themselves, despite their own cognition and common sense, in an endless loop of waiting for the European-American to acknowledge what they are incapable of acknowledging. The Black Person in the United States has quite valid, damned good, historical and factual reason to be antagonistic towards the European-American and the European's word salad will not negate the realities on the ground. Not now, not ever.

And, therein, lies the problem.

Rate It | View Ratings

Rohn Kenyatta Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Rohn Kenyatta is a native Californian that has three children and believes that all of the world's problems could be solved if "we were all just good to children". A noted Public Speaker, he is a contributing columnist for Black Agenda (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Kyle Rittenhouse: The Makings of a Patriot and American Hero

Why I just Can't "Get Over" Slavery

Black People in America Can Not Be Racist (As Much As They Might Like To Be)

The Black Death: Black Deaths Matter?

What MLK Would Think Today

The Democrat Presidential Nominee: Birds, Bees and B.S.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 24 fans, 70 articles, 419 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Dr. John H. Van Evrie believed that human skin color was inevitable and irreversible, the product of a divine plan; he also believed that this meant that black people were permanently incapable of expressing emotion in the same way as white people. From this belief that black people could not express emotion, he concluded that they must also be unable to experience emotion to the same degree; and, as they were considered insufficiently sensitive to attain civilization, he believed that black people needed to remain enslaved. He also argued that black people's perceived inability to express emotions was proof of subhuman status. Dr Van Evrie certainly left his mark from what I have experienced.

And the cancer continues to metastasize; for the cancer patient that shouts that they are not cancerous does not change their condition as cancer can not be wished away; nor washed away.

wikipedia.org/wiki/John_H._Van_Evrie

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023 at 10:37:26 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Henry Egan

Become a Fan
(Member since Aug 9, 2021), 3 fans, 16 articles, 78 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

Very well Mr. Kenyatta. You just keep on pushing hard for civil war and it just might happen. Thanks for nothing, sincerely jhe

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023 at 10:46:07 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend