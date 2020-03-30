If you reckon that this Covid-19 virus thing caused the market panic, then you are looking at markets the wrong way.

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



Movement of the DJIA 2-19-2020

If you reckon that this Covid-19 virus thing caused the panic, then you are looking at markets the wrong way.

Let me explain.

I also want to bring you some perspective about current events. If you know your history, it wasn't that hard to work out the likely scenario for 2020.

Take a deep breath"

Fred Harrison, in his book Boom Bust, documented the ebb and flow of UK land prices back to 1600. That's when, what we've just seen, all started.

And I have shown you in my own book, The Secret Life of Real estate and Banking, that from 1800 in the US, every current property cycle has been bigger than the one before it.

Since 1990, and the rise of China and the fall of the Berlin Wall, the cycles have become truly global in nature.

