How do I know if N95 Mask for Sale are Genuine?

Last year, we all know it was full of roller coaster ride, which we were not ready for. We all never thought it would be causing this much problem worldwide. The pandemic affects us physically mentally in both ways. That time was not easy for everyone. Government has tried their best for our protection. Initially days there was a lack of some. protective equipment like N95 Masks. It was not easy to find the respirator masks in initial days; even it is difficult to provide N95 mask to medical staff like nurses and other people working with covid patients.

Many suppliers start selling spurious N95 mask, all masks are mixed with the other mask coming from different countries, and it was not easy to identify the real or original masks.

So there are so many questions people have. Which mask to wear? How to identify the real or fake mask? How effective is it is?



Why Non-Medical Workers Need The N95 masks

(Image by N95 Mask) Details DMCA



People who already have any disease or any other disability are more prone to cause the disease. So, the N95 mask is most important for the people who have a respiratory illness like asthma and others: breathing issues, allergies and many other diseases. People should consult their doctors before preferring any mask.

It is compulsory to wear an N95 mask for these people with chronic disease whenever they are stepping out. Ordinary healthy people can ignore wearing N95 masks because they can wear either surgical masks or cloth masks. The choice is there.

The N95 masks are Protective masks that are approved by NIOSH( The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health )

The N95 mask has a headband that provides more protection as it is tightly-packed compared to ear loops.

All NIOSH approved mask have their labelling and instruction to use and numbers too.

If you are still not sure, you can check the Centre of Disease Control Preventionlist of masks.

Real masks are available in neutral colours, not decorative as fabric masks.

Still, you want to identify the mask you are using is real or not to do some home training.

Blow Flames:Take a candle or spirit lamp, wear your mask, then blow it. If you can blow the candle or flame of a spirit lamp, your mask is not real; it is a spurious mask.

Holding Water: Take a bowl of water, put in the slap near the washbasin pour water into the mask. If it does not leak the water, then your mask is real, and if it does, then it is a counterfeit.

Block Exhalation: Put some spoiled food, wear your mask, then try to smell. If you can smell it properly, then your mask is spurious. and if you can not smell it properly, then it is not a counterfeit mask.



Signs Your N95 Mask Is Counterfeit

(Image by N95 Mask) Details DMCA



Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).