 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News   

How do I know if N95 Mask for Sale are Genuine?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 520278
Message N95 Mask

Last year, we all know it was full of roller coaster ride, which we were not ready for. We all never thought it would be causing this much problem worldwide. The pandemic affects us physically mentally in both ways. That time was not easy for everyone. Government has tried their best for our protection. Initially days there was a lack of some. protective equipment like N95 Masks. It was not easy to find the respirator masks in initial days; even it is difficult to provide N95 mask to medical staff like nurses and other people working with covid patients.

Many suppliers start selling spurious N95 mask, all masks are mixed with the other mask coming from different countries, and it was not easy to identify the real or original masks.

So there are so many questions people have. Which mask to wear? How to identify the real or fake mask? How effective is it is?

Why Non-Medical Workers Need The N95 masks?

Why Non-Medical Workers Need The N95 masks
Why Non-Medical Workers Need The N95 masks
(Image by N95 Mask)   Details   DMCA

People who already have any disease or any other disability are more prone to cause the disease. So, the N95 mask is most important for the people who have a respiratory illness like asthma and others: breathing issues, allergies and many other diseases. People should consult their doctors before preferring any mask.

It is compulsory to wear an N95 mask for these people with chronic disease whenever they are stepping out. Ordinary healthy people can ignore wearing N95 masks because they can wear either surgical masks or cloth masks. The choice is there.

Signs Your N95 Mask Is Real :

The N95 masks are Protective masks that are approved by NIOSH( The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health )

The N95 mask has a headband that provides more protection as it is tightly-packed compared to ear loops.

All NIOSH approved mask have their labelling and instruction to use and numbers too.

If you are still not sure, you can check the Centre of Disease Control Preventionlist of masks.

Real masks are available in neutral colours, not decorative as fabric masks.

Still, you want to identify the mask you are using is real or not to do some home training.

Here are three tests that recognize the real or fake masks -

Blow Flames:Take a candle or spirit lamp, wear your mask, then blow it. If you can blow the candle or flame of a spirit lamp, your mask is not real; it is a spurious mask.

Holding Water: Take a bowl of water, put in the slap near the washbasin pour water into the mask. If it does not leak the water, then your mask is real, and if it does, then it is a counterfeit.

Block Exhalation: Put some spoiled food, wear your mask, then try to smell. If you can smell it properly, then your mask is spurious. and if you can not smell it properly, then it is not a counterfeit mask.

Signs Your N95 Mask Is Counterfeit :

Signs Your N95 Mask Is Counterfeit
Signs Your N95 Mask Is Counterfeit
(Image by N95 Mask)   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

N95 Mask Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

AccuMed is part of a generation of advanced high quality health and at home personal care products which are bridging the gap between innovation, ease of use and affordability.
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

How do I know if N95 Mask for Sale are Genuine?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 