Getting Rid of Pet Odors in Your Home

Is your home beginning to smell a little too much like your pet? Let's face it: it's easy for our animal friends to create some unpleasant odors now and again. If you don't stay on top of it, those stenches can start to permeate your living space. Use these tips from a veterinarian Sarasota, FL to make sure your home stays fresh:

Groom your pet.

Remember that pet odors come from, well, your pet! That's why grooming your animal companion is so important. Brush Fido or Fluffy on a daily basis. This removes loose and dead hair, gets rid of grime hiding under the hair, and moisturizes the coat with natural skin oils. Ask your vet Sarasota, FL what kind of brush will work best for your pet.

Bathing your pet can also do wonders for bad smells. Always use a canine- or feline-formulated shampoo, as other shampoos might be too strong for your pet's skin. And don't bathe too frequently. That can dry out the skin and lead to increased shedding. Consult your vet clinic to get an ideal bathing schedule.

Check odor hotspots.

Wash your pet's bedding on a weekly basis to keep odors to a minimum. Be sure to clean their toys, which can get extra-smelly. And if you have a cat, scoop out the litter box on a daily basis. We also recommend changing the litter entirely about once a week. This ensures things stay smelling fresh and clean. Your pet clinic can offer a recommendation on a quality litter choice.

If your pet is the type to hoard food, check behind sofas and in tight nooks and crannies. Some pets stash food in these areas, which can lead to odors over time. Talk to your veterinarians to find out how to put a stop to this behavior.

Try odor neutralizers.

Are you using air fresheners to try and combat smells? They mask stenches for a time, but they allow them to come back eventually. Products made to neutralize odors, on the other hand, combat odors at the enzymatic level. Consult your veterinary clinic to get a recommendation on a great brand. There are products made for urine, feces, vomit, and everything in between.

Make a cleaning routine.

Like it or not, keeping your home clean is one of the best ways to keep odors at bay. Vacuum on a weekly basis to pick up loose pet hair, dander, and other grime. Dust surfaces frequently, including often-forgotten ones like window blinds. And remember to change your home's air filters when necessary. Talk to your animal hospital to learn about other ways to keep your home smelling fresh when you own a pet.

See your vet.

Has your pet seemingly developed an odor out of nowhere? Are they giving off an unusual stench that wasn't there before? It's time to pay a visit to your veterinary clinic and have your pet examined. Medical issues--skin infection, parasites, disease--could be the root cause. These issues will need to be dealt with quickly before they get any worse.

Get in touch with the professionals at your pet clinic to learn more about pet odors and how to stop them. And set up an appointment if your pet needs a veterinary exam.