Chauvinist Murderer Motions for New Trial

Derek Chauvin Post Verdict - Minneapolis - April 20, 2021

Recently, I had the opportunity to be on the air with the nation's leading progressive talk show host and I stated to him that "If I am the defense attorney(s) for Derek Chauvin, I have already written my appellate documents due to jury misconduct and the fact that the judge failed to sequester". I had this conversation during the time the trial was being litigated and prior to jury deliberation. I am not an attorney but I have considerable legal training and I know enough about the law to know that the Chauvin trial was a jurisprudence dumpster fire from the outset. So much so, in fact, that I absolutely believe that Judge Peter Cahill intentionally sabotaged the case. I simply cannot fathom such an experienced judge making such breathtaking errors. But, then again, I can as I have been involved with many a dirty judge and some spectacularly brilliant ones as well.

In the past 48 hours, the Chauvinist-murderer motioned the court for a new trial.

In the Notice of Motions the defense cites, among many other things, "the Court abused its discretion when it failed to sequester the jury for the duration of the trial, or in the least, admonish them to avoid all media, which resulted in jury exposure to prejudicial publicity regarding the trial during the proceedings, as well as jury intimidation and potential fear of retribution among jurors, which violated Mr. Chauvin's constitutional rights to due process and to a fair trial." Click Here

Another issue, not mentioned in the defense moving documents, is the civil case that awarded some 27 million dollars in a settlement with Mr. Floyd's family/survivors. Ambulance-chasing defense attorney Benjamin Crump's failure to insist on the caveat that any public disclosure of the terms of the settlement was forbidden until after the criminal trial was both incredibly sophomoric and unfortunate. It, too, will become part of the excrement that the Chauvinist's lawyers will throw against the proverbial judicial wall.

The Motion filed with the court does not explicitly mention comments by numerous politicians while the trial was in progress, but the implication is there and one can bet one's posterior that it will become explicit in the forthcoming proceedings. I believe there is a better than fair chance that not only will the Chauvinist be granted a new trial, he will also receive a change of venue. The Chauvinist is not only arguing a miscarriage of justice but he is also arguing a miscarriage of the rules; a distinction and a difference. The chilling incongruity is that he is personally intimately familiar with executing both.

In demonically mordant irony, murderess-cop Amber Guyger who, like Chauvin, knew her victim (Botham Jean) also appealed her conviction and sentence a week ago.

The day of the Chauvin verdict I noticed something that I found quite striking. When the court convened to announce the verdict and the verdict was read, Chauvin stood with his hands behind his back as though he knew he would be placed in handcuffs. His carriage indicated that he knew he would be found guilty. Obviously he knew he had committed a heinous murder; however, I believe that his lawyers had informed him that he would be found guilty due to the various factors that they mention in his moving documents. It was exceptionally odd and I wondered how many people had observed this subtle, but quite telling, manifestation.

In a previous column pertinent to the Chauvin trial, I wrote about European-Americans congratulating themselves, in one way or another and Black People in the United States dancing in the streets talking about "justice". Thus, while some celebrate "justice" being served in the George Floyd case they should know that their dancing will be short lived as the pimp-slap is coming. No matter what the disposition of the Chauvin trial verdict, it poured salt on a festering wound for lessons not learned in blood are soon forgotten. When you are a Black Person in the United States, the pimp-slap is always coming. And though I am hardly the sharpest knife in the drawer, I am the sharpest among the dull ones and this exhibition by Chauvin's defense team is a furtherance of national agony. It is also, and most importantly, a flexing of white supremacy muscle for no Black Person in the United States would stand a "snow-ball's" chance in hell of even getting a hearing predicated on such arguments; it would have been denied immediately torpedoes be damned.

Hello pimp-slap; and the pimp is wearing brass-knuckles. If you are the one getting slapped, I guess you know what that makes you and there are more slaps impending as they have for four centuries. That is how pimps keep their stables in their place(s).