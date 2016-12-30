Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Will Obama Surrender the Supreme Court to Trump?

By       Message Marc Ash     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

From Reader Supported News

Donald Trump has promised to name a Supreme Court justice in the mold of Antonin Scalia.
Donald Trump has promised to name a Supreme Court justice in the mold of Antonin Scalia.
(image by (photo: Wikimedia Commons/Supreme Court))   License   DMCA   Details

On January 3, 2017, a very important window will open. All constitutional experts agree that President Obama has the power to appoint a justice of his choosing and fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, without a Senate confirmation hearing. On that day, and that day alone.

The process is called, as he knows, an inter-session recess appointment. It would without question succeed in placing a justice of his choosing on the court for at least one year. Failure to do so would guarantee a politically motivated, right-wing majority for decades to come.

Obama's critics say that a recess appointment would be bad form, or an expression of bitterness after a failed election. Far from it. The New York Times is quite correct in dubbing the open court seat as The Stolen Supreme Court Seat. It bears repeating that this appointment was President Barack Obama's to make. Open and shut.

Should Obama walk away from that, he would validate and legitimatize the Republican act of piracy. Moreover, he would be complicit in the greatest judicial coup in U.S. history. He would in effect become an active partner, a facilitator to the injustice.

While the appointment is Obama's to make as President of the United States, the seat belongs to the American people, and it is the American people whose best interests Obama is sworn to act upon.

- Advertisement -

There are two arguments that are often cited against a recess appointment. The first is that it would only be guaranteed to last one year, until December 2017. The second is that Judge Merrick Garland is currently Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. It's a very prestigious post, and Garland might not want to give up that position for an appointment, even a Supreme Court appointment, that might only last a year.

To the first point, that a recess appointment would only last a year and that presumably not much changes in a year: Senator Mitch McConnell laid waste to that argument. He bought a year and stands poised to reshape the court for decades. A lot can change in a year. If McConnell finds himself on the receiving end of a one-year delay, he will probably call it treason.

To the argument that Garland might opt to return to the D.C. Court of Appeals rather than accept a one-year stint on the Supreme court: Obama is not tethered to the Garland nomination. He can place Garland or any qualified candidate of his choosing during a recess appointment.

Obama must not lose sight of what is at stake. It is not just his approval rating. It is the composition of the U.S. Supreme Court for decades to come. Obama acts in this regard not just on behalf of all Americans, but particularly on behalf of those who supported his ascension to the presidency. Among those constituents, support for a recess appointment would be overwhelming.

The perception of American voters is that Democrats don't fight. It cost them dearly at the polls this time and it will cost them every time, until they demonstrate that they will.

- Advertisement -

The composition of the Supreme Court is arguably of greater consequence than the office of the president. This is an enormously important decision. People are waiting to see a Democrat, any Democrat, stand up and make a fight.

Obama can lead that fight or run away from it. But he can't do both.

Reader Supported News is the Publication of Origin for this work. Permission to republish is freely granted with credit and a link back to Reader Supported News.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.readersupportednews.org
Marc Ash is the founder and former Executive Director of Truthout, now the founder, editor and publisher of Reader Supported News: http://www.readersupportednews.org

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Betrayal of Cecily McMillan

Are the Oak Ridge Defendants Obama's p*ssy Riot?

Tortured Folks

Plutocrats Win Control of Congress

TPP: The Case for Treason

Bullwhips Crackin' in Northern California

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 