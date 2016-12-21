Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump and Hitler

By       Message Bob Burnett     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Funny 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to None 12/21/16

Author 93
Become a Fan
  (23 fans)
- Advertisement -

It's impossible to read Volker Ulrich's remarkable biography, "Hitler, Ascent: 1889-1939," without being struck by the parallels between Adolph Hitler and Donald Trump.

1.They were both charismatic political leaders. Watching grainy newsreel footage of Hitler speaking, it's difficult to imagine what a hypnotic spell he cast on his pre-war German audiences. Just as it's difficult to understand the impact of Trump rallies on his devotees.

Ulrich says that Germans were captivated by Hitler's passion and authenticity. That's what Trump followers say about him.

2. Both men gave voice to the zeitgeist of their times. In Munich, Hitler claimed that Germany had been betrayed at the end of WWI, "stabbed in the back" by Jews.

Trump has give voice to the "Alt-Right"/Tea-Party perspective that America has been tyrannized by Obama and the liberal elite. Trump spoke to the "Alt-Right"/Tea Party when he said, "I have joined the political arena so that the powerful can no longer beat up on people that cannot defend themselves."

3. Both blamed the "fall" of their countries on a particular group. For Hitler this was Jews. For Trump this is immigrants.

Hitler conflated Jews, communists, and intellectuals. Trump conflates undocumented immigrants and Muslims. One of the reasons he gives for building "the wall" is to keep out terrorists. (Trump's national-security adviser, Mike Flynn, claims there are Arabic road signs at the southern border.)

4. Hitler and Trump repeated two principal themes. Hitler claimed that Germany had been betrayed by Jews. He added that for Germany to achieve its historical greatness it had to expand to the east, lebensraum.

- Advertisement -

Trump believes that America has been betrayed by its liberal leadership and undermined by immigrants. He claims that previous Presidents didn't know how to negotiate deals and promises he will renegotiate everything, including agreements such as NAFTA and the Iran nuclear disarmament.

5. After building broad support among under-educated white voters, Trump and Hitler cut a deal with capitalists. Although Hitler ran the National Socialist German Worker's Party (NSDAP), he made it clear to German business leaders that his aims were not those of traditional socialists but rather to exterminate the threat of communism, which he claimed was led by Jews. In 1933, when Hitler became German Chancellor, he had the support of most business leaders.

Although Trump initially started out as an outsider, after he secured the Republican nomination for President he cut a deal with conservative business leaders such as the Koch brothers, Robert Mercer, and Wall Street billionaires.

6. Both men had a penchant for telling outright lies. Hitler blamed the 1933 Reichstag fire on communists even though a single deranged man, Marinus van der Lubbe, was caught at the scene. After the December, 2015, San Bernardino shootings, Trump blamed the killings on Muslims, in general, and called for shutting down entry of Muslims into the United States as well as starting a registry of American Muslims.

Observers described Hitler as a consummate actor who varied his message depending upon the audience. Before partisan crowds he would make extreme statements about "the Jewish problem." Before business leaders, or the press, Hitler would moderate his message.

- Advertisement -

Trump's most inflammatory statements have come during his speeches. When speaking to the press he will moderate his message. For example, Trump has told crowds that global climate change is "bunk" or "a hoax." When speaking to the press, he claims to have an open mind on the issue.

7. Hitler and Trump condoned violence. From his earliest Munich beerhall days, Hitler was surrounded by the S.A. (Sturmabteilung, storm troopers), thugs and hooligans who beat hecklers and members of the political opposition.

Trump has condoned violence at this rallies, occasionally calling for hecklers to be beaten. His Alt-Right supporters believe that the Obama Administration is tyrannical and have sanctioned armed response.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Funny 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

Bob Burnett is a Berkeley writer. In a previous life he was one of the executive founders of Cisco Systems.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Ten Telltale Signs of Republican Disease

Big Liars and The Voters Who Love Them

Obama vs. Romney: The Bottom Line

The GOP Chooses Fascism

2011 Budget Battle: Obama Wins While Democrats Lose

Obama vs. Romney: The Popularity Contest

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments  Post Comment

dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

"Ivana Trump told her lawyer Michael Kennedy that from time to time her husband reads a book of Hitler's collected speeches, My New Order, which he keeps in a cabinet by his bed. Kennedy now guards a copy of My New Order in a closet at his office, as if it were a grenade. Hitler's speeches, from his earliest days up through the Phony War of 1939, reveal his extraordinary ability as a master propagandist.

"Wow," you're thinking. "But did Trump also respond to this allegation in a shady and kind of revealing way?"

Yes:

"Did your cousin John give you the Hitler speeches?" I asked Trump.

Trump hesitated. "Who told you that?"

"I don't remember," I said.

"Actually, it was my friend Marty Davis from Paramount who gave me a copy of Mein Kampf, and he's a Jew." ("I did give him a book about Hitler," Marty Davis said. "But it was My New Order, Hitler's speeches, not Mein Kampf. I thought he would find it interesting. I am his friend, but I'm not Jewish.")

Later, Trump returned to this subject. "If I had these speeches, and I am not saying that I do, I would never read them."

From the 1999 Vanity Fair interview, which explains why Trump constantly attacks Vanity Fair. If he could, he would burn it, as Hitler burned the works of Marx.

The find the parallels undeniable and chilling. Trump is also on record as using a quote from Mussolini and saying in defense, "It's a great quote. I am a fan of great quotes."

He is also the King of Denial, even when the public record exposes his lies, because his blind sheep supporters would vote for him even if he shot someone in broad daylight. I heard a defense of this statement: well, it it was self-defense...................blind sheep, being led to slaughter.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:41:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 25 fans, 3 articles, 10 quicklinks, 1819 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

You have quite an imagination and a curious amnesia for the obvious. Trump's demagoguery falls short of the outgoing Mr Soaring Rhetoric's. Bush's communion with god who told him to invade Iraq is closer to Hitler's lebensraum. And Trump is likely to pull back from WW III, not ignite WW II.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 12:59:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

Imagination is greater than knowledge, as Einstein said. And I present not imagination but an interview with Trump. The "curious amnesia for the obvious" is a cute term with no substance, as you do not state what I have forgotten. All I did was quote an interview from Vanity Fair and other interviews: that is reporting.

If Trump wants to avoid WWIII, why has he surrounded himself wih neo-cons on record for attacking Iran, a close military ally of both Russia and China.


It would seem you have a curious amnesia for the obvious fact that you do not hire war hawks with the goal of bombing Russia's ally Iran if you want to have peace and avoid war.


How can you believe the many huge lies of Trump, his corruption, his fraud, his appeal to the fascist right, and his appointment of Wall St. billionaires, Big Oil oligarchs and radical Islamophobes and neo cons who promoted the lies and wars of Bush?


How can you stomach his appointing the leader of the alt-right, which he had denounced, a week later? How can you believe a man who says he did not not what white nationalism was after he was endorsed by David Duke, a man convicted of refusing to rent to blacks, a man who uses slave labor while preaching about bringing the jobs home. How can you believe and support such aan authoritarian liar? It's beyond me, but please don't try to explain with the eexcuses of "Mr Soaring Rhetoric" or the war criminal Bush. Please address the evidence in my post rather than flying off the handle with empty rhetoric.


If you wish to engage, challenge my claims one by one: what quote or evidence is "imagination?" What have I forgotten?


I wil leave you with this contradiction and obvious cover up which is not imagination but a recorded interview:

Where did you get Hitler's speeches, The New Order, he was asked.


"Actually, it was my friend Marty Davis from Paramount who gave me a copy of Mein Kampf, and he's a Jew." ("I did give him a book about Hitler," Marty Davis said. "But it was My New Order, Hitler's speeches, not Mein Kampf. I thought he would find it interesting. I am his friend, but I'm not Jewish.")

Later, Trump returned to this subject. "If I had these speeches, and I am not saying that I do, I would never read them."

How can you trust a man so dishonest? Please stick to the facts and avoid the empty rhetoric.




Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 5:54:21 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 25 fans, 3 articles, 10 quicklinks, 1819 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

Oh dear! My comment wasn't addressed to you. It was directed at the author. Hopefully, you will overcome your ocular challenges next time before letting loose with both barrels!

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:21:26 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

Your comment was not addressed at all and came directly after mine. Your sarcasm about my visual disabilities is quite ugly. If you want to send private messages, use the message service. This is a public forum. If you wish to address your comments, indicate so.

You use your misdirected sarcasm to avoid answering how you can support a liar and authoritarian. Who can you support such a liar, KV?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:49:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 25 fans, 3 articles, 10 quicklinks, 1819 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

I don't need to answer you because I ignored your comment altogether as I didn't feel it to be worth my time. You have a poor understanding of how comments and responses are marked on OEN. Familiarize yourself.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:02:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 11 fans, 46 articles, 2764 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

Your unwillingness to explain why you believe the Big Lies of Trump speaks volumes. The issue is not my visual impairment or lack of understanding that how comments are "marked," but rather why you continue to defend a man shose lies are obvious, which I have presented to you.

You can ignore me but you can't ignore the question of why you defend a man whose lies are not onlyBig but repeated over and over. The question remains: how can you defend a man whose power is based on corruption, fraud, slave labor, and Big Lies and appeals to the alt-right? You will not answer because you cannot.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:16:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 