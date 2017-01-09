- Advertisement -



I am dumber than I will ever be. What's your excuse?

(image by giphy.com) License DMCA Details



In Remembering Albert Camus ' "The Plague": It is US, by Edwin Curtin,

Curtin writes - Yet the fight against the plague must go on. Tarrou puts it thus, "All I maintain is that on this earth there are pestilences and there are victims, and it's up to us, as far possible, not to join forces with the pestilences. That may sound simple to the point of childishness; I can't judge if it's simple, but I know it's true. You see, I'd heard such quantities of arguments, which very nearly turned my head, and turned other people's heads enough to make them approve of murder; and I'd come to realize that all our troubles spring from our failure to use plain, clear-cut language. So I resolved always to speak -- and to act -- quite clearly, as this was the only way of setting myself on the right track." See: http://www.opednews.com/articles/Remembering-Albert-Camus--by-Edward-Curtin-Complicity_Denial_Plague_Responsibility-170107-196.html

Can it be any clearer to the left that since the US President-elect, has informed the political ambassadorial appointees to pack up and leave, that it is a blow against those we despise? That this is a blow on behalf of our hands against those individuals sitting in foreign lands and capitals advocating not only against the freedom and liberty for Americans, (Ha!) but of the entire world? For whom are such efforts expended on the great dehumanization and enslavement of our existence? Are they being directed by the globalists or the President-elect? A friend once quipped that, "talk is cheap, whiskey costs money."

Think about how we have been lulled into having dulled minds and deaden instincts, cooperating and going along with the plague. Visualize a great sporting event ruled over by the neoliberal establishment, manipulating its captive audience to sing and utter the words of the star spangle banner and pledge of allegiance -- while observing a field covered by a giant american flag so that with every lie emitted from voices of the spectators, thousands of rats emerge from the earth scurry and squirm beneath the flag, until at the end, with right hands clasped on the humane heart the flag shimmers with the movement of countless rats posing as mind numbing untruths, we've repeated and mumbled over time.

Now imagine that someone advises us to not talk falsely now, because the hour is getting late. Are we going to hate them for not only, not speaking falsely now about what is obvious to all of us, but actually doing something about it?

Mr. Marten's comments about this "liberal" veneer is much clearer to me now. It is a shameless waste of energy and resources to lambast the President-Elect for being a jerk and not shamelessly congratulate him when he does something none of us could accomplish. The horror of this hypocrisy does not bode well. Instead of reaching out the left does the opposite. What's wrong with Kansas comes to mind. All those shortcoming closed mind ideologues we accuse the right of having an abundance of, have finally closed our own minds or have they've been closed but we never noticed? Those that supported the status quo before Trump continue to be shrill instead of refocusing on uniting in common cause. They travel from other websites to the OEN to promote the wasting of resources for a misguided fight on behalf of the neocon and neoliberal establishment they continue to support after the election.

- Advertisement -

We have several opportunities to take some thumbs off the scales while the ruling elites battle amongst themselves. Fighting on behalf of one of the tools of the elites is not an opportunity, it is damn stupid. Grasping The Opportunity Within This Crisis By Joan Brunwasser, see: http://www.opednews.com/articles/Grasping-The-Opportunity-W-by-Joan-Brunwasser-Activism_Agenda_Cooperation_Corporate-170104-898.html . Hello? How about organizing and consolidating mail lists?



Give 6.1 billion people $100 and spend the remaining 8 billion on pentagon toilet paper.

(image by pagetutor.com) License DMCA Details



And ending with Curtin writing of Camus:

On this date of his death, I wish to celebrate such a man, a great artist who tried to heal and "bear witness in favor of those plague-stricken people; so that some memorial of the injustice and outrage done them might endure; and to state quite simply what we learn in time of pestilence: that there are more things to admire in men than to despise."

- Advertisement -

Thank you Mr. Curtin for reminding me of the need for self reflection, consistency and commitment.