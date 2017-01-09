Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Incoherent Intolerance of the Left in the emerging Age of Trump

By       Message shad williams     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 63282
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)
- Advertisement -

I am dumber than I will ever be. What's your excuse?
I am dumber than I will ever be. What's your excuse?
(image by giphy.com)   License   DMCA   Details

In Remembering Albert Camus ' "The Plague": It is US, by Edwin Curtin,

Curtin writes - Yet the fight against the plague must go on. Tarrou puts it thus, "All I maintain is that on this earth there are pestilences and there are victims, and it's up to us, as far possible, not to join forces with the pestilences. That may sound simple to the point of childishness; I can't judge if it's simple, but I know it's true. You see, I'd heard such quantities of arguments, which very nearly turned my head, and turned other people's heads enough to make them approve of murder; and I'd come to realize that all our troubles spring from our failure to use plain, clear-cut language. So I resolved always to speak -- and to act -- quite clearly, as this was the only way of setting myself on the right track." See: http://www.opednews.com/articles/Remembering-Albert-Camus--by-Edward-Curtin-Complicity_Denial_Plague_Responsibility-170107-196.html

Can it be any clearer to the left that since the US President-elect, has informed the political ambassadorial appointees to pack up and leave, that it is a blow against those we despise? That this is a blow on behalf of our hands against those individuals sitting in foreign lands and capitals advocating not only against the freedom and liberty for Americans, (Ha!) but of the entire world? For whom are such efforts expended on the great dehumanization and enslavement of our existence? Are they being directed by the globalists or the President-elect? A friend once quipped that, "talk is cheap, whiskey costs money."

Think about how we have been lulled into having dulled minds and deaden instincts, cooperating and going along with the plague. Visualize a great sporting event ruled over by the neoliberal establishment, manipulating its captive audience to sing and utter the words of the star spangle banner and pledge of allegiance -- while observing a field covered by a giant american flag so that with every lie emitted from voices of the spectators, thousands of rats emerge from the earth scurry and squirm beneath the flag, until at the end, with right hands clasped on the humane heart the flag shimmers with the movement of countless rats posing as mind numbing untruths, we've repeated and mumbled over time.

Now imagine that someone advises us to not talk falsely now, because the hour is getting late. Are we going to hate them for not only, not speaking falsely now about what is obvious to all of us, but actually doing something about it?

Mr. Marten's comments about this "liberal" veneer is much clearer to me now. It is a shameless waste of energy and resources to lambast the President-Elect for being a jerk and not shamelessly congratulate him when he does something none of us could accomplish. The horror of this hypocrisy does not bode well. Instead of reaching out the left does the opposite. What's wrong with Kansas comes to mind. All those shortcoming closed mind ideologues we accuse the right of having an abundance of, have finally closed our own minds or have they've been closed but we never noticed? Those that supported the status quo before Trump continue to be shrill instead of refocusing on uniting in common cause. They travel from other websites to the OEN to promote the wasting of resources for a misguided fight on behalf of the neocon and neoliberal establishment they continue to support after the election.

- Advertisement -

We have several opportunities to take some thumbs off the scales while the ruling elites battle amongst themselves. Fighting on behalf of one of the tools of the elites is not an opportunity, it is damn stupid. Grasping The Opportunity Within This Crisis By Joan Brunwasser, see: http://www.opednews.com/articles/Grasping-The-Opportunity-W-by-Joan-Brunwasser-Activism_Agenda_Cooperation_Corporate-170104-898.html . Hello? How about organizing and consolidating mail lists?

Give 6.1 billion people $100 and spend the remaining 8 billion on pentagon toilet paper.
Give 6.1 billion people $100 and spend the remaining 8 billion on pentagon toilet paper.
(image by pagetutor.com)   License   DMCA   Details
Perhaps then we can speak with a focused voice about what do we do about the cost of supporting 800 or so military bases around the world; or an obscene $618,000,000,000 military budget, or an unaccountable intelligence and surveillance community, or the US federal reserve piggy bank that has issued trillion$ in remittances of quantitative easing to the ruling class?

And ending with Curtin writing of Camus:

On this date of his death, I wish to celebrate such a man, a great artist who tried to heal and "bear witness in favor of those plague-stricken people; so that some memorial of the injustice and outrage done them might endure; and to state quite simply what we learn in time of pestilence: that there are more things to admire in men than to despise."

- Advertisement -

Thank you Mr. Curtin for reminding me of the need for self reflection, consistency and commitment.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Yes there are left wing radical extremists in MS.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What is moral about voting for Hillary?

NATO Nightmare: Russia-Germany Alliance

It is time to instill some fear into the ruling elites and permanently remove them from human rule

Is there Evil in the World?

Stop Using The Facebook.

California Genetically modified mosquitos to hook up with Florida Modified mosquitos carrying Zika virus - yea.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 