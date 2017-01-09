- Advertisement -

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/talk-nation-radio-millions-lose-their-minds-over-russia



Russia Madness

(image by davidswanson.org) License DMCA Details



This week on Talk Nation Radio: millions of Americans lose their everloving minds over unproven accusations against Russia, the ACLU and CAIR publish claim that war on Iraq has been to protect the U.S. Bill of Rights, and a torture report gets buried.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy or Archive.

- Advertisement -

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week!

Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website!

Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at

http://TalkNationRadio.org

- Advertisement -

and at

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks