The Democratic Party Was Killed by The Clintons, Resurrected as Right Wing. We can turn it True Blue Again

Take Back the Democratic Party; First article in a series

If you were a Bernie Sanders supporter-- one of the 14 million plus-- then you're probably pretty disgusted with the current Democratic Party, the DNC and the leadership. I certainly feel that the leadership and most of the current elected officials are bad, ie., worse than worthless, a danger to Democracy and the constituents they are supposed to represent.

Fortunately, there's a lot that can be done if the people who supported Bernie Sanders get together and work to make change happen.

This is the first in a series of articles, so, consider it very incomplete, and I invite you to also write articles along these lines-- envisioning ways the Democratic party is problematic and ways to take it back with the intention of running it and candidates with visions along the lines Bernie Sanders described in his campaign. I've also created a Facebook Group Take Back The Democratic Party, to help coordinate efforts. I encourage you to join it.

I attended a meeting, on a very snowy day, in downtown Philly, characterized as "Leadership Training for 'Our Revolution'

Much of the discussion was about taking back the Democratic party and dealing with the mainstream media. I'll be covering dealing with the MSM in other articles.

We discussed the need to go Bottom Up local in taking back the Democratic party-- that there are, hundreds of committee person slots open throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For many of these slots simply volunteering to fill them will be welcomed. Volunteer and you get the slot.

Then there are the Democratic party hacks-- the ones who keep the status quo, the establishment Democrats in power. All it takes is one vote to be elected. My guess is that many of these committee people were elected with very little support. If the Bernie Sanders supporters can band together and provide voters with suggestions on who to vote for, we should be able to replace many of them. In the Philly area, we use goldenrod paper to give lists of recommended candidates to Democrats who are going into the voting booth. I propose we come up with a new sheet that uses a color that represents Our Revolution-- maybe true blue, purple or indigo.

So" the trick is to find out where the committee person slots are open. You can do that by searching on local Democratic party websites. But that's not so simple or easy. There ought to be a relatively simple way for friends of Our Revolution to post links and information about open committee person slots on a central website. Or the info could be shared at the Take Back The Democratic Party Facebook group.

There are different hierarchical layers within the Democratic Party, at local, state and national levels. We need to develop a clear understanding of those levels and work to disrupt and take them over. Those are the sources of power that determine which candidate is selected for the big and small positions, from county commissioners to state legislators to governors, judges and US congress and Senate candidates. Currently the people in charge are the people who gave us Hillary Clinton. The way I see it, the people who gave us Hillary Clinton, the most untrusted and disliked Democratic presidential candidate in modern history, are truly the people who helped elect Donald Trump.

We have a lot of work to do. Our goal is simple. Take back the Democratic party from the corporatist neb-liberals who have sold out the American middle class. That includes most of the already elected Democratic members of the House, Senate, most Democratic governors and state legislators.

One thing that would really help is if Bernie Sanders' Our Revolution shares it's resources, especially it's mailing list. I'm not saying they should hand over the lists, but they should develop a systematic way to enable local organizers and activists to have mailings sent out by Our Revolution. Barack Obama never did that. They just about threw away the powerful resource that had been built during the campaign. I hope Bernie Sanders will make sure that the Bottom Up power of his supporter mailing list is made available, of course with reasonable constraints, to people trying to make the revolution happen.

We can do this, as Bernie has always said, "from the Bottom Up."

A note. I left the Democratic party in 2012, and then came back, to vote in the 2016 primary, for Bernie Sanders. I'm staying, to fight to take it back from the traitors to the middle class who are now running it.

I'm not so sure that Bernie Sanders would approve of my take. He's working within the system. I'm becoming accustomed to receiving messages signed by Bernie as well as Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. I understand that Bernie is working to do all he can. But I think we need to go a lot further than he can verbalize to fully take back the Democratic party. To me, that means removing the leaders now in place-- Schumer and Pelosi.