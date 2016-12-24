Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

"Snowden warned Americans of 'turnkey tyranny' that opens door to illegal search & seizures"

      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/24/16

See original here

Edward Snowden
Edward Snowden
(image by Gage Skidmore)   License   DMCA   Details

Edward Snowden, like me and others, take one oath, and one oath only, and that is to protect and defend the Constitution of the US against all enemies -- foreign and domestic, Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, told RT.

Edward Snowden has responded to a damning House Intelligence report analyzing his life and possible motives for revealing NSA surveillance.

The 37-page review provides some details of the NSA whistleblower, discussing Snowden's focus on his incompetencies and disagreements with supervisors.

According to the report, Snowden has been in contact with Russian intelligence agencies since his arrival in Moscow.

The whistleblower "has had, and continues to have, contact with Russian intelligence services," and that he "remains a guest of the Kremlin to this day," the report says.

Snowden denied the accusation, saying in a Tweet "they claim without evidence I'm in cahoots with Russian intel. Everyone knows this is false, but let's examine their basis:


(image by Twitter)   License   DMCA   Details
Edward Snowden" @Snowden

An indicator of HPSCI's slant is the knowing omission of my strident, well-documented criticisms of Russian policy: https://www. bloomberg.com/view/articles/ 2016-09-08/snowden-is-turning-into-a-liability-for-putin "

(image by Twitter)   License   DMCA   Details
Edward Snowden" @Snowden

Despite this, they claim without evidence I'm in cahoots with Russian intel. Everyone knows this is false, but let's examine their basis:

9:57 AM - 22 Dec 2016

Next Page  1  |  2

 

http://rt.com
rt.com is Russian television, which actually does a great job reporting on US news too.

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Michael Morrissey

Author 12887
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 10 fans, 20 articles, 10 quicklinks, 1296 comments, 75 diaries


It's not clear from the article, but this is an interview with Ray McGoven by RT.

If anybody has the stomach to read the document referred to, please let us know if there is anything of interest. I'm afraid I would throw up on my keyboard.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 1:27:49 PM

Author 0
