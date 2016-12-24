- Advertisement -

Edward Snowden, like me and others, take one oath, and one oath only, and that is to protect and defend the Constitution of the US against all enemies -- foreign and domestic, Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, told RT.

Edward Snowden has responded to a damning House Intelligence report analyzing his life and possible motives for revealing NSA surveillance.

The 37-page review provides some details of the NSA whistleblower, discussing Snowden's focus on his incompetencies and disagreements with supervisors.

According to the report, Snowden has been in contact with Russian intelligence agencies since his arrival in Moscow.

The whistleblower "has had, and continues to have, contact with Russian intelligence services," and that he "remains a guest of the Kremlin to this day," the report says.



Snowden denied the accusation, saying in a Tweet "they claim without evidence I'm in cahoots with Russian intel. Everyone knows this is false, but let's examine their basis:

