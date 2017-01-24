Refresh  
Signs of Sisterhood: Inside the Women's March in Chicago

Yael Brunwasser
(image by courtesy of Yael Brunwasser)   License   DMCA   Details

My guest today is Yael Brunwasser*, a participant at the Women's March in Chicago the day after the inauguration.

Joan Brunwasser: Welcome to OpEdNews, Yael. Why did you attend the march?

Yael Brunwasser: It was important for me to stand in solidarity with women all over the country (and world!) who refuse to be plunged back in time with our rights revoked. Trump has been so blatantly disrespectful and misogynistic, it's appalling. It was incredibly empowering to be surrounded by hundreds of thousands of marchers in Chicago who stand for equality and human rights. The march was started by women, but came to represent all minorities and discriminated groups that Trump has targeted with hateful rhetoric. This is what democracy is about and it was truly energizing to take that power back and express our frustrations and demands of this new administration. We will not be silenced.

We the People, in many guises
(image by courtesy of Yael Brunwasser)   License   DMCA   Details

JB: Are you usually pretty political? Were you very involved in the presidential campaign? How did you get to this point?

YB: Admittedly, I'm not very political. I'm more socially inclined, through NGOs. This campaign upset me to my core and I started paying much closer attention. The rhetoric was different. It infuriated me to hear a politician vying for the highest position in our land, speak with such hate, ignorance and sexism. I couldn't believe our country could support such a candidate. Now that he is elected, I think it's crucial to raise our voices and rise up. There is strength in numbers and this Women's March is proof. We can accomplish so much more when we are united and allies come together. I hope this march will ignite the passion of so many women and other marginalized groups and remind us that this is only the beginning of this effort. The work has only just begun.

The infamous coat hanger, symbol of back alley abortions of yesteryear
(image by courtesy of Yael Brunwasser)   License   DMCA   Details

JB: Agreed. Let's talk about the event itself. What was the buzz ahead of it? Did lots of your friends plan to go? Were you expecting a big crowd?

YB: I had heard about it through the National Coalition of Jewish Women. Then I saw a Facebook event and joined and invited my friends to meet me there. I don't think they were expecting this kind of turnout. It was unreal. The streets were completely flooded with activists. It was pretty powerful to see those crowds, the passion and the positive spirit that we're all in this together. They had to cancel the actual march because there were too many people. Now, that says something!

Yael and friend Alison with tiny signs
(image by courtesy of Yael Brunwasser)   License   DMCA   Details

JB: I understand they were originally planning for a turnout of 60,000. Then, the estimate jumped to 100,000 and ultimately, more than 250,000 people showed up. That is stupendous! I know that you took a bunch of pictures. Pick one and tell us what we're looking at. That way, those of us who weren't able to be there will get a better sense of what it was like.

YB: My roommate and I went to the march together last minute. Regrettably, we didn't have a chance to make posters. Thankfully, when we got downtown, some marchers had extra signs and handed us these awesome miniature signs that said "Tiny Man, Tiny Mind, Tiny Hands, Tiny Sign." It was perfect. Everyone loved them and so many people asked to take pictures. There was a healthy dose of competition for who had the best signs!

There were tons of creative signs. Some were very feminist in nature, like "The Future is Female," "Girl Power" and "the Future is Nasty," referencing how Trump referred to Hillary during the debate. Others were more stark reminders of what's at stake, such as a sign saying "Never Again" with a picture of a coat hanger, and the frightening imagery of abortions before they were legal. There were also plenty of snarky anti-Trump posters.

small child with big sign: 'Tiny Hands, Huge a**hole'
(image by courtesy of Yael Brunwasser)   License   DMCA   Details

JB: I bet! Were you aware at the time that this march was duplicated in over 600 cities across the world attracting literally millions of people? And, if so, did that affect your decision to participate?

Joan Brunwasser is a co-founder of Citizens for Election Reform (CER) which since 2005 existed for the sole purpose of raising the public awareness of the critical need for election reform.
 

Meryl Ann Butler

Great interview, Joan, and it's lots of fun to see what went on in another city! I'm also proud of Yael -- and her friends, too!!!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017 at 3:36:24 AM

Joan Brunwasser

Thanks, Meryl Ann! It's great to share these stories - for those who attended elsewhere and everyone else as well. It keeps the magic alive!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017 at 3:41:39 AM

