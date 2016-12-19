Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Russia Hacking the Election the Inside Story

In the last few articles I described a soft coup . There is a strong inform and influence operation against the American people still going on. The big question today is whether Russia had any influence on the election.

In a few moments of lucidity, people hired by the originators of the operation weighed in. Their job was not only to destroy media opposing the Ukrainian coup, but weigh results. One of those results show the Democratic National Party hiring Russian propagandists and actors.

"It is entirely possible the DNC hired online trolls, regardless their geographic origin, to undermine the US President Elect, since their party is currently reeling from a crushing loss. Perhaps the DNC is hiring Russian trolls to wage guerilla warfare on Donald Trump's nascent administration. I have no proof, so I put this in the form of a question."- Joel Harding

In response, another senior wrote: "Perhaps we could stop telling the Kremlin their ops were so successful, when there is little evidence their activities did anything to affect the outcome, and now for something completely different. Good news . Russian propaganda is being ignored in the United States."

We know by now that Alexandra Chalupa was the person in charge of the Democratic National Committee's "ethnic outreach" efforts. According to Yahoo News, she was one of the 16 people that shaped the national election in 2016. In the Yahoo story journalist Michael Isikoff described her as a normal person that shaped history.

Alexandra Chalupa has been the voice behind saying Russia illegally interfered with the election. And according to her story, she was almost hacked repeatedly while researching Paul Manafort. The Democrats say this caused the Clinton defeat. No one explained why "researching" Paul Manafort, an American, would excite Russian attention.

Strangely, every article about her neglects to mention that Chalupa and her family are not Democrats as suggested. Instead they are admitted ultra-nationalists bent on sending America to war with Russia by any means possible. And they are vocal about it.

None of the articles connect the fact that the Clinton loss is personal for the Chalupa family. At least 2 of them were going to the White House as advisors and cabinet members.

The many articles about Chalupa or a Russian influence on the election fail to mention the Chalupas admitted to violating federal law a couple of years ago. She was part of the leadership that overthrew a country the US was at peace with. If investigated, with admissions in hand, it could mean 25 years in a federal prison. Should someone tweet @realDonaldTrump?

The articles don't touch on the fact that Alexandra Chalupa has almost instant access to "state sponsored actors" or hacktivists through Ukrainian propagandist Irena Chalupa. The Ukrainian emigres would do anything to get Hillary Clinton elected that starts a war with Russia. Do any of the articles state the Chalpupa family glorify Stepan Bandera, groups like Pravy Sektor or the murders of innocent civilians in Ukraine?

Both Alexandra and Andrea Chalupa started what was known as Digital Maidan in 2014. Andrea Chalupa is a writer, journalist, and producer in New York. Andrea helped launch online video for Conde' Nast Portfolio and AOL Money & Finance.

Digital Maidan brought what turned out to be the Euro-Maidan coup in Ukraine worldwide. What they did was set up a means that millions of people could coordinate and lobby government officials around the world as well as raise money for the ensuing coup.

According to the Ukrainian Weekly, "Ukrainians and their supporters took to social media messaging service Twitter to digitally bombard subscribers with targeted messages to specific media and high-profile recipients, with Twitter "storms" occurring on January 20 and 27 worldwide. The effort, known as Digital Miadan, gained momentum following the initial Twitter storms. Leading the effort were: Lara Chelak, Andrea Chalupa, Alexandra Chalupa, Constatin Kostenko and others. The Digital Maidan also highlighted the Internet and social media as the most popular means for Ukraine's citizens to get the latest news."

The Digital Maidan was also how they raised money for the coup. This was how Ukrainian emigres bought the bullets that were used on Euromaidan. Ukraine's chubby nazi, Dima Yarosh stated openly he was taking money from the Ukrainian emigres during Euromaidan and Pravy Sektor still fundraises openly in North America.

The "Sniper Massacre" on the Maidan in Ukraine by Dr. Ivan Katchanovski, University of Ottowa shows clearly detailed evidence how the massacre happened. It has Pravy Sektor confessions that show who created the "heavenly hundred." Pravy Sektor snipers were shooting at people and police. This created conditions for the coup. This paper is taken serious academically and is currently evidence in a Ukrainian court sorting out what happened on Maidan.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Must Read 4   Well Said 3   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

I live in Ukraine. For work I write content and optimize web based businesses across the globe for; organic search results, technical issues, and design strategies to grow their business. I used to be a large project construction specialist.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

Editor
Some conspiracies aren't theory. I don't doubt that there is a monied, elite and powerful conspiracy that prefers fascism. It is no longer a secret that fascism is on the rise worldwide. But is this a movement from the unwashed bottom or the neo-royalty of oligarchs.

The US diplomatic core and politicians talk the talk of democracy but the record is that they have always preferred rightwing dictatorships. The US foreign interests, which are actually the interests of multinational corporations, would always rather do business with a corrupt "banana republic" than a cabal of do-gooders that care about the welfare of their own people.

Capitalism calls the growth of exploitation, markets and profits progress. Anything are anybody that gets in the way of progress is going to get run over.

Just as the history of empire and colonialism wiped out native populations, there are still many threatened all over the world. One can look in Latin America, Africa, Palestine and Novorussia where plans are already underway to commit ethnic cleansing and genocide.

The quickest, easiest and most profitable way to commit genocide is through wars. It is what the US calls nation building and making the world safe...for bankers.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 11:17:22 PM

dale ruff

This article is proven correct by the fact that all the neo-Nazi groups, the KKK, David Duke, and the neo-fascist alt right all opposed Trump: this proves he is our savior against fascism. FLOL

"Those who can be persuaded to believe absurdities can be persuaded to commit atrocities." Voltaire


When Trump attacks Iran, its military allies, Russia and China will respond. Like everything else, his promises regarding Russia are lies. How can anyone believe such a Big Liar?


How can anyone defend a man who no only will rule without consent of the governed, and who has supported every war the US has ever fought, without himself being willing to serve.


He is a liar. That is indisputable. Wake up, 40% of Americans who either believe his preposterous lies or cynically believe they can benefit from his lies (Wall St, the M/I complex, Big Oil, etc)?


Wake up, you 40%....he is a devious snake oil sales man who when asked on TV what he meant by Make America Great Again (stolen from his mentor Hitler, whose speeches were his bedside reading), he said "It's a fantasy...people want a fantasy."


Most Americans rejected Trump in the election and in polls, 60% didsapprove, 55% fear..........a man who rules without consent, is by definition, a dictator, a usurper whether In 30's German where Hitler won no more than 33% of the vote but gained power legally through his use of intimidation and deceit or in America, is a Tyrant and must rule with violence, threats, and lies....which is exactly how he ran his campaign.


Wake up, you 40% "morons (the term he used for those not rich in his 1999 NYTimes interview)!" The snake oil will not cure you; it will only poison you and then charge your for medical bills.



Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 6:19:43 AM

David William Pear

What is the saying? When elephants fight a lot of mice die...or something like that.

We live in a world run by oligarchs. That is why I see a lot of value in George's article. The old line guard of fascist resent the new fascist to the party...e.g. Trump. He offers the unwashed change and that is what color revolutions are all about. I doubt that his change will be any better than Obama's.

Fascist offer the unwashed the illusion of power. They finally get a change to use all the guns and ammo they have been stockpiling. There will likely be blood in the street during the next four years.

Progressives will have to put their bodies on the line to try to hijack the color revolution coming. Or at least not to be fooled by the color revolution and become just another dead mouse.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 7:58:13 AM

dale ruff

Good points, well-stated. When the oligarchs have drained the masses, they cannibalize each other. The problem is that never has fascism been mainstream and sitting in the White House with no countervailing power. When the Democrats ruled, they had at least the Progressive Caucus to tame them; before Reagan, the trade unions restrained oligarch fascism.

Today, we have only a Tyrant with neo cons and Wall St. billionaires in power and the Democratic Party in shambles. My proposal is that we take over the New Democratic Party and make it the progressive party most Americans want,.


The last thing we should do is be fighting each other, denouncing, purging, blaming. We need to stand together, and I am glad that you and I have finally found that we occupy common ground, which is the foundation of our strength.


Thank you for your important contributions.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 2:41:44 PM

David William Pear

Dale, while you and I have had our differences in the past...for which I apologize for any harsh words...I think we have more in common than apart. At least lately since Hillary is gone. I don't trust Trump either, although my venom for them is not as passionate.

For me foreign policy, war and peace is the number one issue; for as long as we pursue empire, military adventures and a bloated budget for war making, then none of our domestic issues can be addressed, which again I imagine we largely agree on.

I am still withholding judgement on Trump's foreign policy, he hasn't even been sworn in yet, but it does not look good so I am not optimistic. I am looking forward to four years of activism which Trump has breathed new life into.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:41:51 PM

J. Edward Tremlett

"I am still withholding judgement on Trump's foreign policy,"

I'm not. I think the recent pre-inaugural missteps are a sign of worse things to come.

I'd like to be wrong, really. But when the new neighbors' first actions are to set the still-current owner's front porch couch on fire and crap in their mailbox, I don't think you can honestly expect them to calm down once they have the key to the front door.




Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 4:49:44 PM

BFalcon

Agree completely, thanks.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 7:23:19 PM

BFalcon

So George has

"the Inside Story"


about


"Russia Hacking the Election" ?



Sounds about right.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:29:33 PM

J. Edward Tremlett

Truer words were never spoken, my friend.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 4:50:39 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Thank you for the excellent article! I am a bit of a news junkie and I had not before heard about Alexandra Chalupa. That piece fits very well into the Hillary, war on Russia, puzzle extremely well. The US created AQ and is feeding it like a dear pet in the Middle East. I did not understand how the US created debacle in the Ukraine, its tie to fascism, and the promised war with Russia, so strongly tied in with our war crimes in Syria.

It is fascinating how people are worried about Trump, the fascist, but still accept Hillary, the fascist. The US oligarchy has always supported fascism and I hope the average American Joe starts to realize that so long as the oligarchs have free rein, fascism will be the result, no matter which party holds the mud wrestling championship. The two fascist candidates, our only real choices, in the last election made this problem very obvious to anyone brave enough to look. Your last paragraph mildly looks at this truth.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 7:36:28 PM

Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Thank you for this comment. You are the kind of thinker I am looking for on OpEdNews.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:33:21 AM

