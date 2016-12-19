- Advertisement -



In the last few articles I described a soft coup . There is a strong inform and influence operation against the American people still going on. The big question today is whether Russia had any influence on the election.

In a few moments of lucidity, people hired by the originators of the operation weighed in. Their job was not only to destroy media opposing the Ukrainian coup, but weigh results. One of those results show the Democratic National Party hiring Russian propagandists and actors.

"It is entirely possible the DNC hired online trolls, regardless their geographic origin, to undermine the US President Elect, since their party is currently reeling from a crushing loss. Perhaps the DNC is hiring Russian trolls to wage guerilla warfare on Donald Trump's nascent administration. I have no proof, so I put this in the form of a question."- Joel Harding

In response, another senior wrote: "Perhaps we could stop telling the Kremlin their ops were so successful, when there is little evidence their activities did anything to affect the outcome, and now for something completely different. Good news . Russian propaganda is being ignored in the United States."

We know by now that Alexandra Chalupa was the person in charge of the Democratic National Committee's "ethnic outreach" efforts. According to Yahoo News, she was one of the 16 people that shaped the national election in 2016. In the Yahoo story journalist Michael Isikoff described her as a normal person that shaped history.

Alexandra Chalupa has been the voice behind saying Russia illegally interfered with the election. And according to her story, she was almost hacked repeatedly while researching Paul Manafort. The Democrats say this caused the Clinton defeat. No one explained why "researching" Paul Manafort, an American, would excite Russian attention.

Strangely, every article about her neglects to mention that Chalupa and her family are not Democrats as suggested. Instead they are admitted ultra-nationalists bent on sending America to war with Russia by any means possible. And they are vocal about it.

None of the articles connect the fact that the Clinton loss is personal for the Chalupa family. At least 2 of them were going to the White House as advisors and cabinet members.

The many articles about Chalupa or a Russian influence on the election fail to mention the Chalupas admitted to violating federal law a couple of years ago. She was part of the leadership that overthrew a country the US was at peace with. If investigated, with admissions in hand, it could mean 25 years in a federal prison. Should someone tweet @realDonaldTrump?

The articles don't touch on the fact that Alexandra Chalupa has almost instant access to "state sponsored actors" or hacktivists through Ukrainian propagandist Irena Chalupa. The Ukrainian emigres would do anything to get Hillary Clinton elected that starts a war with Russia. Do any of the articles state the Chalpupa family glorify Stepan Bandera, groups like Pravy Sektor or the murders of innocent civilians in Ukraine?

Both Alexandra and Andrea Chalupa started what was known as Digital Maidan in 2014. Andrea Chalupa is a writer, journalist, and producer in New York. Andrea helped launch online video for Conde' Nast Portfolio and AOL Money & Finance.

Digital Maidan brought what turned out to be the Euro-Maidan coup in Ukraine worldwide. What they did was set up a means that millions of people could coordinate and lobby government officials around the world as well as raise money for the ensuing coup.

According to the Ukrainian Weekly, "Ukrainians and their supporters took to social media messaging service Twitter to digitally bombard subscribers with targeted messages to specific media and high-profile recipients, with Twitter "storms" occurring on January 20 and 27 worldwide. The effort, known as Digital Miadan, gained momentum following the initial Twitter storms. Leading the effort were: Lara Chelak, Andrea Chalupa, Alexandra Chalupa, Constatin Kostenko and others. The Digital Maidan also highlighted the Internet and social media as the most popular means for Ukraine's citizens to get the latest news."

The Digital Maidan was also how they raised money for the coup. This was how Ukrainian emigres bought the bullets that were used on Euromaidan. Ukraine's chubby nazi, Dima Yarosh stated openly he was taking money from the Ukrainian emigres during Euromaidan and Pravy Sektor still fundraises openly in North America.

The "Sniper Massacre" on the Maidan in Ukraine by Dr. Ivan Katchanovski, University of Ottowa shows clearly detailed evidence how the massacre happened. It has Pravy Sektor confessions that show who created the "heavenly hundred." Pravy Sektor snipers were shooting at people and police. This created conditions for the coup. This paper is taken serious academically and is currently evidence in a Ukrainian court sorting out what happened on Maidan.

