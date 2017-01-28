Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

President Kong

By       Message Uri Avnery     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

From Gush Shalom

King Kong
King Kong
(image by en.wikipedia.org)   License   DMCA   Details

I KNEW he reminded me of somebody, but I couldn't quite place it. Who was it who pounded his chest with such vigor?

And then I remembered. It was the hero of a movie that was produced when I was 10 years old: King Kong.

King Kong, the giant primate with the heart of gold, who scaled huge buildings and downed airplanes with his little finger.

Wow. President Kong, the mightiest being on earth.

SOME OF us had hoped that Donald Trump would turn out to be quite a different person than his election persona. In an election campaign you say many kinds of inane things. To be forgotten the day after.

But the day after has come and gone, and the inane things have multiplied. The incredible Trump we believed didn't really exist is here to stay -- for four years, at least.

- Advertisement -

On his first day in office, we saw the absurd sight of two boys in the schoolyard arguing about who had the largest.

In this case, the largest inauguration crowd. He insisted that he had the greatest ever. As he should have expected, within minutes aerial photos appeared on TV, showing that Barack Obama's crowd was far larger.

So did he apologize? On the contrary, he insisted.

A spokeswoman appeared and explained that this was just a case of "alternative facts." A wonderful phrase. Pity I did not know it during my many years as a journalist. When I say at noon that it is midnight, it is just an alternative fact. (And is of course true -- in Hawaii or somewhere.)

I HAVE a very limited understanding of economics. But just a small amount of simple logic tells me that Trump's economic promises are baloney. One doesn't "bring back jobs" by talk.

- Advertisement -

Manual jobs are lost because of automation. The German and British textile workers destroyed the machines that took their jobs away. That was some 300 years ago, and it did not help them. Now Trump looks 100 years back, and wants things to revert.

A hundred years ago you needed a thousand workers to do the job done now by 10. This will remain so and intensify, even if you smash all the computers in the world.

Globalization is the spirit of the times. It is the natural outcome of a situation that allows me to react to Trump's words within a few seconds of his uttering them. When I can fly around the world in much less than 80 hours.

Trump can do very little about this. He cannot bring back the "protectionist" policies of the 18th century. If he slaps punitive duties on imports from China, China will impose duties on imports from the USA. Already, this week, a trade war has broken out between the US and Mexico.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Gush
Uri Avnery is a longtime Israeli peace activist. Since 1948 has advocated the setting up of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. In 1974, Uri Avnery was the first Israeli to establish contact with PLO leadership. In 1982 he was the first Israeli ever to meet Yassir Arafat, after crossing the lines in besieged Beirut. He served three terms in the Israeli (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"Stupid and Mean and Brutal"

A Flash of Lightning

Israeli Idiocracy

Spitting In The Face of Obama

The Tone and the Music; Reaction to Obama's Cairo Speech

The Grand Default

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 