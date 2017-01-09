Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Postal Service Drops Staples Privatization Effort

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Dave Johnson     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/9/17

Author 4387
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)
- Advertisement -

From Our Future


(image by Postal News)   License   DMCA   Details

The Postal Service's experimental "pilot program" in privatizing the retail end of the USPS using Staples outlets has failed and ended. The "Grand Alliance to Save Our Postal Service" has forced the USPS to back off from partnering with Staples in their effort to privatize and undermine the wages and jobs of USPS employees.

The American Postal Workers Union (APWU) reports that the "Approved Shipper" program will end operations in Staples stores by the end of February...

"Postal management informed the APWU in writing that the 'Approved Shipper' program in Staples stores will be shut down by the end of February 2017. This victory concludes the APWU's three-year struggle. The boycott against Staples is over!

"'I salute and commend every member and supporter who made this victory possible,' said APWU President Mark Dimondstein. 'I never doubted that if we stayed the course, stuck together and kept the activist pressure on, we would win this fight.'"

Bloomberg has the story, in U.S. Postal Service Drops Service at Staples Amid Union Pressure...

- Advertisement -

"Following union-backed boycotts and an adverse labor board ruling, the United States Postal Service has agreed to curb a controversial arrangement allowing private employees to provide its services at Staples Inc. stores.

"USPS spokeswoman Darlene Casey told Bloomberg that the Postal Service would end its relationship with Staples in order to comply with a National Labor Relations Board judge's ruling."

NLRB Ruling Came On Top Of Labor And Public Opposition And Boycott

The immediate cause of the USPS decision was an order from the National Labor Relations Board, but the bigger picture was labor and public opposition to privatization, including a "Stop Staples" Staples boycott. The Washington Post explains, in U.S. Postal Service to halt retail sales at Staples stores after union complaints...

"The move resulted from a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) order issued on Wednesday. The board adopted an administrative law judge's ruling from November. It 'requires the Postal Service to discontinue its retail relationship with Staples,' said Darlene Casey, a Postal Service spokeswoman. 'The Postal Service intends to comply with that order.' USPS could have appealed, but decided not to fight.

- Advertisement -

"APWU initiated the NLRB complaint against the Postal Service for improperly subcontracting work to Staples that could have been done by postal employees. But while the NLRB order was the direct link to the program's downfall, APWU President Mark Dimondstein said that legal tactic was just one part of a larger strategy that included demonstrations, educating customers and attending company stockholder meetings."

A Big Win

The Washington Post story quotes APWU President Mark Diamondstein, explaining that this is a "big win"...

"'This is a big win,' Dimondstein said. 'Staples is out of the mail business which they should never have gotten into. Our members take great pride in their training and their responsibilities; they swear an oath; they perform a public service. The quality of service at a Staples store isn't comparable. The public should have confidence in the mail. Important letters, packages and business correspondences shouldn't be handled like a ream of blank paper.'

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Dave has more than 20 years of technology industry experience. His earlier career included technical positions, including video game design at Atari and Imagic. He was a pioneer in design and development of productivity and educational (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Three Charts To Email To Your Right-Wing Brother-In-Law

Upcoming Trans-Pacific Partnership Looks Like Corporate Takeover

Actually, "the Rich" Don't "Create Jobs," We Do

Now We Know Why Huge TPP Trade Deal Is Kept Secret From The Public

Does Clinton Really Oppose TPP? There Is A Test For That

Will TPP Kill The Post Office?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 