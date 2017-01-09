- Advertisement -

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

The ruling establishment has responded to Donald Trump's election by laying the groundwork to federalize, and thus control, future elections. Read Tyler Durden's report.

The federal government does not have the constitutional authority to administer elections, only to set the date. The Obama regime's designation of elections as "critical infrastructure" seems to have no function other than to put in place a way to prevent voters from overthrowing an entrenched establishment, as the establishment fears the voters did when they elected Trump president.

The distrubing question is: Why do it now after Trump's election? Could there be a plot to rescind Trump's election on the basis of the ongoing lies that Trump was elected not by the voters but by Russian interference? Federalization can be used to remove the states from the picture and prevent the states from challenging an establishment coup against the voters.

US elections are decentralized in the hands of the states. There is no national network that would make hacking possible. The Department of Homeland Security can make suggestions to the states for improving the security of elections without declaring federal authority over the elections as "critical infrastructure."

This is a disturbing development for which explanation and reason are lacking. Trump, if inaugurated, can overturn it or use it to ensure his reelection. Moreover, this last minute act of Obama is based on nothing but the false allegations of Russian interference. Despite the total absence of any evidence, the Obama regime continues to insist that the election was tainted by Russian interference, and the presstitutes repeat the lie as if it is true. For a media that ridicules "conspiracy theories," it is certainly hypocritical for the presstitutes to be hyping the Russian hacking conspiracy.

What is the point of this lie to which the Obama regime and the presstitute media are committed? Is it merely to throw mud at Trump? Or is it to lay the foundation for a coup?

Mike Pence, an admirer of Dick Cheney, is a strange choice for Trump's vice president.

By making this choice, has Trump set himself up for removal?