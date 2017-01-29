Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Obama Legacy in Haiti: The Swamp For Trump To Drain

1/29/17

Haiti wish for a new US-Haiti partnership with President Trump

Stop the Jovenel Moise electoral coup d'etat. President Trump must keep his promise to champion the people of Haiti by telling Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama that their parting gift to Haiti shall remain un-open: No more accused criminals for president of Haiti

 Original Source for this video: here.

***

For the related Ezili Danto essays to this video, go to:

Donald Trump has Already Done Better by Haiti Than Barack

Obama Barack Obama Said Nothing
Haitian Leaders Suggest How Trump Can Drain Haiti's Swamp

The Clintons Looted while Haiti Suffered
Obama Legacy in Haiti: The Swamp For Trump to Drain

http://www.ezilidanto.com/zili
Human Rights Lawyer, Ezili Danto is dedicated to correcting the media lies and colonial narratives about Haiti. An award winning playwright, a performance poet, author and lawyer, Ezili Danto is founder of the Haitian Lawyers Leadership Network, (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Ezili Danto

The planet is at a pivotal transition. Donald Trump could stop the Bush-Clinton-Obama endless wars for oil and other people's natural resources or continue as before.

The scale of the organized crimes against Haitians remains hidden behind the humanitarian front and the selective amnesia of both the Republican and Democrats, the Left/Right, gay/straight corporatists. The corporatocracy serves the oligarchs at the top from both political spectrum. The economic elites are all in it together and use identity politics and non-white tokenism to deflect their uniform racism, their Neoliberal death plans, their divide and conquer to dominate, their psychopathic greed culture and the corporate media to control the narrative.

It's been a week since Donald Trump's inauguration and I can see at least one notable difference from the Clinton-Obama administration. Nikki Haley, his nominee for UN ambassador has said more to support the Haiti cholera victims than any of the Obama, Clinton and UN cabal presiding over the matter since October, 2010. South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, told Congress recently at her confirmation hearing.. as covered by Georgianne Nienaber, here. She called for more UN ACCOUNTABILITY. Haley called for the UN to do more to correct the damage. Haley said it is important for the contributing countries to take responsibility and to take actions against those violators that are doing anything to harm the people they are supposed to be protecting...

"Those violating countries around the world need to be held accountable and they need to have that responsibility of resolving the problem."-- Nikki Haley, See, C-SPAN video at UN Haiti Cholera and Nepal Who should be responsible for the outbreak of cholera in Haiti?

I don't remember the US asking either Nepal or the UN to take responsibility for the harm done to Haiti. In fact, the UN said it did not have a legal nor moral responsibility but would basically give Haiti the same old fake CHARITY to help stop cholera, in a 10-year plan! Meanwhile, Paul Farmer's pharmaceutical buddies are feeding off cholera vaccines and Bill Clinton and his buddies sponsored cholera insurance instead of clean water and sanitation, the only real solution to the cholera epidemic. (See, Zili Dlo: Renewable Power and Skills Transfer for Haiti.)



Sunday, Jan 29, 2017 at 3:26:59 AM

Author 0
