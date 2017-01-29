Stop the Jovenel Moise electoral coup d'etat. President Trump must keep his promise to champion the people of Haiti by telling Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama that their parting gift to Haiti shall remain un-open: No more accused criminals for president of Haiti
