Labor Secretary Nominee Hit With 33 Labor-Violation Charges

From Our Future

Andy Puzder
Andy Puzder
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

Andy Puzder, CEO offast-food giant CKE Restaurants (Hardee's and Carl's Jr), is President Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Labor. As one more Ayn Rand devotee nominated to Trump's cabinet, his mission is clear: to spearhead Trump's War on Workers.

December's post, Trump Labor Secretary Nominee Sees People As Throw-Away Commodities, explains the many ways this is a dangerous, anti-worker nominee...

"The mission of the Department is 'To foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.'

"...Andy Puzder is against raising the minimum wage. He opposes the new overtime rule requiring companies to pay overtime to employees making less than $47,476 per year when they work more than 40 hours. Puzder even opposes meal and rest breaks for workers."

33 Anti-Worker Charges Against Puzder's Company

The company run by the nominee for Secretary of Labor, the department with the mission of promoting rights and higher wages for working people, was hit this week with 33 anti-worker charges. Ethan Wolff-Mann, reporting at Yahoo Finance Thursday, explains in, 33 labor complaints just dropped in front of Trump's labor secretary pick...

"This week, current and former workers have filed 33 complaints in 10 states: Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Texas, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Of the complaints, 22 are regarding wage and hour issues, like wage theft and manipulated overtime, 7 are unfair labor practice complaints, and 4 are sexual harassment charges."

Bryce Covert at ThinkProgress has more, in Charges filed against Trump's labor secretary pick's company over wage theft and sexual harassment...

"Their suits include four allegations of sexual harassment, which were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; 22 complaints of wage and hour violations, which were filed with state departments of labor; and seven unfair labor practices charges, filed with the National Labor Relations Board. They were filed across 10 states, including Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

"[...] The complaints also allege that employees were threatened, intimidated, and illegally surveilled. Fight for 15 claims to have obtained an internal memo from corporate to franchisees outlining a company policy that workers are not allowed to speak to the press 'or any individual asking questions about our operations,' adding, 'The press is NOT our friend!' It's unclear when the memo was sent or who it came from, other than a signature reading Julie.

"...CKE Restaurants already has a track record of being sued over workers' complaints about illegal practices. A review of federal and state court documents and Labor Department inspections by ThinkProgress found that employees have sued the company over discrimination, filed class action lawsuits alleging they were denied overtime pay, and claimed that they were fired for protesting. In fact, an investigation by Capital & Main found that the company was hit with more federal racial discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuits than any other major hamburger chain in the country since Puzder became CEO in 2000."

Women Are Meat

Puzder is the CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Hardee's and Carl's Jr. restaurants. You know Carl's Jr., that fast-food chain that advertises women are meat:

Now the "women are meat" guy is accused of running a fast-food chain that sexually harasses women. Big surprise. From the Think Progress report...

