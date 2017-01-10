Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Free Leonard Peltier

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Reginald Johnson     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

In his remaining days in office, President Obama has the opportunity to bring some measure of justice to wrongfully-imprisoned Native American activist Leonard Peltier.

Peltier has been languishing in prison for over 40 years, following his conviction for murdering two FBI agents during a shootout between law enforcement officers and Lakota Indians on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota in 1975.

Peltier is a political prisoner --- one whose arrest, conviction and lengthy incarceration was determined not so much by the facts of the case but by Peltier's activism in the American Indian Movement and the government's desire to suppress a rebellion among Native Americans in the 1970s.

The entire process by which Peltier was arrested and tried was fraught with problems. Witness affidavits supporting Peltier's extradition from Canada (where he fled after the shootout) prior to his arrest were gained through coercion; during the trial the government withheld key documents, such as ballistics information, that could have aided the defense; witnesses who testified for the prosecution later recanted and said the FBI had pressured them to implicate Peltier.

While Peltier was unsuccessful in an appeal of his conviction, the presiding judge in the appeals hearing, Gerald Heaney, harshly criticized the prosecution for the FBI's "improper conduct" and "clear abuse of the investigative process," according to a report by the Center for Constitutional Rights.

It's also noteworthy, that during the appeals hearing, the government admitted that they couldn't prove who actually shot the agents. But the prosecutors still maintained that Peltier was linked to the murders and therefore was guilty.

The idea that someone could be convicted and sent to prison for so many years --- based on such a shaky prosecution case, rife with so many legal problems, is an outrage.

It is not the kind of thing that is supposed to happen in a democratic republic, with a system that on paper at least is supposed to provide "liberty and justice for all." The Peltier case is more befitting of what happens in a dictatorship.

- Advertisement -

Obama has a chance to end this outrage by granting Peltier's request for clemency. The Native activist has gotten wide support for his plea --- from human rights groups like Amnesty International to Bishop Desmond Tutu to thousands of people signing petitions. And just last week, Peltier got unexpected support from one of the prosecutors in the original case. Former U.S. Attorney James Reynolds told The Guardian newspaper that it was time for the government to "call it quits" and grant leniency to Peltier.

In addition to the facts of the case and the wide support Peltier has received, Obama should also consider Peltier's age and his declining health. Now 72, Peltier has suffered a stroke and battled diabetes and a heart condition.

This is not the first time Peltier has sought clemency. In 2000, former President Bill Clinton weighed his request for leniency, but ultimately denied it after members of the FBI Agents Association mounted a furious opposition campaign and picketed the White House.

The FBI group --- composed of former agents of the federal agency --- are again opposing Peltier's petition.

Hopefully President Obama will see the light on this case and not back down. A good sign is that Obama has recently been granting leniency for hundreds of other long-time prisoners --- offenders who were serving excessively long terms for drug convictions.

- Advertisement -

President Obama needs to grant freedom for Leonard Peltier --- now.

(For more information on the Leonard Peltier case and to sign a petition calling for his release, go to www.amnestyusa.org. Additional information on Peltier and other political prisoners such as Puerto Rican activist Oscar Lopez Rivera and Army whistle-blower Chelsea Manning as well as NSA whistle-blower Edward Snowden, who is being unfairly accused of espionage, can be found at www.lawanddisorder.org, Dec. 19, 2016 show)

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

www.pequonnock.blogspot.com
Reginald Johnson is a free-lance writer based in Bridgeport, Ct. His work has appeared in The New York Times, BBC-Online, the Connecticut Post, his web magazine, The Pequonnock, and Reading Between the Lines, a web magazine affiliated with the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Downgrading Ed Schultz

A Travesty of Reporting

WBAI in Crisis

U.S. Foreign Policy: Relentless War

Demanding Action on Fukushima

Fukushima --- A Global Threat

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Reginald Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 26331

(Member since Nov 14, 2008), 1 fan, 22 articles, 37 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

It is long, long overdue that Leonard Peltier be given his freedom. The original arrest and prosecution of Peltier were tainted by numerous legal problems --- including suppression of evidence and coercion of witnesses. Peltier was prosecuted not because of the facts in the case, but because of his activism in the American Indian Movement. It is an outrage that he has been in prison for over 40 years. Enough! President Obama needs to grant Leonard Peltier clemency.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017 at 6:47:55 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 