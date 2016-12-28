- Advertisement -





[Preamble: If Mr. Obama wants to "rescue the peace process" he can do so with the stroke of his pen. He can do what 136 other countries have done and recognize the State of Palestine.

Palestine is a member nation of the United Nations. Palestine has a defined national border, recognized by the international community, except by the United States and Israel.

The United Nations resolved that Israel is an aggressor nation and is illegally occupying Palestine and stealing its territory by a war of aggression.

Palestine is the country that is being wiped off the face of the Earth by Israel and it is the Palestinians that are being ethnically cleansed and 'driven into the sea' in a Nekba and a Holocaust.

Palestine has the right to exist and the right under international law to self-government. Under international law Palestine has the right to resist the illegal occupation by Israel. Palestine has the right to defend its territorial integrity and its citizens, just as does any other member nation of the United Nations.

Obama is great at making meaningless speeches, but when it comes to action his is a weak tool of Israel lobby and neocons. The only thing that Mr. Obama is 'scrambling to do' is to rescue his tarnished legacy of the Nobel Peace Prize President.]



Free Palestine, End the Occupation, Tear Down the Apartheid Wall

(image by Pedro Fanega) License DMCA Details

- Advertisement -

The Fake New of the day is that "The Obama Administration is Scrambling to Save the Peace Process" (HERE) before Donald Trump takes over. What Obama is really scrambling to do is to save his legacy now that Clinton-2 lost the election in a surprise upset.

Obama is trying to turn the clock back to 2008 when he made all those progressive promises. Then he spent the next seven years reneging on them. Promises like the one he made on July 23, 2008: "I will not waste a minute on brokering Middle East Peace". (HERE)

Being the lawyer type that his is, he did not lie. Obama did not waste a minute; Obama wasted 7 years and 11 month.

Mention the "peace process" to any Palestinian on the street in occupied Palestine and they will laugh in your face. They know that the peace process has been nothing but a ploy for Israel to talk, talk, talk; while they confiscate Palestinian land, demolish Palestinian homes, tear up olive groves that are hundreds of years old, plant cheap pine trees to hide destroyed Palestinian villages".

- Advertisement -

Palestinians know that the peace process officially expired with the Oslo Agreement in 1994. They know that Oslo was a cynical hoax. Israel did not want peace, they wanted a submissive Palestinian Authority (without any authority) to become a subcontractor as Israel's local police force in occupied Palestine.

Netanyahu let the cat out of the bag in a 2001 "private conversation" (video). Netanyahu said he tricked President Clinton in 1997 when he agreed to withdraw from Palestine except for "specified military locations"...like the whole Jordan Valley". Netanyahu bragged: "I know what America is. America is something that can be moved easily."

About that 2001 video, columnist Gideon Levy for Israel's oldest newspaper Haaretz, said: "No more claims that the Palestinians are to blame for the failure of the Oslo Accords." [HERE] Netanyahu has been playing the U.S. and the Palestinians for a sucker for decades.

It did not take long for Netanyahu to move Obama in 2009. No sooner had Obama taken office than he sent Vice President Joe Bidden on a peace mission to the Middle East. Before Bidden departed for the Middle East, he had committed the Obama administration to "unconditional support" for Israel. By the time Bidden landed in Tel Aviv, Israel had announced that it was going to construct 1,600 more illegal Israeli settlements in East Jerusalem. (HERE)

Next Page 1 | 2