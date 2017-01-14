Refresh  
Don't Depend on Bernie to Take Back the Democratic Party and America

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/14/17

Bernie Sanders, speaking in Philadelphia on the campaign trail
(image by rob kall)

Bernie did a wonderful thing, bringing together 14 million plus people who supported his progressive, anti-neoliberal positions and his democratic socialism. Bernie showed the potential and possibility of progressive positions.

But he is one man, one charismatic celebrity. He had the wisdom to tell every crowd that change happens from the bottom up. That means that he cannot make the change happen for us. We have to do it. We have to take back the Democratic Party and America. (Join the Take Back the Democratic Party and America Facebook Group)

Paulo Freire: Pedagogy of the Oppressed
(image by AJC1)

As Paolo Freire, author of Pedagogy of the Oppressed teaches us, only the oppressed can free themselves. We must be the ones who take back democracy, social justice and our freedom from oppression. Freire offers this wisdom, which shows just how wise Bernie has been:

""A real humanist can be identified more by his trust in the people, which engages him in their struggle, than by a thousand actions in their favor without that trust."

and,

"Attempting to liberate the oppressed without their reflective participation in the act of liberation is to treat them as objects which must be saved from a burning building; it is to lead them into the populist pitfall and transform them into masses which can be manipulated."

This is so important. Activists can't do this for the people. Activists can help wake up the people, teach them, inspire them, but they can't do the change for the people. That applies to Bernie Sanders too.

"...not even the best-intentioned leadership can bestow independence as a gift. The liberation of the oppressed is a liberation of women and men, not things. Accordingly while no one liberates himself by his own efforts alone, neither is he liberated by others""

and

"...At all stages of their liberation, the oppressed must see themselves as women and men engaged in the ontological and historical vocation of becoming more fully human."

This is an important one. The process of awakening the oppressed so that they fight for and take back their freedom must involve empowering them in a way so they see the see the process as one in which they grow, become wiser, stronger, more connected to the people and to nature and possess more connection conscious.

Freire says, "Conversion to the people requires a profound rebirth. Those who undergo it must take on a new form of existence; they can no longer remain as they were."

Taking back the Democratic party and America requires people awakening to the predatory and extractive, even psychopathic nature of corporations and the people, parties and organizations they've corrupted in their takeover of most of the planet.

Bernie Sanders was good at that kind of waking people up, getting the conversation out, on the table. He's still working on, while also attempting to work inside the system. His work inside the system makes sense. As an elected US senator he has access to incredible influence and power. But it may also make him appear to be accommodating the system. Don't be fooled. He is, like the successful hero, in Joseph Campbell's accounting of the monomyth/Hero's Journey, successfully straddling both worlds-- the heroic world as a charismatic candidate and the ordinary world, where dirty politics reigns.

The fact is, YOU are the solution to taking back the Democratic party and America-- taking it back from the neoliberal corporatists and kowtowers to plutocrats. In taking back the Democratic party and America, you will also be taking back YOUR self, your humanity, your potential to be a better person-- a potential that the existing system, the one supported by the sell-out Democrats and Republicans- is actively preventing and sabotaging you from achieving.

Bernie Sanders is a miracle, a wonder of nature, a great gift. But you will be betraying his vision and wisdom if you wait for Bernie to do the job for you. You will be sullying the reputation of a truly great, heroic person if you attack him for attempting to work in and out of the system. The best thing you can do is embrace his inspiration and become active, become a part of the solution-- and do it every day. And when I say you, I am not just referring to people who are or were Democrats. But that's another conversation I'll start soon.

Join the Take Back the Democratic Party and America Facebook Group

 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

